Boston, MA

Boston EMS scrambles to handle shooting calls

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 3 days ago
Boston police are investigating three shooting incidents that happened within an hour in three areas of the city. Six people were injured and one man was killed. There were so many shootings Boston EMS union officials told us crews were running thin.

Edwin Pizaro’s brother-in-law got the call while he was driving. Pizaro was killed in one of three shootings in Boston Sunday night. “I broke out cause he looked up to me a lot,” said the brother-in-law.

Boston Police responded to three shooting scenes within an hour. An unofficial Boston EMS incident twitter account tweeted two times around the times of the shootings where there was no advanced or basic life support available. EMS union leaders told us their crews were operating with minimal staffing resulting in no ambulance being available for life-threatening calls.

Boston EMS told us in a written statement “In the case of the shootings referred to below, resources were available for a timely response for each of them,” also writing, “we deploy ambulances in accordance with anticipated patient volume, with more units in operations during the busier day and evening shifts.”

Geneva Rivers has lived near one of the shooting scenes for 40 years. She is concerned about the violence. “I think they are trying but they are not trying hard enough,” said Rivers.

Reverend Eugene Rivers has been working with Boston police for decades on anti-violence measures and told us he is very concerned about the response. He explained what he says the mayor’s office should be doing. “You come in, sleeves rolled, collar unbuttoned and you come there and say listen I don’t live over here and I know it’s tough and I’m here to be responsive,” said Rev. Rivers.

Comments / 2

Nick
3d ago

Boston EMS doesn’t get enough credit for the work they 24/7. They saved so many lives and they are taken for granted. Support them

