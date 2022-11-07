ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Stimulus Checks Helped Democrats Win Before, But Might Be Hurting Them Now

By Arthur Delaney
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13A3y0_0j2AfytM00

Democrats won the U.S. Senate in 2021 after a special election in which candidates Raphael Warnock and Jon Osssoff of Georgia promised to support bigger stimulus checks if they got elected.

Their victories gave Democrats control of the Senate and paved the way for another round of checks — plus an infrastructure bill, a gun control bill and a green energy bill, among other accomplishments.

Now, Republicans are using the stimulus checks to try to take control of the House and Senate in this week’s midterm elections .

In talking points, press releases and campaign ads around the country, Republican candidates have blasted Democrats for allowing people in state or federal prison to receive the money.

“Every Senate Democrat, even Raphael Warnock, voted to give stimulus checks to convicted criminals in jail,” Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chair of the National Senate Republican Campaign Committee, said in a fundraising video earlier this year.

A political action committee aligned with House Republicans launched an ad last month blasting Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) for voting “to send nearly $1 billion in stimulus checks to criminals like the Boston Bomber.”

And an ad by the National Republican Campaign Committee slams Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) for voting for “for trillions in reckless spending higher taxes on working families – even stimulus checks to criminals.”

The ads are accurate, but not honest. They omit the key fact that Republicans, too, voted to send stimulus checks to convicted criminals. At the outset of the pandemic in March 2020, everyone wanted relief checks to go to as many households as possible, and Republicans even supported sending money to people with no work income, which was unprecedented.

The IRS tried to exclude prisoners from receiving checks, but in October 2020 a court ordered the agency to send prisoners the money because Congress had not actually said in the law that prisoners weren’t eligible. When Congress passed another pandemic relief bill with stimulus checks in December, Republicans still didn’t try to exclude prisoners.

Then, after Joe Biden became president, Republicans stopped supporting stimulus checks — for anybody. As Democrats geared up to pass the American Rescue Plan , Republicans offered an amendment that would have barred prisoners from receiving checks.

“Prisoners have all their living and medical expenses paid for by the taxpayer,” Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said on the Senate floor in March 2020. “They don’t pay taxes. They don’t contribute to the tax base. They can’t  be unemployed. In other words, inmates are not economically impacted by COVID, and inmates cannot stimulate the economy.”

Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) responded that Cassidy’s amendment to exclude prisoners would harm inmates’ families.

“Children should not be forced to go hungry because a parent is incarcerated.” Durbin said. “Relief payments would allow families to replace lost income and pay rent and put food on the table.”

Every Senate Democrat voted against the amendment and every Republican voted for it.

Another concern, a Democratic aide told HuffPost, was that adding the restriction would have slowed down the process of distributing checks, since information about a tax filer’s incarceration status wasn’t as readily available to the IRS as details about the filer’s income.

At the time, the unemployment rate was twice as high as it is now, and Democrats worried the economy would recover too slowly.

Now, amid the worst price inflation in decades and Republicans favored with win the House and possibly the Senate, Democrats are campaigning largely on protecting abortion access and not saying as much about the dramatic economic relief they provided most U.S. households last year. The American Rescue Plan helped head off the kind of slow, low-wage recovery that haunted the economy after the Great Recession, but the extra spending likely contributed to inflation.

In a Fox News op-ed last week , Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) defended the bill as a good piece of legislation responding to a health and economic crisis.

“I apologize to no one that we provided every working class American and their children with a $1,400 direct payment to get them through the economic crisis they were experiencing,” Sanders wrote.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 21

Mike Rufo
3d ago

Didn't really do anything for us because they got it all back through taxing everything and the inflation they created.

Reply(1)
7
Dorothy Hindman
2d ago

well I live in neolia WV right up 92 from white sulphur springs and I need blankets and food and the snap benefits that I get helps some but the store in neolia WV is high and I have no way to get to white sulphur springs for the food

Reply
2
Related
Business Insider

Hillary Clinton said voters ‘don’t really understand’ the consequences of electing Republicans in the midterms

Hillary Clinton questioned whether voters "really understand" what's at stake in the midterms. She said Social Security and Medicare are under threat should control of Congress change. Republican leaders say they don't back proposals that could see the programs cut. Hillary Clinton warned that voters may not appreciate what's at...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
The Atlantic

There’s Only One Group to Blame for How Republicans Flocked to Trump

Ever since Donald Trump won the Republican nomination for president in 2016, an industry of rationalization and justification has thrived. The theme is clear: Look what you made us do. The argument is simple: Democratic unfairness and media bias radicalized Republicans to such an extent that they turned to Trump in understandable outrage. Republicans had been bullied, so they turned to a bully of their own.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Daily Mail

Biden hit by shock new poll which shows just 33% of voters would re-elect him if the 2024 election was today: Most Americans say they're worse off than in 2020 - with the midterms less than a month away

Just one-third of American voters would send President Joe Biden back to the White House if the 2024 election were held today, according to new poll findings published on Sunday. A majority of Americans also believe their lives are worse off than they were two years ago, the poll found.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
HuffPost

Donald Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Warns Ron DeSantis Not To Run Against Him

An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to warn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis against opposing the former president in the 2024 presidential election. (Watch the video below.) “DeSantis is DeSantis because of Trump,” Alina Habba said on the Right Side Broadcasting Network during a Trump rally in Vandalia, Ohio, Monday. “I like what DeSantis is doing in Florida, but he needs to stay in Florida.”
FLORIDA STATE
The Intercept

AOC Responds to Critics: “If Someone Makes a Mistake, It’s Not the Same Thing as Someone Selling Out”

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez upset Joe Crowley in the summer of 2018, the political environment on the left was drastically different than today. The Bernie Sanders campaign in 2016 had brought together disparate progressive forces and merged them into something resembling a political movement. That energy buoyed Ocasio-Cortez and what would become known as the Squad, and only grew stronger throughout 2019 and into the presidential race, where Sanders won the popular vote in the Iowa caucuses, finished on top in New Hampshire, and blew the other candidates out in Nevada, producing a meltdown among the party establishment and on cable news.
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

195K+
Followers
11K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy