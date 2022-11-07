Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers
On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
Ty Lue Reveals Unique Challenge of Coaching LeBron James
View the original article to see embedded media. Arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is also one of the most unique players in NBA history. With a skillset that can dominate at any position, James can be utilized in numerous different ways. Having coached him to a championship in 2016, LA Clippers head coach Ty Lue spoke on this unique challenge before Wednesday night's game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers Rumors: Bradley Beal In L.A.’s Trade Crosshairs
Among the rumors that have now circulated with trade options becomes Wizards guard Bradley Beal, who have caught the Lakers attention according to Chris Haynes. Beal would surely bring an offensive firepower the Lakers need, but it doesn't seem it will be enough to push the Lakers over the top.
Can’t Stop The Bleeding: Doncic’s Struggles Continue in Mavs’ Loss to Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks (6-5) hadn't lost consecutive games all season until they fell to the shorthanded Washington Wizards (6-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday night, 113-105. Coming off a disheartening loss to the Orlando Magic the night before, the Mavs came out on fire from deep and led 34-28...
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136
Thunder Lose to Bucks In Double Overtime Thriller, 132-136 The Oklahoma City Thunder lost their seventh game of the season to the Milwaukee Bucks in Paycom Center in what was a wild game that saw two overtime periods take place. Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter and Brook Lopez stepped up to combine for 50 points and knock off Oklahoma City once again, 136-132.
