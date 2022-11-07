ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

WTAJ

AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nbc25news.com

Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
KALAMAZOO, MI
penncapital-star.com

Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs

Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing

The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
nbc25news.com

Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WFMZ-TV Online

Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat

POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Department store moving back home to York County

RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
RED LION, PA
abc27 News

Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
nbc25news.com

Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
MICHIGAN STATE
fox29.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

