ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Steelers May Be Without Key Player In Week 10 And Beyond; Sign His Potential Fill-In To 53-Man Roster

The Pittsburgh Steelers have dealt with a plethora of injuries this season. The main one and a huge reason as to why the team is 2-6 was the torn pectoral that T.J. Watt suffered in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Another underrated, but key player of the team has recently been dealing with a groin injury that he suffered prior to the organization’s Week 8 bout versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Rookie kicker, Nick Sciba was signed to the active roster to replace Chris Boswell and he dressed for the game in Philadelphia. Ahead of Week 10’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints, a different kicker, but familiar face was signed on Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Hope For Potential With Latest Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals have made their first move of the offseason by acquiring infielder Jose Fermin from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash considerations. Fermin’s contract has been selected to the 40-man roster. In corresponding moves, right-handed pitchers Alex Reyes and Drew VerHagen were activated from the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Super Bowl odds: Who will win the Lombardi Trophy in 2023?

We've just passed the midway point of a thrilling NFL season and the odds for who will be the next Super Bowl champion have changed significantly. Some teams who were earmarked as potential champions have dropped by the wayside due to their poor performances, while others have stepped up to the plate and put themselves in contention for a shot at the Lombardi trophy.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears make roster move at linebacker

The Chicago Bears made a move to bring a linebacker back this season. The Chicago Bears lost a huge part of the defense last week when they traded away All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. The move allowed the Bears more freedom at the trade deadline, which they used to help the offense. The Bears’ defense looked terrible without Smith against the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. It appears the Bears will have a little more help on the defense shortly.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Saints 1st-year coach Allen bemoans inconsistent play

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Dennis Allen will need the second half of his first season as Saints head coach to go better than the first if New Orleans is to entertain any postseason possibilities. The good news for Allen and the Saints (3-6) is that they remain just a game out of first place in the NFC South with eight to play — and many teams would take that. “More consistency is what we’re looking for,” said Allen, whose team has lost four times by eight or fewer points. “We haven’t done it consistently enough where we put offense, defense and special teams together. And we have had too many games where there’s been a phase or two that hasn’t operated in a way that we think gives us an opportunity to win.” Ideally, stars such as receiver Michael Thomas and cornerback Marshon Lattimore would have remained healthy and New Orleans would not have felt compelled to replace season-opening starting quarterback Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton in Week 4.
ATLANTA, LA
Yardbarker

Cardinals GM Gives Tommy Edman The Ultimate Endorsement

The St. Louis Cardinals are a team that is projected to have a big offseason. With Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols both gone, St. Louis finds itself in need of a middle of the order bat and a catcher. While several Cardinals fans have expressed their wishes of signing one...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Colts name franchise legend their interim head coach

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Monday that they fired head coach Frank Reich, and they are bringing in a franchise legend to replace him for the time being. Former Colts center and six-time Pro Bowl selection Jeff Saturday has been named the team’s interim head coach. Saturday, 47, has...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Aidan Hutchinson’s mom jokes about Aaron Rodgers after Lions win

Aidan Hutchinson had a big game over the weekend, and his mom had some fun with an opponent afterwards. Hutchinson recorded two tackles in his Detroit Lions’ 15-9 win over the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. He also had his first career interception, which came on a 4th-and-goal play in the second quarter.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former QB spotlights Josh Allen's biggest flaw

Nine weeks into the season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is among the odds-on-favorites to win the NFL MVP award. However, ESPN analyst and former quarterback Dan Orlovsky believes Allen's struggles in last week's loss to the New York Jets showcased his biggest flaw, competitiveness. Orlovsky and former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark broke down the film from Allen's lackluster performance on Sunday and showed how the Jets preyed on the quarterback's belief in himself.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bengals respond to being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy