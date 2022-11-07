Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Arkansas’ race for governor is guaranteed to make history regardless of the outcome
LITTLE ROCK, ARK., (KTVE/KARD) — Regardless of the outcome of the 2022 Arkansas governor race, the state will make history with the candidate that citizens choose to elect. Arkansas will either elect the state’s first woman governor, or the state’s first Black governor. Sarah Huckabee Sanders has...
cenlanow.com
Recreational marijuana will not be legalized in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The election results are in for the November 8, 2022 elections. Recreational marijuana will not be legalized in the State of Arkansas.
cenlanow.com
New Vice President for Louisiana Central
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) — Louisiana Central has announced the promotion of Lafe Jones to Vice President. In this new capacity, Jones will take on new operational management and industry attraction duties, in addition to continuing his role as Executive Director of Industry Relations, where he currently leads business retention and expansion efforts, workforce initiatives, and special projects.
cenlanow.com
Four New Board Members Join Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities
NEW ORLEANS (WNTZ) – Four Louisiana residents representing diverse backgrounds in history, art, philosophy, and film have joined the board of directors for the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. Phebe Hayes, Ph.D.; Nathan Ponder, Ph.D.; Holly L. Wilson, Ph.D.; and Wendell Riley hail from north, central, and south Louisiana and, along with their varied experience in multiple fields, will enhance the organization’s mission to serve all 64 Louisiana parishes.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton will not run for president
ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — Tom Cotton, Arkansas Senator who has long been considered a potential Republican contender for the next presidential race, says he will not be running in the 2024 election. Cotton has been a rising star in the GOP and is an Army veteran, having served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
cenlanow.com
LSUA partners with LSUE to bring Surgical Technology Degree to Central Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA. La. (WNTZ) – LSUA and LSUE commit to a Health Professions Collaborative Agreement to bring a Surgical Technology degree to central Louisiana. A survey of the healthcare organizations in central Louisiana is conducted annually by the Department of Allied Health at Louisiana State University at Alexandria (LSUA) to determine the need for allied health professionals in the region. The most recent survey indicated a growing need for Surgical Technologists along with a host of other technical professions in Allied Health. Considering no local training program for Surgical Technologists is available, finding individuals with the training necessary to work in many of these professions is difficult for area healthcare providers.
cenlanow.com
Results: Louisiana constitutional amendments
LOUISIANA (KLFY) – The eight constitutional amendments that were on the ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022 election are listed below. Act 130 of the 2021 Regular Session of the Louisiana Legislature proposing to amend Article VII, Sections 10.1(B), 10.8(B), 10.11(D), and 14(B) of the Louisiana Constitution. “Do you...
cenlanow.com
Oklahoma men arrested in shooting of El Dorado man
EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Two Oklahoma men have been arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of an El Dorado, Ark., man that happened on November 5, 2022. The suspects were arrested for capital murder and other felony charges. One of the suspects was Broderick L. Carter, 36,...
cenlanow.com
Healey prevails in Massachusetts governor’s race, dealing historic win for LGBT community
Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey (D) is projected to be the next governor of the state. The victory will make her one of the two first openly lesbian governors in American history, should Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek (D) also win. The Associated Press called the race for her at...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Treasury Receives $8 Million in Uncashed Tax Refunds
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
cenlanow.com
Secretary of State doubles down on confidence in election integrity
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, thousands of Louisianans will cast their ballots for the midterm election. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin doubled down on his message Louisiana’s elections are safe and legitimate. After the 2020 election and the falsehood that the election was stolen spread, Ardoin...
cenlanow.com
Secretary of La. Dept. of Children and Family Services resigns; third-party reviewing agency practices
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Governor John Bel Edwards announces Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) Secretary Marketa Walters’ resignation Thursday. He said a third-party organization will be conducting a review of the agency and providing recommendations to improve policies and practices. Read Gov. Edwards’ announcement...
cenlanow.com
Louisiana Secretary of State election website deals with technical difficulties on election day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BPROUD) – The Louisiana Secretary of State reported that its GeauxVote app, online portal, and elections hotline experienced technical difficulties on Tuesday morning. The issue was ongoing this morning and was reportedly fixed a little after 9:30 a.m. The “Voter Portal website and Geaux Vote mobile...
