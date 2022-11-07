Read full article on original website
Pet of the Week Plus BOGO Carpet Cleaning Offer
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—We’ve got another great pet in need of a home, and Carpet Tech is covering the adoption fee for the pet you see above. Amarillo Animal Management is also encouraging people to remember their pets as the temperatures drop. Making sure they have a nice warm bed to get into, that they’re out of the snow and cold wind, and have plenty of food and water if they’re outside.
