9 takeaways from Missouri’s election that produced wins for both parties
Missouri Republicans now control every statewide office and hold commanding majorities in both chambers of the legislature after Tuesday’s election. But Election Day wasn’t all bad for Missouri Democrats. Despite big wins from Eric Schmitt in the U.S. Senate contest and Scott Fitzpatrick in the auditor’s race, Democrats...
Democrats prevail in hotly contested Missouri legislative races
Missouri House Democrats had their best election night in years Tuesday, adding three seats to increase their caucus to its highest total in a decade. The party also successfully defended a St. Louis County state Senate seat that saw massive spending by Republicans. Democrats went into this year’s election knowing...
Sam Page wins 4 more years as St. Louis County executive, defeating Mark Mantovani
Sam Page has earned a full term as St. Louis County executive. The Democratic incumbent beat his Democrat-turned-Republican challenger Mark Mantovani 51.5% to 46% on Tuesday. Turnout was 57.6%. “It seemed like a nonstop campaign since 2019, and that’s what it’s been,” Page said Tuesday night. Page...
Bob McCulloch’s most lasting legacy may be his insistence on the death penalty
This story was commissioned by the River City Journalism Fund as the second chapter in its series Shadow of Death, which considers St. Louis County’s use of the death penalty. On the night of the 2018 Democratic primary election, St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch, a 28-year veteran of...
Missouri voters approve Amendment 3, legalizing recreational marijuana
Missouri residents will soon be able to legally use marijuana recreationally in the state. Voters approved Amendment 3, known as Legal Missouri 2022. The measure earned 53% in support. The decision on Amendment 3 comes four years after Missouri legalized the use of medical marijuana with 65% of the vote.
Live Missouri election results: 2022 Senate and congressional races, statewide amendments
Missouri's top contest is for U.S. Senate, with Republican Eric Schmitt facing Trudy Busch Valentine to fill the seat of outgoing GOP Sen. Roy Blunt. Residents also are voting on eight congressional races and an amendment that would legalize recreational use of marijuana in the state. Find live election results...
Photos: Voters take to the polls in the 2022 Midterm Elections
Thousands of Missouri voters took to the polls in the 2022 Midterms, electing a slate of candidates including Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt as the state's next U.S. Senator, passing recreational adult cannabis use legalization, and naming 15th Ward Alderwoman Megan Green as the city's first woman to serve as the St. Louis Board of Alderman President.
Illinois abortions increased nearly 30% in two months after Supreme Court's ruling
For months, abortion providers in the Metro East have described a surge in patients since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. A national report from the Society for Family Planning has documented that increase. It notes that Illinois clinics performed nearly 30%...
