Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa competed for the starting job at Alabama. Now they’re battling each other for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. In a season filled with surprises, predicting the NFL awards at the halfway point is challenging. Barring a tremendous comeback in the second half, Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to three-peat as MVP. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are the only undefeated team, so Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni deserve strong consideration for MVP and Coach of the Year, respectively. The Miami Dolphins (6-3) are 6-0 in games that Tagovailoa finishes and he leads the NFL in passer rating. His coincides with the arrival of Tyreek Hill — a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year and also has a case for MVP.

