ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

Comments / 0

Related
stlpublicradio.org

9 takeaways from Missouri’s election that produced wins for both parties

Missouri Republicans now control every statewide office and hold commanding majorities in both chambers of the legislature after Tuesday’s election. But Election Day wasn’t all bad for Missouri Democrats. Despite big wins from Eric Schmitt in the U.S. Senate contest and Scott Fitzpatrick in the auditor’s race, Democrats...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races

Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Missouri voters approve Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana

Missouri residents will soon be able to legally use marijuana recreationally in the state. Voters approved Amendment 3, known as Legal Missouri 2022. The measure earned 53% in support. The decision on Amendment 3 comes four years after Missouri legalized the use of medical marijuana with 65% of the vote.
MISSOURI STATE
stlpublicradio.org

Photos: Voters take to the polls in the 2022 Midterm Elections

Thousands of Missouri voters took to the polls in the 2022 Midterms, electing a slate of candidates including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt as the state's next U.S. Senator, passing recreational adult cannabis use legalization, and naming 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green as the city's first woman to serve as the St. Louis Board of Alderman President.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy