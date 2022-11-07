ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tri-City Herald

Alabama Soccer’s Main Focus Ahead of NCAA Tourney: Itself

When most players and coaches talk about what's helped make their program successful, part of the answer usually involves preparation. They'll talk about how they don't take any teams for granted, how well they study their opponents and how the team comes into each game with a game plan ready to be executed.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

How To Watch: No. 20 Alabama vs Liberty

Basketball season is officially underway, and the 2022-23 campaign for the Crimson Tide begins in victory as Alabama defeated Longwood 75-54 in Monday's season opener. Brandon Miller, the highly freshman forward, looked as good as advertised as Alabama dominated in the paint and on the glass. The perimeter shooting and turnovers were a concern after the game, but Nate Oats and his squad will have an opportunity to show improvement this Friday when they take on the Liberty University Flames.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tri-City Herald

College Football Playoff rankings make history as Alabama, Clemson tumble

The latest College Football Playoff rankings reveal was unique in the short history of the sport's newest postseason arrangement. For the first time ever in the short history of the playoff rankings, which is to say since 2014, neither Clemson or Alabama were featured in the top six. Alabama is...
CLEMSON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy