Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends the 300th Migrant Bus to ChicagoTom HandyTexas State
Attempt to Force Chicago Public School Officials to Attend Council Meetings in Order to Receive City Funds FailsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Football: ‘Nothing I’ve been a part of before’: How Ohio State special teams weathered dreary conditions at NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
‘I was 100% wrong’: Lakers star LeBron James gets apology from 4-time champ who picked Carmelo Anthony over him
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James may be one of the most popular athletes who ever graced our lifetime, but there’s also no denying that he has his fair share of haters as well. The naysayers have followed him throughout his career, and at this point, King James has just gotten used to it.
Kyrie Irving’s cryptic tweet after Adam Silver meeting
Kyrie Irving just went through the NBA equivalent of being sent to the principal’s office. After a social media storm following the Brooklyn Nets star’s antisemitic film controversy, he sat down with league commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday morning. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Irving and Silver...
Lakers shocking trade stance will make LeBron James uneasy
The Los Angeles Lakers are having a really tough start to the season. Following an embarrassing blowout loss to the Utah Jazz, the Lakers are now 2-7. At the start of the season, it was all but known that they wanted to trade embattled point guard Russell Westbrook. But he has actually been a positive impact on the team since coming off the bench. But with the losses piling up, people have wondered whether the team might look to add pieces to try and make a playoff run.
Ben Simmons, Knicks killer? Insane streak continues in Nets win
The Brooklyn Nets appear to be slowly turning things around, winners of three of their past four games following the suspension levied on polarizing point guard Kyrie Irving. On Wednesday night, the Nets demolished their in-state rivals New York Knicks, 112-85, on the back of a stellar triple-double from Kevin Durant. And in the process, Ben Simmons, the oft-criticized point guard/forward, was able to continue his teams’ reign of terror over the oft-overmatched Knicks.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
‘What’s next?’: Lakers icon Magic Johnson just can’t stop winning after another epic championship achievement
LAFC bagged the MLS Cup title in tremendous fashion on Saturday after some last-minute heroics courtesy of star forward Gareth Bale. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson joined the hordes of LAFC fans that celebrated the epic title win. For Johnson, this turned out to be the fourth championship he’s won in four different professional sports.
Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front
There’s no denying the Golden State Warriors’ current level of play leaves them well short of earning the status as a top-tier title contender. As his 4-6 team continues searching for answers with the holidays fast approaching, though, Golden State president of basketball operations Bob Myers is hardly pushing the panic button. In fact, he’s […] The post Bob Myers hits impatient Warriors fans with harsh reality on trade front appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate
The MLB rumors are beginning to swirl as the hot stove heats up, with the latest team of interest being the Detroit Tigers. The Tigers, who endured their sixth straight losing season, aren’t looking to just sit back this offseason. After shelling out large contracts to starting pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez and infielder Javier Baez last […] The post Rumor: Tigers looking to pair Javier Baez with former Cubs All-Star teammate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency
Willson Contreras is officially hitting the open market. The star catcher has elected MLB free agency after choosing to decline the $19.6 million qualifying offer extended by the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the 30-year-old was in a position to receive a qualifying offer in the first place is surprising. Subject to trade rumors for […] The post 3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers
The Atlanta Braves made an early offseason trade with the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, agreeing to offload veteran right-hander Jake Odorizzi in exchange for LHP Kolby Allard. The Braves announced the deal to bring Allard back to Atlanta as well, officially ending Odorizzi’s tenure with the team after just half a season. As for Allard, […] The post Braves bring back familiar face in trade with Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane
After an extremely successful 2021-22 season, pushing the eventual champion Golden State Warriors to six games in the second round of the postseason, the Memphis Grizzlies look primed to take over the league led by superstar point guard Ja Morant. And in the first 12 games of the season, the Grizzlies have looked every bit […] The post ‘Best backcourt in the league’: Grizzlies fans react to Ja Morant hyping up killer combo with Desmond Bane appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s blunt response to idea of benching Klay Thompson for Jordan Poole
The Golden State Warriors are off to a rough start to the 2022-23 season. At 4-7, they are struggling on both sides of the ball, especially on defense. One suggestion floating around is to invigorate the offense a little more by getting Jordan Poole in the starting lineup and moving Klay Thompson to the bench amid his shooting woes.
RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks
After the New York Knicks failed to acquire Donovan Mitchell during the offseason, they have gone silent on the trade front. However, that might just be because they are waiting to pounce on the next big name that’s going to be available. At least that’s what several NBA executives believe, with Shams Charania of The […] The post RUMOR: The real reason Knicks are hoarding their 8 first-round draft picks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield
While the Los Angeles Lakers have been heavily linked with Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving and Indiana Pacers duo Myles Turner and Buddy Hield in the past, it doesn’t look like they are going to trade for any of them. There have been plenty of calls for Rob Pelinka and co. to make some changes […] The post RUMOR: The reason Lakers won’t be trading for Kyrie Irving, or Myles Turner and Buddy Hield appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee
The Philadelphia 76ers came up with a much-needed win on Monday night against a formidable Phoenix Suns side. However, it has now been announced that superstar big man Joel Embiid has been punished for an unsportsmanlike foul committed on Damion Lee. Embiid was whistled for a foul on Lee in the third quarter of Monday’s […] The post Sixers star Joel Embiid punished after league review on trip against Damion Lee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20
Through 10 games, the 2022-23 season for the Los Angeles Lakers — and the 20th season for LeBron James — has literally been a painful experience. Anthony Davis is playing through a sore back that has caused him to miss one game and parts of others. Multiple Lakers have dealt with a non-COVID illness, including […] The post LeBron James’ message to critics as he struggles with foot injury in Year 20 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury
Officially, LeBron James is listed as day-to-day with a left adductor strain. However, NBA guru Shams Charania also reported on Thursday that the Los Angeles Lakers intend to have their superstar sit out their next two games, thereby giving him a total of eight days to rest up and recuperate. That wasn’t all that Shams […] The post RUMOR: Lakers linked to 3 free agents amid LeBron James’ injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka
Serge Ibaka has been around the block quite a bit throughout what has been a colorful 13-year career in the NBA. Now with the Milwaukee Bucks, one of his roles on the squad is to serve as an elder statesman to his younger teammates. This includes Giannis Antetokounmpo, who great as he is, could still […] The post WATCH: Bucks star Giannis hilariously introduced to the wondrous world of cosmetics by Serge Ibaka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season
The Golden State Warriors entered Monday night’s clash against the Sacramento Kings losers of their past five games, and they seemed to be in danger of falling for the sixth straight time after the Kings led by 12 at the halftime intermission. Alas, Stephen Curry had other ideas, scoring 47 points to carry the Warriors […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry’s got jokes after picking up his first technical of season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0