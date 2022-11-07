ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

AL.com

House speaker, school names, turkeys: Down in Alabama

The Alabama House Republican caucus selected its leadership for the next Legislature. The Montgomery Board of Education has voted to approve name changes to schools named after Jeff Davis and Robert E. Lee. A little about the pardoning of turkeys. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
wdhn.com

Senator-elect Katie Britt announces Chief of Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WDHN)— U.S Senator-Elect for Alabama, Katie Britt, has announced her Chief of Staff. Clay Armentrout, a Mobile native, has been officially selected as Britt’s Chief of Staff. Since 2015, Armentrout has served in multiple legislative roles for U.S Senator Richard Shelby. For three-and-a-half-years, Armentrout served as...
wvtm13.com

Election results: Alabama constitutional amendments

ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
AL.com

Alabama’s midterm election turnout worst in at least 36 years

A lack of competition from the Democratic Party and little-to-no TV campaign advertising in the weeks leading up to midterm election meant that Alabamians overwhelmingly stayed home on Tuesday. The turnout was the lowest in Alabama during a statewide general election in at least 36 years, according to data compiled...
alreporter.com

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter to be next Alabama House speaker

State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter at a press conference with Gov. Kay Ivey and then-Health Commissioner Lynn Beshear in October 2020. Governor's Office/Hal Yeager. State Representative Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, was elected Thursday by his Republican colleagues to be the next speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives. Ledbetter, who has served...
Andalusia Star News

Hammett wins Alabama House seat in Tuesday’s General Election

*This story was updated at 2:23 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, with comments from Matthew Hammett. Matthew Hammett earned a convincing victory in Tuesday’s election for Alabama House of Representatives, District 92. Uncertified results show that Hammett, a Republican, took nearly 87 percent of the vote compared to Democrat candidate...
AL.com

Election 2022: Where Alabama’s statewide candidates stand on abortion

As Alabamians prepare for this year’s midterm elections, some statewide candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and U.S. senate have left the issue of abortion rights murky. While some candidates, like U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D) of Alabama’s seventh congressional district, Democratic state house candidate Mallory Hagan in Huntsville and...
wvtm13.com

Voters erase racist wording in Alabama Constitution

Alabama has voted to erase racist wording from the state’s constitution. The Alabama Constitution, approved in 1901 to entrench white supremacy, still has language regarding segregated schools, poll taxes and bans on interracial marriage. But Alabama voters on Tuesday decided to ratify a new constitution that strips out the...
AL.com

What’s in Alabama’s new state constitution of 2022? What’s changed?

Rep. Merika Coleman, the Birmingham Democrat who spearheaded Alabama’s new state constitution, said she’s tired of the South’s national image. She said she hates seeing the South shown in movies as a place where no one has air conditioning and every road is a dirt road and is tired of negative assumptions from people who don’t live in the region. Coleman said Alabama is “an amazing place.”
altoday.com

Alabama Democrat Party: Chaos has returned

The Alabama Democrat Party has had its share of turmoil in the past several years. Now the most recent event is happening just before this year’s mid-term Election Day. In August, Randy Kelley was elected chair of the Alabama Democratic Party in a victory for longtime powerbroker Joe Reed, who lost a battle over control three years ago.
wvtm13.com

Voters to decide Tuesday whether or not to remove racist language from Alabama's constitution

HOMEWOOD, Ala. — Come Tuesday, voters will have to answer yes or no to remove language considered racist from Alabama’s constitution. “Alabama currently has the longest constitution in the world. And it’s been amended 1,000 times since it’s been adopted in 1901,” William Ross, a professor of Law and Ethics, at Samford University. Ross teaches constitutional law too.
