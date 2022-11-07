MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Brian Hercules was a little confused when he saw the notification on his calendar to meet Mary Esther Reed and Chris Massaro for lunch the next day. It wasn't a total shock to Hercules, who as the town manager for Smyrna, where Reed is the Mayor, often had to meet with her over lunch for meetings. Add in the fact that Hercules was a former president of the Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA), and the inclusion of MTSU's Athletic Director in the meeting wasn't all that unusual either. Hercules figured there was an event to set up in Smyrna later that Reed and Massaro needed his help on.

