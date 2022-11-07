Read full article on original website
Sean Payton shares 1 QB he would love to coach
Sean Payton is enjoying his time away from coaching after being the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006-2021. Payton has made it clear that he wants to return to coaching again. And there is one quarterback he’d love to team up with if he had his way.
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night loss
“The Ravens punked us” Bobby Hebert on Saints Monday night. Listen to his thoughts on the head-to-head history between the Saints & Ravens, what Roquan Smith could mean for the Ravens’ long term goals & why Lamar Jackson is better than Michael Vick.
The Philadelphia Eagles Need to Resist the Temptation of a Super Bowl Reunion With Frank Reich
Former Eagles OC Frank Reich is back on the market, but Philadelphia shouldn't touch him. The post The Philadelphia Eagles Need to Resist the Temptation of a Super Bowl Reunion With Frank Reich appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Julius Erving On Kyrie Irving: "The Owners Are Greedy, He's Going To End Up Playing For Somebody."
After all that Kyrie Irving has said and done over the past five years, his basketball future has never been more in jeopardy. In light of his recent actions, Irving has landed in some pretty serious trouble, with his return to the court only possible once he fulfills a number of conditions for the Nets.
Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster
The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
Russell Wilson fires back at Pete Carroll's perceived wristband dig
Earlier this week, Carroll seemed to take a jab at his former longtime quarterback in Seattle when giving praise to Smith, who has guided the team to a surprising 6-3 record this fall. "If you notice, Geno’s going off the wristband, and that’s a big help," the coach told Seattle...
Lakers Fans Are Panicking After LeBron James Hurts Groin Against Clippers: "That's All Folks"
The Los Angeles Lakers may have had their horrible start to the season turn into a nightmare after an apparent groin injury to LeBron James during the Lakers' game against the Los Angeles Clippers. While down by 12 points and 5:41 left, LeBron left the game and walked into the locker room grabbing at his groin.
The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade
The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
Super Bowl odds: Who will win the Lombardi Trophy in 2023?
We've just passed the midway point of a thrilling NFL season and the odds for who will be the next Super Bowl champion have changed significantly. Some teams who were earmarked as potential champions have dropped by the wayside due to their poor performances, while others have stepped up to the plate and put themselves in contention for a shot at the Lombardi trophy.
Jeff Saturday says Sam Ehlinger will remain Colts quarterback
INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeff Saturday has spent exactly one day thinking about any of the potential moves he'll make as Colts interim coach. He has yet to decide on a play-caller. He has yet to meet his players. But he did settle on a couple of key roster decisions already:. "Sam...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
John Salley Says He Apologized To LeBron James For Saying That Carmelo Anthony Should Have Been The First Pick Of The 2003 NBA Draft
There are times in NBA Draft history when a player comes along who is a no-brainer for the first overall pick. We are about to witness one such moment next year, with Victor Wembanyama coming into the NBA and the last time there was such clarity on who goes no. 1, was probably LeBron James back in 2003.
Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker
The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
New Orleans Saints should return to Jameis Winston, Taysom Hill
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton may be putting up stats, but he's not winning games. The Saints need someone who can create at quarterback.
Saints 1st-year coach Allen bemoans inconsistent play
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dennis Allen will need the second half of his first season as Saints head coach to go better than the first if New Orleans is to entertain any postseason possibilities. The good news for Allen and the Saints (3-6) is that they remain just a game out of first place in the NFC South with eight to play — and many teams would take that. “More consistency is what we’re looking for,” said Allen, whose team has lost four times by eight or fewer points. “We haven’t done it consistently enough where we put offense, defense and special teams together. And we have had too many games where there’s been a phase or two that hasn’t operated in a way that we think gives us an opportunity to win.” Ideally, stars such as receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore would have remained healthy and New Orleans would not have felt compelled to replace season-opening starting quarterback Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton in Week 4.
Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement
The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
Aidan Hutchinson’s mom jokes about Aaron Rodgers after Lions win
Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards. Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.
Former QB spotlights Josh Allen's biggest flaw
Nine weeks into the season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the odds-on-favorites to win the NFL MVP award. However, ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes Allen's struggles in last week's loss to the New York Jets showcased his biggest flaw, competitiveness. Orlovsky and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark broke down the film from Allen's lackluster performance on Sunday and showed how the Jets preyed on the quarterback's belief in himself.
Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
