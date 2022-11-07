Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers’ LeBron James Dealing With Hip Abductor Strain
A day after LeBron James left Wednesday night’s loss to the Clippers with a leg injury, Lakers coach Darvin Ham provided an update on when the star forward could return to the lineup. An MRI revealed that James has a strained left abductor, and is considered day-to-day for the...
Tri-City Herald
Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James
View the original article to see embedded media. Arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also one of the most unique players in NBA history. With a skillset that can dominate at any position, James can be utilized in numerous different ways. Having coached him to a championship in 2016, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke on this unique challenge before Wednesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis has knee surgery, out indefinitely
The Indiana Pacers announced on Thursday that center Daniel Theis is out indefinitely after having knee surgery. The procedure was done on Theis' right knee, which has kept him out all season. It's been sore since training camp began. "It (his knee) was a little sore [after EuroBasket]," Pacers head...
Tri-City Herald
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers: LeBron James Has An Important Message For All Of Us
Today marks the final day all U.S. citizens can vote in the midterm elections! A lot of folks have happily already submitted their ballots by mail. People who have received their ballots in the mail but have not yet completed them can still do so until mid-evening today (it varies by state, but in California the deadline to drop off your ballot to a ballot box is 8 p.m. PT). You can use this resource to find a ballot box near you.
