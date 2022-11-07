ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AL.com

Pittsburgh Steelers release former Alabama linebacker

With the return of outside linebacker T.J. Watt from injured reserve apparently imminent, the Pittsburgh Steelers waived Ryan Anderson on Tuesday. The Steelers signed the former Daphne High School and Alabama standout to their practice squad on Sept. 13 after Watt sustained a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh’s season-opening game. After Anderson played in one game as a practice-squad elevation, the Steelers signed the outside linebacker to their active roster on Oct. 8.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

New Orleans Saints sign former Alabama running back

Running back Derrick Gore joined the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Wednesday after a tryout on Tuesday. The former Alabama ball-carrier had been out of football since the Kansas City Chiefs released him from injured reserve on Aug. 25 with an injury settlement. Gore had joined IR two days earlier with a thumb injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Associated Press

NFL MVP race matches ex-Alabama teammates Hurts, Tagovailoa

Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa competed for the starting job at Alabama. Now they’re battling each other for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player. In a season filled with surprises, predicting the NFL awards at the halfway point is challenging. Barring a tremendous comeback in the second half, Aaron Rodgers isn’t going to three-peat as MVP. The Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) are the only undefeated team, so Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni deserve strong consideration for MVP and Coach of the Year, respectively. The Miami Dolphins (6-3) are 6-0 in games that Tagovailoa finishes and he leads the NFL in passer rating. His coincides with the arrival of Tyreek Hill — a candidate for Offensive Player of the Year and also has a case for MVP.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Linebacker Reggie Ragland returns to the NFL

Linebacker Reggie Ragland returned to the NFL on Thursday, when the Las Vegas Raiders signed the former Alabama All-American for their practice squad. The Raiders signed Ragland after promoting linebacker Curtis Bolton from the practice squad to the active roster. Bolton moved up when linebacker Blake Martinez decided to retire.
LAS VEGAS, NV
AL.com

Saivion Smith on the mend after ‘scariest thing of my life’

Former Alabama cornerback Saivion Smith already is thinking about his comeback from “the scariest thing of my life.”. Smith underwent fusion surgery on Tuesday to correct a bulging disc. A defensive back with the Detroit Lions, Smith ran into another obstacle in his football journey on Oct. 9, when...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

NFL Thursday night: Panthers grind out win over Falcons

The Carolina Panthers kept their chinstraps buckled on Thursday night to win for the second time since the start of October. The Panthers put their heads down and ground out a 25-15 victory over the Falcons 11 days after Carolina lost to Atlanta 37-34 in overtime. :. · LINEBACKER REGGIE...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

