ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral Wells, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAP

Habitat for Humanity works on another home in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Members of the community came out to help habitat for humanity build a home for a Parkersburg family. The southside home is being built for the Riddle family. Members of WTAP were among those helping out on Thursday. The. Project manager Jerry Cline has been with...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Veterans Day parades and activities changed due to weather

MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - Veterans Day activities in the Mid-Ohio Valley have been moved a day or altered due to Friday’s expected rain. The Veterans Day Parade in Parkersburg has been moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. The lineup is at 9 a.m. It kicks off at Parkersburg High School and heads down to Parkersburg City Park where a ceremony with multiple speakers will be near the military monuments.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

United Way and partners putting together Festival of Trees

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is continuing to come together to put together the Festival of Trees event. The non-profit and other organizations are adding some more finishing touches to the annual Christmas event. This will be the United Way’s third year of...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Local business gives veterans free dental care for the day

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - This Thursday, Smiles on the Boulevard provided free dental care for veterans to honor their military service and give back. Veterans got free cleanings, fillings, extractions, and more. Doctor Lori Hawkins said the tradition started eight years ago as a response to what she describes as...
BELPRE, OH
WTAP

Wood Co. Commissioner Colombo: “Best to control money locally than sending to Charleston”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent voting down of Amendment Two, local officials says that they are glad to see the results not go the other way. Amendment Two if passed would have given the state legislature authority to reduce or eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes, as well as more power over funds at the local government level.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Foster Care Initiative holds luncheon with other area non-profits

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County non-profits who focus on children came together for the “Wood County Foster Care Initiative.”. Groups such as the Children’s Listening Place, Necco, the Children’s Home Society and the McDonough Foundation – came together to discuss ways to improve foster care and decrease foster kid numbers in Wood County.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Wood Co. Schools Renewal Levy gets approval

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Schools is getting some additional funding through the Renewal Levy that was voted in favor. Officials say that the levy in Wood County will allow for additional positions including school nurses, counselors, resource teachers and more. As well as making wages and pay for teachers more competitive to attract teachers to the area.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Mellinger, Donald Eugene

Donald Eugene Mellinger, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away November 7, 2022, at the Country Living Private Care Home in Jane Lew, WV. He was born in Parkersburg, the son of the late Eugene P. and Alma A. Braham Mellinger. He was a U. S. Army veteran serving in the Korean...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg falls to Hedgesville in State Volleyball Tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the opening round of the W.V.S.S.A.C. State Volleyball Tournament, the Parkersburg Big Reds fell to the Hedgesville Eagles. The Big Reds were coming off a huge regional and sectional championship win, but were not able to keep the post season run going. They lost in...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: DeBerry, Della Sue (Dickson)

Della Sue (Dickson) DeBerry, 74, of Cairo, WV, passed away on November 5, 2022, at home with her husband. She was born May 22, 1948, in Toccoa, GA, a daughter of the late Willie and Eula Dickson. Mrs. DeBerry served in the United States Army from January 1974 to July...
CAIRO, WV
WTAP

Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTAP

Obituary: Hoye, Gary William

Gary William Hoye passed away on November 5, 2022, and our loss is Heaven’s gain. He was born on August 6, 1951, in Oakland, California. He was a 1969 graduate of Santana High School in Santee, CA., and joined the US Navy that same year. After the Navy, he worked several years as a mechanic in San Diego, as a splicer for Nashua photo in Parkersburg, and as a cook at Mojave High School in Bullhead City, Arizona. He joined the US Navy Reserves in Parkersburg, WV. As a reservist, he was able to travel to Iceland, Sicily, and Bahrain.
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy