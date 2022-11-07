ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Walgreens, Intel, US Bancorp and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Walgreens (WBA) – The pharmacy chain operator's stock added 1.5% in the premarket after Deutsche Bank upgraded the stock to buy from hold. Following a recent meeting with management, the firm said it is increasingly confident in Walgreens' strategy to transition to a healthcare services company.
Crypto Sell-Off Resumes as Week-Long FTX Saga Ends in Bankruptcy Filing

Cryptocurrencies resumed their sell-off on Friday morning as FTX announced it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bitcoin fell 4% to $16,877.87, while ether lost 3.5% to $1,256.33, according to Coin Metrics. They're down 21% and 25%, respectively, for the week. Sam Bankman-Fried – the CEO of...
Sam Bankman-Fried Steps Down as FTX CEO as His Crypto Exchange Files for Bankruptcy

Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for bankruptcy. Alameda Research and approximately 130 additional affiliated companies are part of the voluntary proceedings. Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S., according to a company statement posted on Twitter. Bankman-Fried has also stepped down...
Carl Icahn Says He Still Thinks We Are in a Bear Market Despite Thursday's Rally

Famed investor Carl Icahn said Thursday's relief rally didn't change his negative view on the market, and he believes a recession is still on the horizon. "We keep our portfolio hedged," Icahn said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Thursday. "I am still very, quite bearish on what is going to happen. A rally like this is of course very dramatic to say the least... but I still think we are in a bear market."
Swedish EV Maker Polestar Reports Lower Operating Loss, Confirms Full-Year Guidance

Polestar's third-quarter operating loss was significantly narrower than a year ago, and its revenue more than doubled. The automaker still expects to deliver 50,000 vehicles in 2022, a key milestone. But supply-chain disruptions are still an issue, and exchange-rate pressures will likely continue into 2023. Swedish electric-vehicle maker Polestar said...
