1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
25newsnow.com
No one injured after ‘fully automatic gunfire’ ShotSpotter alerts Wednesday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating numerous ShotSpotter alerts that indicated the presence of fully automatic gunfire. Peoria Police spokesperson Semone Roth says officers responded at around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday to the 400 block of West Hanssler Place to a three-round ShotSpotter alert indicating fully automatic gunfire.
25newsnow.com
15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
1470 WMBD
Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured
PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
25newsnow.com
Juveniles arrested for various handgun offenses
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 juveniles were arrested for various handgun offenses after a police investigation involving a juvenile male illegally possessing a firearm. Peoria Police say that around 6:59 p.m. Tuesday, officers observed a male exit a home in the 1500 block of Bigelow and drive away in a vehicle.
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
Galesburg man arrested after battering his 48-year-old son
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 8th, responded to the 2300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a domestic dispute between a father and son. Officers met with an intoxicated 70-year-old man who was angry with his 48-year-old son and told police he hurt his hand in the days prior from punching his son. Police made contact with the man’s son who was also intoxicated and actively bleeding from a wound on his head. The son did not want to pursue charges, but given the nature of the call and the man’s injuries, the father was taken into custody. The father was evidently upset that his son was living with him. Officers would later speak to the father’s landlord and other witnesses who said they saw the father attack his son “out of nowhere” according to police reports, and was standing over him punching him outside. The 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery causing bodily harm.
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
25newsnow.com
Family of Samuel Vincent Richmond demands “accountability” and “transparency” during investigation
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The family of Samuel Vincent Richmond is calling for transparency and accountability as the investigation into his death continues. His family spoke Tuesday evening during a rally for Richmond, nicknamed “Meatman,” held at City Hall in downtown Peoria. The 59-year-old was shot and...
Central Illinois Proud
Man found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A man was found dead in Peoria Wednesday afternoon. Around 3:51 p.m., Peoria Police responded to the 5500 block of N. Graceland. There they found an adult man dead. Investigators have not elaborated on the condition of the man when he was found. Peoria Police...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria duplex severely damaged in Thursday morning fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of two duplex units will be looking at over $200,000 of damage after a fire broke out Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters responded to 817 West Country Meadows Lane around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to find the back of the house engulfed in flames. Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes, but not before it caused over $200,000 of external and internal damages.
1470 WMBD
Authorites want help finding money thief
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County want the public’s help identifying someone who stole a large amount of cash in a short period of tiem. The Sheriffs Department has released surveillance video from what appears to be various local local banks and their drive-up locations. They...
