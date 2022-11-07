ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

Missouri Basketball Game Previews: Penn

The Dennis Gates era started out with a bang. The Tigers won a shootout over Southern Indiana by a score of 97-91 on Monday behind the efforts of Kobe Brown (20 points, 14 boards). Now, with the first game jitters out of the way, the Tigers shift their focus to game two.
COLUMBIA, MO
thecutoffnews.com

Mizzou basketball signs three four-star prospects for 2023 class

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball coach Dennis Gates signed his first full recruiting class on Wednesday, inking three four-star high school recruits on the first day of the early singing period. All three had verbally committed to the Tigers over the past several months: Jordan Butler, Trent Pierce and Anthony Robinson II. The class ranks as high as No. 17 nationally by 247Sports.com.
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri vs. Tennessee: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Since joining the SEC, the only team Missouri has beaten more times than Tennessee is Vanderbilt, and until this year South Carolina. The Mizzou-UT rivalry goes all the way back to 2012, when the Tigers travelled to Knoxville and took down the Vols in Overtime, 51-48. And things started out hot, with Mizzou winning their first three games. Winning in 2013 and 2014. But 2015 was a tough year and the Tigers only mustered 8 points in a 19-8 loss. Since then UT has flipped the script (a bit) and won 5 of the last 7 contests. Granted, the two losses were in Drew Lock’s Junior and Senior seasons when Mizzou won 50-17 (each time).
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockmnation.com

Missouri Men’s Basketball Presser Notes: Penn and Lindenwood on the horizon

Monday’s opening night victory against Division-I newcomer Southern Indiana taught the Missouri Tigers a lot about their men’s basketball program, which features a plethora of new talent coming together for the first time. The result, although somewhat worrisome to few, offered the first opportunity for Tiger fans to...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Mizzou-Tennessee Q and A with Nick Carner of Rocky Top Talk

The Missouri Tigers (4-5, 2-4 SEC) will certainly have their hands full on Saturday on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers (8-1, 4-1 SEC) as the Vols come in at No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings. Kick-off on Saturday is set for 11:00 a.m. CST on a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockmnation.com

Three and Out: Tennessee

Each game has certain matchups within it that are oh so very important to the outcome. Matchups so important that they can be the difference in a win and a loss. For every game this season, I’ll be taking a look at the three most important matchups regarding an individual or even between position groups.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kshb.com

Report: Park Hill, Mizzou grad Jed Frost among 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide in Texas

DALLAS — Investigators found a man and a woman shot dead Tuesday after a report of a gunshot heard at a Texas medical examiner’s office, officials said. Officers found the pair dead shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday while responding to a report of shots fired and a possible active shooter at the Dallas County medical examiner's office, said Dallas County sheriff's Investigator William Fritz.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Questions remain about driver and regulations after 14 injured in bus crash

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 Investigates the Mid-Missouri bus crash that injured 14 people on their way home from a church trip in Houston, Texas. Months later, questions still remain about the driver and the crash. With safety regulations in place to prevent overtired drivers, ABC 17 wants to know why the driver couldn't The post Questions remain about driver and regulations after 14 injured in bus crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Schnucks Markets Inc. announced on Thursday the holiday week schedules for all of its stores for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's. The company has locations in Columbia and Jefferson City. Thanksgiving Wednesday, Nov. 23: Close at normal time Thursday, Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving): Closed Friday, Nov. 25: Open at normal time Christmas Saturday, The post Schnucks announces holiday store hours; will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KYTV

Powerball Drawing for record jackpot delayed

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Powerball announced Monday night that the drawing has been delayed due to a “participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols.”. The California Lottery tweeted, “Tonight’s Powerball® drawing has been delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the...
CALIFORNIA, MO
KIX 105.7

Pepsi Or Coke? B & B Theatres In Sedalia Has Made A Choice? Yes!

People are creatures of habit. We all have preferences. Likes and dislikes. I have found this to be especially true when it comes to our favorite beverages. Especially sodas. Remember the cola wars? Coke Vs Pepsi? Both colas have their own unique taste and the companies have their own flavors. So which one do you prefer? Well the B & B Theatres Galaxy 10 in Sedalia and nationwide have made their choice.
SEDALIA, MO
KOLR10 News

Where to find Missouri election results

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.  — Election day is here and Missourians will be deciding who will represent them in the U.S. Senate, U.S. House, and Jefferson City. Voters will also decide on Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana for anyone 21 and older. Some cities and counties in the Ozarks will decide whether to approve taxes […]
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man will head to trial next March for shooting man during heated dice game

A Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting two years ago will head to trial next spring. Rickey Murry, 50, of Columbia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for shooting Corey Jordan, 51, of Columbia in August of 2020. According to court records, the pair were playing dice when they began arguing. Murry allegedly left the area and returned with a gun, shooting Jordan.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy