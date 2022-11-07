ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Daily Mail

Alabama teenager, 16, dies during school hours and three others are hospitalized after coming in contact with something likely laced with fentanyl - student went 'unconscious in the cafeteria in front of classmates'

One student died and three were hospitalized while at high school in Alabama - most likely after coming into contact with fentanyl. Authorities were called to Selma High School around midday on Tuesday after the students became sick. The student that died was a 16-year-old sophomore who went unconscious in...
SELMA, AL
AL.com

Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled

A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, but another Southern state gets ‘swear the most’ crown

Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, according to the recent findings of a study done by WordTips. The word-centric website gathered tweets from every state and the top 320 most populated cities in the U.S. to determine their rankings. They also used other criteria, like allowing only one tweet containing profanity per user, as well as only factoring in tweets in English for their findings.
ALABAMA STATE
Alabama Now

74-year-old man dies in wreck on rural Alabama roadway

A 74-year-old Alabama man has died in a Monday afternoon wreck west of Montgomery. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man. Preston E. Taylor, 74, was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving...
MONTGOMERY, AL
