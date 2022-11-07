Today marks the final day all U.S. citizens can vote in the midterm elections! A lot of folks have happily already submitted their ballots by mail. People who have received their ballots in the mail but have not yet completed them can still do so until mid-evening today (it varies by state, but in California the deadline to drop off your ballot to a ballot box is 8 p.m. PT). You can use this resource to find a ballot box near you.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO