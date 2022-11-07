Read full article on original website
The family of an Alabama inmate killed in prison found out he was dead when a fellow inmate texted them, explaining there was 'no security' around during the attack, lawyer says
Other inmates were "hollering for the police to get him to the infirmary but the officers was nowhere to be found," one text read.
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit by Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith
A federal judge has dismissed the lawsuit of Alabama death row inmate Kenneth Eugene Smith, who is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection on Nov. 17. U.S. District Judge R. Austin Huffaker Jr., issued the decision today. Huffaker held a hearing in Smith’s case on Thursday. Smith claimed...
‘State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith’ now on Netflix: What to know
“State of Alabama vs. Brittany Smith,” a Netflix documentary recounting the case of a woman who claimed she shot and killed the man who raped her in self-defense, was released on the streaming service Thursday. The documentary, which features interviews with Pulitzer Prize-winning AL.com reporter Ashley Remkus, who reported...
Missing man’s remains found after nearly 40 years submerged in Alabama river
An Alabama man’s skeletal remains were found last week inside a 1980 Ford Bronco submerged in an Alabama river, nearly 40 years after he went missing. The bizarre tale started in April 1983 when Alan Douglas Livingston, 25, of Rainbow City, Alabama, went missing. Shortly after Livingston was reported...
Family of murdered 'Welcome to Sweetie Pie's' star confront his killer at sentencing: 'How can you sleep?'
Family members of "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" star Andre Montgomery Jr. confronted his murderer Travell Anthony Hill at his sentencing. Hill was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
A former student of Ron DeSantis' says he was 'hostile' to her because she was Black and would play 'devil's advocate' about the Civil War: NYT
The student said DeSantis tried "to play devil's advocate that the South had good reason to fight" in the Civil War "to kill other people, over owning people."
Alabama teenager, 16, dies during school hours and three others are hospitalized after coming in contact with something likely laced with fentanyl - student went 'unconscious in the cafeteria in front of classmates'
One student died and three were hospitalized while at high school in Alabama - most likely after coming into contact with fentanyl. Authorities were called to Selma High School around midday on Tuesday after the students became sick. The student that died was a 16-year-old sophomore who went unconscious in...
Woman who stabbed friend to death, burned body gets life in prison
An Alabama woman will spend the rest of her life in prison for the murdering a woman, rolling up her body into a carpet and burning the body in a backyard burn pile. Amber Kuta was found guilty by a jury in September. A Mobile County judge sentenced her on...
Alabama jury awards $21 million to mom who lost newborn after missed diagnosis
An Alabama mom won a $21 million verdict against two doctors and a nurse practitioner at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery after her 14-day-old son died in 2015 from an undiagnosed bowel disease. Lakeisha Oliver gave birth to Jaquarius Smith on Nov. 4, 2015, at Jackson Hospital, according to court documents....
Alabama's Most Dangerous Cities
Alabama has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Alabama, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Alabama man stabbed, beheaded girlfriend, deputies allege
An Alabama man was charged with murder and abuse of a corpse after police say he stabbed his girlfriend dozens of times and then cut off her head. Justin Fields, 38, has been charged with murdering Tammy Bailey, who was reportedly his live-in girlfriend. Bailey’s dismembered body was found by...
Video shows Alabama girl realizing fair’s Mega Drop ride wasn’t buckled
A nine-year-old who visited the Greater Gulf State Fair in Mobile said she was “screaming for help” when she realized she wasn’t buckled into a ride Friday night. A video shared on social media shows a girl, identified as Isabella Carmicheal, strapped into the Mega Drop ride at the fair. As the ride slowly ascends, she began to scream.
Alabama high school student dead, four more sick; prosecutors blame fentanyl
One student who died at an Alabama high school and four others who were taken to a hospital probably were sickened by something that had been laced with fentanyl, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators were awaiting results from an autopsy and toxicology tests...
Alabama high school student removed from campus after being found with gun, sheriff says
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports that an Alabama high school student was removed from school after they were found with a handgun on campus. Earlier today, Hazel Green High School Administrators and MCSO School Resource Officers were made aware of a security concern at Hazel Green High School. School officials received an anonymous tip that a student on campus had witnessed another student with a handgun in their possession. School Resource Officers immediately put together a safety plan at which time the student was found in possession of a handgun. There were no threats made against any staff or students members. The student was immediately removed from the school without incident.
Man shot at Alabama gas station dies, coroner’s office says
A man who was shot at an Alabama gas station last month has died. Officials with the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the shooting victim as Marcello Hopson, 43, of Birmingham. Hopson was shot just after 10 p.m. on October 22 as he was in a vehicle at the...
Alabama prisons like ‘third world country with a concrete floor,’ former corrections officer says
A former corrections officer on Friday compared Alabama prisons to a “third world country with a concrete floor” and said he believes federal officials should intervene in the system. “The Alabama Department of Corrections is not in control of any prison in Alabama and hasn’t been for a...
Alabama man killed in crash as he fled state troopers
An Alabama was killed as he fled from police when his truck left he road and overturned, state troopers said Sunday. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 8:33 p.m. Saturday. Chad A. Moseley, 50, of Dozier, was fatally injured when the 1994 Chevrolet C1500 pickup he was driving left the...
Katie Britt wins: Makes history, becomes Alabama’s 1st woman elected to U.S. Senate
Katie Britt won the race for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, becoming the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama, a landslide victory that the Associated Press called soon after the polls closed. Britt, 40, defeated pastor Will Boyd, the Democratic nominee, and Libertarian candidate John Sophocleus, a former economics...
Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, but another Southern state gets ‘swear the most’ crown
Alabamians have quite the potty mouth, according to the recent findings of a study done by WordTips. The word-centric website gathered tweets from every state and the top 320 most populated cities in the U.S. to determine their rankings. They also used other criteria, like allowing only one tweet containing profanity per user, as well as only factoring in tweets in English for their findings.
74-year-old man dies in wreck on rural Alabama roadway
A 74-year-old Alabama man has died in a Monday afternoon wreck west of Montgomery. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:20 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, has claimed the life of a Montgomery man. Preston E. Taylor, 74, was critically injured when the 1998 Ford F-150 pickup he was driving...
