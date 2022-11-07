Read full article on original website
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
AG: Pennsylvania medical assistant charged with stealing patients’ info
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A medical assistant was hit with more than 20 charges after being accused of stealing patient information and using it to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced. According to the AG, an investigation into Ashley Latimer, 34, of Philadelphia, discovered that she would take pictures […]
nbc25news.com
Man charged in Walmart parking lot killing will stand trial for murder
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man accused of running over and killing a 65-year-old woman in a Walmart parking lot will head to trial, a judge ruled Thursday. Xuan Thanh Vo, 37, was charged with open murder in the death of Sandra Villarreal, 65, in the Walmart parking lot in Oshtemo Township Aug. 9.
nbc25news.com
Man sentenced for leaving pipe bombs at two northern Michigan cell phone stores
BAY CITY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Iosco County man was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Bay City for leaving pipe bombs outside cell phone stores in a $5 million extortion plot. John Douglas Allen, 76, was sentenced to more than 11 years on two separate cases related to the...
nbc25news.com
Californian takes $2B lotto prize, but nearly two dozen people just became millionaires
WASHINGTON, D.C. (TND) — One lucky person from California just won the $2 billion grand prize after this week's historic Powerball drawing, but a handful of other lucky winners also hit it big. 23 people across fifteen states to be exact. According to the Powerball's website, California and Florida...
penncapital-star.com
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
sanatogapost.com
Oley Man Victim of Road Rage in Brecknock Twp.
BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP PA – A 21-year-old Oley man who was the victim of a Monday night (Nov. 7, 2022) road rage incident, while driving northbound on Lancaster Pike in Brecknock Township, Berks County, escaped injury. However, the 2016-model Kia Optima he was driving sustained rear-end damage, Pennsylvania State Police from the Troop L Barracks in Reading said.
Bethlehem Wawa sells $100K Powerball ticket ahead of historic $2B jackpot drawing
The Bethlehem Wawa on Schoenersville Road sold a $100,000 Powerball ticket ahead of the historic drawing that yielded a more than $2 billion jackpot ticket. Six lottery tickets worth $1.5 million comprised Monday’s Powerball jackpot total in Pennsylvania. The ticket sold in Bethlehem and four others are worth $100,000. A fifth ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to Pennsylvania Lottery officials.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Pennsylvania
Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
Drunken Burglar Steals Phone, Cigarettes From Bucks Home, Say Police
A Bucks County man is charged with felony burglary after police say he drunkenly walked into a stranger's home and stole a pack of cigarettes and a cell phone. Authorities in Warrington Township were called to Sassafrass Court at around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7 for a report of a suspicious man knocking on doors and walking through yards, police said.
nbc25news.com
Man injured in Gaines Township shooting recovering at the hospital
GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 27-year-old man was reported stable condition Wednesday after a shooting sent him to the hospital. Multiple shots were fired inside a home along Kran Avenue, near Minosa Drive, around 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff's Office. Cold case: MSP reopening missing...
Pennsylvania man says he ate a rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days; Hundreds watch the achievement
A man in Pennsylvania went viral after he said he consequently ate a whole rotisserie chicken for 40 straight days. Alexander Tominsky, 31 has been documenting his rotisserie chicken adventure on his Twitter account and decided for his 40th day he was going to invite the city of Philadelphia. Tominsky posted flyers around the city […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Bucks County Motorcyclist Crashes, Abandons Bike: Police
A motorcyclist in Bucks County abandoned their bike after crashing, according to police. Authorities in Warrington said they found a motorcycle crashed in a ditch on the Route 202 Parkway near Detweiler Road on Friday, Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m. Police said they searched the area with K-9 units...
abc27.com
Department store moving back home to York County
RED LION, Pa. (WHTM) — Gift RiteWay, a local department store, is officially moving back to Red Lion, according to an announcement that the store made on Oct. 28. According to a Facebook post made by Bennett Williams Commercial on Nov. 4, Gift RiteWay purchased a 6,601 square foot space on 35 North Main Street in Red Lion – this was the former location of Anstine’s Candy store.
Lancaster County man charged with 31 sex-related offenses
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man was arrested and charged with 31 sex-related offenses related to the sexual abuse of children, according to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department (NLCRPD). Daniel Earl Edwards, who court documents say is from Manheim and is 53 years old, was arrested by NLCRPD patrol officers and detectives […]
nbc25news.com
Michigan police officers overwhelmed by mental health calls
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Despite billions of dollars in spending on mental health services each year in Michigan, police officers report being overwhelmed by an increase in mental health related service calls, according to the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. Police force: $550,000 slated to improve police response, mental...
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
fox29.com
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
