goblueraiders.com
Blue Raiders to Take on Charlotte and #21 Rice to Close Out Regular Season
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee volleyball team is on the road for a match in North Carolina with Charlotte at 5:00 p.m. CT on Thursday. The Blue Raiders will head back home for Senior Day on Saturday to close out their regular season with a match against No. 21 Rice at 11:00 a.m. Both matches will be streamed on CUSA.TV.
goblueraiders.com
Harrison Signs with Lady Raiders on National Signing Day
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head coach Rick Insell announced the addition of back-to-back All-West Tennessee Player of the Year and two-time Tennessee Miss Basketball finalist Jada Harrison during the first day of the NCAA Early Signing Period Wednesday. "Jada fits our program to a T in the fact...
goblueraiders.com
DiLuia Rounds Out 2023 Blue Raider Baseball Field Staff
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee head baseball coach Jerry Meyers announced the addition of Mark DiLuia as a volunteer assistant coach. A native of Flossmoor, Ill., DiLuia's responsibilities at MTSU include working with the pitching staff, serving as the first base coach, aiding in player development and on-campus recruiting, and overseeing team camps and field operations for Reese Smith Jr. Field.
goblueraiders.com
“It almost brought tears to my eyes” — MTSU helmet stripe honoring veterans hits home years later
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Brian Hercules was a little confused when he saw the notification on his calendar to meet Mary Esther Reed and Chris Massaro for lunch the next day. It wasn't a total shock to Hercules, who as the town manager for Smyrna, where Reed is the Mayor, often had to meet with her over lunch for meetings. Add in the fact that Hercules was a former president of the Blue Raider Athletic Association (BRAA), and the inclusion of MTSU's Athletic Director in the meeting wasn't all that unusual either. Hercules figured there was an event to set up in Smyrna later that Reed and Massaro needed his help on.
