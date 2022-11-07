Read full article on original website
Stock Futures Rise After S&P 500 Posts Its Biggest One-Day Rally Since 2020
Stock futures rose Friday after China said it would ease some Covid measures, building on optimism from lighter-than-feared inflation data that fueled a broad market rally in the previous session. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 152 points, or 0.5%. S&P 500 futures were up 0.5% and...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
Goldman Sachs CEO Says He Expects a ‘Reopening' in Capital Markets Next Year
Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that he expects capital markets to recover in the upcoming months. "I think what we're going through at the moment is a reset of valuation expectations," he said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer. Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said Thursday that...
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Week-Long FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing
Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off on Friday morning as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 4% to $16,877.87, while ether lost 3.5% to $1,256.33, according to Coin Metrics. They're down 21% and 25%, respectively, for the week. Sam Bankman-Fried – the CEO of...
From Great Resignation to Great Uncertainty, the Big Quit May Be Losing Steam
The Great Resignation has dominated the workplace for nearly two years — but employers may soon be able to heave a sigh of relief. The labor market is now "emerging from" the Great Resignation, LinkedIn's CEO Ryan Roslansky told CNBC Make It. The phenomenon — also known as the...
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped down...
Jim Cramer Says a Slowdown in the Logistics Industry Suggests Inflation Could Be Coming Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a cool-off in the logistics industry suggests that inflation could finally be cooling off. "We caught a real break today with a much lower-than-expected consumer price index number, and a huge part of that came down to how much it costs to get goods to the consumer," he said.
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally
Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Swedish EV Maker Polestar Reports Lower Operating Loss, Confirms Full-Year Guidance
Polestar's third-quarter operating loss was significantly narrower than a year ago, and its revenue more than doubled. The automaker still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022, a key milestone. But supply-chain disruptions are still an issue, and exchange-rate pressures will likely continue into 2023. Swedish electric-vehicle maker Polestar said...
