House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama
The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
alabamanews.net
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats
Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
wdhn.com
Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff
MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
wvtm13.com
Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments
ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years
A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
Inside Katie Britt’s time in student government at the University of Alabama
Alabama’s newest Republican member of Congress, and the first elected female U.S. senator from the state, is now among a handful of prominent politicians who got their start at the University of Alabama. U.S. Senator-elect Katie Boyd Britt, an attorney and business leader from Enterprise, began her political career...
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
Alabama State Senate election results for Nov. 8, 2022
Following are live race results for state senate seats in Alabama’s general election. Candidates who ran unopposed are not displayed.
alreporter.com
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
Andalusia Star News
Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election
*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
wtvy.com
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
Alabama county votes to make superintendent an elected, not appointed role
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Cullman County voters will return to electing their school superintendent after a 60/40 vote to approve a local amendment to do so. The amendment, sponsored by Rep. Corey Harbison in 2021, allowed...
Election 2022: Where Alabama’s statewide candidates stand on abortion
As Alabamians prepare for this year’s midterm elections, some statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senate have left the issue of abortion rights murky. While some candidates, like U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D) of Alabama’s seventh congressional district, Democratic state house candidate Mallory Hagan in Huntsville and...
wvtm13.com
Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution
Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?
Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
Yolanda Flowers with ‘no assistance from Democratic party,’ ran her own campaign
As the first woman of color to win a party vote to run for governor, Flowers says she was disappointed at particularly the lack of the Black vote.
US judge in Texas strikes down Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden’s plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
altoday.com
Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned
The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
wvtm13.com
Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
