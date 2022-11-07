Since joining the SEC, the only team Missouri has beaten more times than Tennessee is Vanderbilt, and until this year South Carolina. The Mizzou-UT rivalry goes all the way back to 2012, when the Tigers travelled to Knoxville and took down the Vols in Overtime, 51-48. And things started out hot, with Mizzou winning their first three games. Winning in 2013 and 2014. But 2015 was a tough year and the Tigers only mustered 8 points in a 19-8 loss. Since then UT has flipped the script (a bit) and won 5 of the last 7 contests. Granted, the two losses were in Drew Lock’s Junior and Senior seasons when Mizzou won 50-17 (each time).

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 5 HOURS AGO