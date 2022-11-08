HPD arrests 33-year-old accused of throwing hard seltzer can at Sen. Ted Cruz during Astros parade

While there were indeed rejoicing and celebration on the streets of Houston on Monday, the Astros' World Series parade was not without some negatives.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who resides in Houston, was the target of a thrown hard seltzer can along the parade route.

Cruz was a participant during the event and on board the back of a Humvee when the can was thrown. A video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the incident happened in front of a Spec's Liquor Store on Smith near McIlhenny.

The Houston Police Department confirmed an arrest in connection with what it's calling an assault.

"HPD made one arrest during today's victory parade. A male, 33, threw a beer can at U.S. Senator Ted Cruz as the Senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith St. The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention," HPD tweeted. "Nearby HPD officers arrested the male without further incident. He was taken to jail and faces assault charges."

While police haven't released the suspect's name as of late Monday night, court documents obtained by ABC13 identify Joseph Halm Arcidiacono as the person charged with the felony count.

Cruz tweeted his appreciation for law enforcement while also deriding the person who threw what the senator confirmed to be a hard seltzer.

"As always I'm thankful for the Houston Police and Capitol Police for their quick action. I'm also thankful that the clown who threw his White Claw had a noodle for an arm," Cruzon Monday afternoon.

Unlike Jeremy Peña and his Astros teammates, Cruz was a lightning rod of boos at certain points of the parade. He wasn't the only lawmaker taking part.

U.S. Reps. Sylvia Garcia and Lizzie Fletcher were on the Humvee with the senator. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was in a vehicle ahead, and U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee was in the vehicle behind Cruz's.

From passionate Jeremy Peña fans to a bearded dragon and of course... the trophy, here are the best moments from the parade.