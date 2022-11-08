ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HPD arrests 33-year-old accused of throwing hard seltzer can at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros parade

ABC13 Houston
 2 days ago

While there were indeed rejoicing and celebration on the streets of Houston on Monday, the Astros' World Series parade was not without some negatives.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who resides in Houston, was the target of a thrown hard seltzer can along the parade route.

Cruz was a participant during the event and on board the back of a Humvee when the can was thrown. A video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the incident happened in front of a Spec's Liquor Store on Smith near McIlhenny.

The Houston Police Department confirmed an arrest in connection with what it's calling an assault.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," HPD tweeted. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges."

While police haven't released the suspect's name as of late Monday night, court documents obtained by ABC13 identify Joseph Halm Arcidiacono as the person charged with the felony count.

Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement while also deriding the person who threw what the senator confirmed to be a hard seltzer.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," Cruz tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Unlike Jeremy Peña and his Astros teammates, Cruz was a lightning rod of boos at certain points of the parade. He wasn't the only lawmaker taking part.

U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz's.

Comments / 78

Betty Davis
2d ago

How appropriate.He couldn't stay in Texas for the cold, but has the nerve to want to be on a float and celebrate the win that he was not responsible for either.

Reply(5)
34
raymond young
2d ago

Ted Cruz needs to be removed from office. It doesn't have anything to do with his party affiliation and more to do with his character.

Reply(3)
22
The Freel
2d ago

That beer thrower is an “insurrectionist”…..we need to set up a committee to investigate all the other potential “insurrectionist” beer throwers!

Reply(3)
18
 

