3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency
Trea Turner is a superstar in every sense of the word. He hits for average, slugs for power, steals bases, and plays quality defense. You can just ask Jon Hamm how talented Turner truly is. As a result, he is destined to receive a massive payday in MLB free agency. But which team should the […] The post 3 best destinations for Trea Turner in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency
Willson Contreras is officially hitting the open market. The star catcher has elected MLB free agency after choosing to decline the $19.6 million qualifying offer extended by the Chicago Cubs. The fact that the 30-year-old was in a position to receive a qualifying offer in the first place is surprising. Subject to trade rumors for […] The post 3 best destinations for Willson Contreras in MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming
The New York Yankees are gearing up for the beginning of MLB free agency on Thursday. It will be a long offseason process, especially with the futures of stars Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo in limbo. However, the Yankees are taking steps to protect themselves in case their futures lie elsewhere. New York will extend […] The post Yankees give Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo qualifying offers with free agency looming appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer
Aaron Judge stunned the baseball world when he rejected the New York Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract offer. Many doubted the calculated risk that Judge, who has had a history of injuries in his career, was taking by essentially betting on himself. It turns out, they weren’t the only ones. Aaron Judge himself was doubting […] The post Aaron Judge gets brutally honest on ‘doubt’ after rejecting Yankees’ contract offer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyle Schwarber’s message to ‘electric’ Phillies fans after World Series loss
Kyle Schwarber’s first season with the Philadelphia Phillies was a smashing success, and while the club fell short of a World Series victory, there was plenty to be excited about. A few days after the conclusion of the World Series, Schwarber sent a heartfelt message out to Phillies fans, thanking them for their support during his debut campaign in Philadelphia.
Mets GM Billy Eppler’s stern warning to other MLB teams about ‘aggressive’ free agency
The Hot Stove season marks the beginning of a new campaign, as MLB teams look to either build off of a successful season or try to hit the jackpot with a huge free agent addition that elevates the team to another level. Alas, the New York Mets find themselves in a position of wanting to sustain last year’s 101-win performance and deciding whether it’s worth it to fork over millions to aging, if elite, veterans to meet that goal.
Rumor: Dodgers eye Japanese ace with Clayton Kershaw deal imminent
The Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing a deal with longtime ace Clayton Kershaw with the MLB free agency period officially underway but it hasn’t stopped them from continuing their pursuit of starting pitching. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports that the Dodgers are interested in Japanese ace Kodai Senga, who is officially eligible to begin […] The post Rumor: Dodgers eye Japanese ace with Clayton Kershaw deal imminent appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher
Right-hand reliever Nick Anderson has been dropped from the Tampa Bay Rays’ 40-man roster and is now on waivers. The Rays outrighted Anderson after barely playing in the past two MLB seasons. He has been hobbled by injuries and even missed the whole 2022 campaign, so Tampa Bay was never expected to tender him a […] The post Rays make shocking decision on star pitcher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
This Marlins star pitcher’s trade could jumpstart MLB’s hot stove
The Miami Marlins feature a wealth of young starting pitching and a lack of offense. As a result, one of their better pitchers is reportedly on the trade block, per Jon Heyman. Heyman reports that Miami almost traded Pablo Lopez to the New York Yankees ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. Lopez is reportedly available once again this offseason.
Clayton Kershaw spurns other offers for LA return
The long and happy marriage between Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers appears to be going strong. Kershaw has the opportunity to sign a free agent contract with any other team after the team did not extend him a qualifying offer, but he is reportedly close to signing a new deal with the Dodgers. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal reported that Kershaw and the Dodgers are close to an agreement on a one-year deal.
Dodgers make final Justin Turner contract decision, but there’s a catch
Justin Turner has been a fixture in the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup for the last 9 years, but it seems quite likely that the veteran third baseman will be wearing a new uniform in 2023. Turner’s contract had a $16 million option for the upcoming season, but the Dodgers did...
White Sox fans bid good riddance to AJ Pollock after surprise move
Chicago White Sox fans have only one sentiment on AJ Pollock’s decision to decline his $13 million option and instead take the $5 million buyout to become a free agent: good riddance. Pollock’s move was surprising in the first place since he is coming off a down year. After...
