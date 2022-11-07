The Hot Stove season marks the beginning of a new campaign, as MLB teams look to either build off of a successful season or try to hit the jackpot with a huge free agent addition that elevates the team to another level. Alas, the New York Mets find themselves in a position of wanting to sustain last year’s 101-win performance and deciding whether it’s worth it to fork over millions to aging, if elite, veterans to meet that goal.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO