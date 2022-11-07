Read full article on original website
Guest
3d ago
This is so Sad, I pray 🙏🏽 they both recover . Peoria has never been like is is now. God help us 🙏🏽
6
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria PD searching for two suspects after shots fired Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for two suspects after a Shot Spotter alert indicated automatic gunfire on Hanssler Place Wednesday evening, according to a department press release sent Thursday. Peoria Police responded to a three round Shot Spotter alert just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen found dead
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. "The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected."
Missing University of Illinois student found dead
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — 18-year-old Deven Lane was found dead in Peoria Wednesday. The University of Illinois student was reported missing Monday, November 7th. He was last seen on Friday, November 4th, around 9:30 P.M. in the 4500 block of North Sterling Avenue. According to Peoria Police and Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, the University […]
Central Illinois Proud
Juveniles arrested after fleeing police, invading Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two underage suspects have been arrested after fleeing police and forcing their way into a residence on Tuesday evening, according to a press release from the Peoria Police Department. Members of PPD’s Special Investigations Division were conducting an investigation into a juvenile male in possession...
25newsnow.com
Police: Woman stabbed ‘multiple’ times in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A woman is hospitalized with very serious injuries after a man stabbed her Thursday night on Bloomington’s east side, a police lieutenant said. The woman suffered “multiple” stab wounds about 9:25 p.m. in an apartment in the 2100 block of Todd Drive, near East Empire Street, the lieutenant also said.
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Deputies want help identifying Tazewell County burglars
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County haven’t released many details, but they want your help identifying two people who tried to break into a rural business recently. The sheriffs department has released surveillance photos from the scene. They don’t say what the business is or where,...
wcbu.org
2 juveniles shot in Peoria's Center Bluff
Two juveniles were taken to a Peoria hospital after a shooting Monday afternoon in the city's Center Bluff neighborhood. Officers responded to three separate ShotSpotter alerts in the 500 block of West Gift around 3:30 p.m. A total of 21 rounds were fired. Officers found two males with gunshot wounds....
Central Illinois Proud
Garbage truck loses control, crashes in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A driver has been taken to the hospital after he lost control of his garbage truck and crashed in Peoria Thursday afternoon. According to Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Hascall, police and firefighters responded to a crash involving a garbage truck at the intersection of Florence and University at around 12 p.m. Thursday.
1470 WMBD
Second school bus crash of the week, no students injured
PEORIA, Ill. — For the second time this week, police have responded to a traffic crash involving a school bus. The latest occurred early Thursday, around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Knoxville Avenue and Pioneer Parkway in Peoria. Precise details surrounding the collision remain unclear, although it appears...
1470 WMBD
Juvenile injured in Monday shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A juvenile was injured Monday night after a shooting in South Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened just after 8:00 p.m. near Starr and Griswold, where two ShotSpotter alerts totaled around 16 rounds fired. The juvenile was taken to the hospital by a private car, but...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
1470 WMBD
UPDATED: One person rescued from Peoria duplex fire
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria firefighters had to make a rescue as one side of a duplex went up in flames late Thursday morning. Peoria firefighters were called to a home on Country Meadows Lane near Knoxville around 11:30 a.m. Officials say the fire started on the back deck of...
Galesburg man arrested after battering his 48-year-old son
Galesburg Police on Tuesday, November 8th, responded to the 2300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a domestic dispute between a father and son. Officers met with an intoxicated 70-year-old man who was angry with his 48-year-old son and told police he hurt his hand in the days prior from punching his son. Police made contact with the man’s son who was also intoxicated and actively bleeding from a wound on his head. The son did not want to pursue charges, but given the nature of the call and the man’s injuries, the father was taken into custody. The father was evidently upset that his son was living with him. Officers would later speak to the father’s landlord and other witnesses who said they saw the father attack his son “out of nowhere” according to police reports, and was standing over him punching him outside. The 70-year-old man was taken into custody and charged with Domestic Battery causing bodily harm.
1470 WMBD
Police: Two juveniles shot near Quest Academy
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police flooded an area near Quest Academy in Peoria Monday afternoon. Police were called to an area near Gift Street and Bootz Avenue around 3:30 on three SpotSpotter alerts, totaling as many as 21 rounds being fired. A spokesperson says two juvenile males were shot,...
Central Illinois Proud
Family of Peoria man killed by police ask for support, transparency from city leaders
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A grieving family left in limbo are calling on Peoria leaders for support. Loved-ones of Samuel Vincent Richmond gathered outside of city hall Tuesday night and addressed the public, police, and city council members. “The most important thing for me is that we get justice...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following Woodford County police chase
EUREKA, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested after a vehicle they were in allegedly led Eureka Police and Woodford County sheriffs deputies on a chase overnight. It happened just before midnight Sunday night, when deputies say they continued a chase that had started when...
1470 WMBD
18-year-old with gun leads PPD on chase Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading police on a car chase, then a foot chase Saturday morning in Peoria. Peoria Police Spokesperson Semone Roth says around 8:45 a.m., officers found a stolen vehicle on S. Griswold. When they attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle sped off. A short time later, the driver left the vehicle, running from police.
