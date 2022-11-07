Read full article on original website
WVU-Parkersburg community honoring veterans at Wood County Poorhouse Cemetery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The West Virginia University at Parkersburg is coming together to honor veterans. Volunteers from the college’s arts club, veterans corps and community came together at the Poorhouse Cemetery. Volunteers took time to plant flags on the grounds of 17 different graves of veterans. All of...
Jan Dils Attorneys at Law holds 11th annual Veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Veterans day is Friday November 11th, and Jan Dils Attorneys at Law held its 11th annual veterans appreciation spaghetti dinner. The drive through- style dinner is free for veterans and five dollars for everyone else in the community. Jan Dils said they wanted to do something...
Habitat for Humanity works on another home in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the community came out to help habitat for humanity build a home for a Parkersburg family. The southside home is being built for the Riddle family. Members of WTAP were among those helping out on Thursday. The. Project manager Jerry Cline has been with...
Veterans Day parades and activities changed due to weather
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Veterans Day activities in the Mid-Ohio Valley have been moved a day or altered due to Friday’s expected rain. The Veterans Day Parade in Parkersburg has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. The lineup is at 9 a.m. It kicks off at Parkersburg High School and heads down to Parkersburg City Park where a ceremony with multiple speakers will be near the military monuments.
Location moved for Veterans Day ceremony in Ripley, West Virginia
RIPLEY, WV (WOWK) — The City of Ripley, West Virginia, is preparing for its Veterans Day parade and ceremony on Friday and is letting residents know about a small change in location due to expected rain. Friday’s parade will begin at 10 a.m. as usual. The ceremony that follows at 11 a.m. has been moved […]
United Way and partners putting together Festival of Trees
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing to come together to put together the Festival of Trees event. The non-profit and other organizations are adding some more finishing touches to the annual Christmas event. This will be the United Way’s third year of...
WV Navigator plans to come to Parkersburg to hold free sign-up event
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Representatives will be at the Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse from 11-7 p.m. to help residents sign up for healthcare. That’s across the street from the Blennerhassett Hotel. All healthcare prices will be based on your annual income. If you come to the event and...
Local business gives veterans free dental care for the day
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - This Thursday, Smiles on the Boulevard provided free dental care for veterans to honor their military service and give back. Veterans got free cleanings, fillings, extractions, and more. Doctor Lori Hawkins said the tradition started eight years ago as a response to what she describes as...
Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent voting down of Amendment Two, local officials says that they are glad to see the results not go the other way. Amendment Two if passed would have given the state legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes, as well as more power over funds at the local government level.
Wood Co. Foster Care Initiative holds luncheon with other area non-profits
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County non-profits who focus on children came together for the “Wood County Foster Care Initiative.”. Groups such as the Children’s Listening Place, Necco, the Children’s Home Society and the McDonough Foundation – came together to discuss ways to improve foster care and decrease foster kid numbers in Wood County.
Coats for Kids and Americorps RSVP help give coats to those in need
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Coats for Kids and Americorps RSVP are coming together to provide coats for those in need. Both groups are at the Dime Bank at the corner of Putnam and Second Street. The group is helping to provide coats, gloves, scarves and more to people in the...
Four buildings destroyed, no injuries in New Martinsville fire
UPDATE (5:00 p.m.): Officials say that four buildings are total losses. These include Riggenbach Tile and Carpet’s store, their warehouse and the office of Dr. Benjamin J. Kocher, D.D.S. The call for a fire came in at around 10:10 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured, and those who worked at the dentist’s office were […]
Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy gets approval
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is getting some additional funding through the Renewal Levy that was voted in favor. Officials say that the levy in Wood County will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages and pay for teachers more competitive to attract teachers to the area.
Sunset Cemetery to be only West Virginia graveyard with Purple Heart designation
PARKERSBURG — Sunset Memorial Funeral Home announced Monday, that the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery would be dedicated as the only Purple Heart cemetery in the state of West Virginia and the Mid-Ohio Valley on Friday. Dwight Ullman, general manager, said the state will recognize the cemetery with a proclamation...
Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene
Donald Eugene Mellinger, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away November 7, 2022, at the Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Eugene P. and Alma A. Braham Mellinger. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Korean...
Parkersburg falls to Hedgesville in State Volleyball Tournament
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the opening round of the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball Tournament, the Parkersburg Big Reds fell to the Hedgesville Eagles. The Big Reds were coming off a huge regional and sectional championship win, but were not able to keep the post season run going. They lost in...
Unofficial results in: Bob Fehrenbacher wins seat in WVA House of Delegates- 11th District
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Many of the candidates on the West Virginia Ballot were at the Wood County Court house Tuesday night waiting for the results to come in. One of those candidates was republican Bob Fehrenbacher. Fehrenbacher was announced as the unofficial winner for the West Virginia House of...
Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)
Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry, 74, of Cairo, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022, at home with her husband. She was born May 22, 1948, in Toccoa, GA, a daughter of the late Willie and Eula Dickson. Mrs. DeBerry served in the United States Army from January 1974 to July...
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
Obituary: Hoye, Gary William
Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.
