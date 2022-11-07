ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale's Fiesta Bowl Charities provides 400 grants to Arizona teachers

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jM4Km_0j2Aezsi00

Continuing the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s annual tradition of honoring, supporting and celebrating educators throughout Arizona, Scottsdale-based Fiesta Bowl Charities granted 400 teachers — including 85 Phoenix teachers — with $2,500 each through the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by SRP.

The wishes were spread throughout the state this year with 72 cities and towns represented among the 400 teachers selected. Nearly 212,000 students across 321 schools and 95 districts will be positively impacted by their teachers’ wishes. In total, according to a press release from Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes, this year’s group of educators have more than 2,300 years of experience in classrooms.

The 400 wishes granted will benefit teachers who aim to enrich the lives of their students through technological improvements, the addition of educational programs, fitness equipment and much more.

A full list of teachers who received a Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers grant can be found at www.fiestabowl.org.

Through the program, below is a sampling of the classroom wishes being granted to Phoenix teachers:

  • Arthur Batallones, a math teacher at Vista Verde Middle School in Phoenix, will purchase a graphing white board and general education supplies for their classroom.
  • Davina Caddell, a history teacher at AAEC South Mountain in Phoenix, will purchase meaningful prizes for students showcasing the school’s core values.
  • Martha Clark, a Spanish teacher at Clarendon Elementary School in Phoenix, will provide additional Spanish resources and flexible seating for their classroom.
  • Dario Davila, a music teacher at Espiritu NFL YET in Phoenix, will purchase wind musical instruments for their students.
  • Emily Deck, a fourth grade teacher at Hopi Elementary School in Phoenix, will purchase supplies for service projects at their school.
  • Megan Gerard, a third grade teacher at Hidden Hills Elementary School in Phoenix, will provide shade structures for their school garden.
  • Tiffany Grass, a kindergarten teacher at Sahuaro Elementary School in Phoenix, will build a community garden at their school.
  • Mikaela Humphreys, a first grade teacher at Alta E. Butler Elementary in Phoenix, will have a classroom makeover with a new rug and blinds to promote a positive learning environment.
  • Jennifer Illsley, general of music at Painted Rock Academy in Phoenix, will purchase new drums for their classroom.
  • Daniel Jordan, a STEM teacher at Altadena Middle School in Phoenix, will create a makerspace with robots, 3D printer and new tools
  • Rodney King, a match teacher at Metro Tech High School in Phoenix, will purchase new weightlifting equipment for their students.
  • Jennifer Kubo, an English and freshman academy coordinator at Trevor G. Browne High School in Phoenix, will purchase a software program to track success and general educational supplies.

“Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers is one of the most impactful teacher support programs in Arizona, donating $1 million to benefit thousands of Arizona students,” noted Randal Norton, Fiesta Bowl board chair, in the release, “Teachers are truly selfless individuals who help shape the futures of our students here in Arizona and we are proud to play a part in supporting our teachers to do more in the classroom for the leaders of tomorrow.”

This year’s $1 million donation brings the Wishes for Teachers’ seven-year cumulative grant total to $5.7 million awarded to 1,600 teachers, impacting more than 700,000 students across Arizona.

“Palo Verde is excited and humbled to be part of such an incredible program that invests in teachers who are inspiring tomorrow’s leaders both inside and outside of the classroom,” stated Kory Raftery, manager of external affairs at Palo Verde. “One of our principles at Palo Verde is putting people first and Wishes for Teachers allows us to partner with an organization that supports some of the most important people in our communities.”

Created in 2016, the Fiesta Bowl Wishes for Teachers program grants classroom wishes to Arizona teachers. Public and charter school K-12 teachers across the state are invited to apply each fall with the recipients verified and selected by a random drawing during the Palo Verde Fiesta Bowl Charities Wishes for Teachers Draft Day presented by Salt River Project.

“Providing teachers with the tools and resources they need benefits Arizona’s children,” stated Andrea Moreno, program manager of SRP Community Stewardship. “I’m honored to share that from 2021 to 2022, SRP provided $1.4 million in classroom grants, teacher workshops and materials. Our future workforce relies on the support that we provide to educators and nonprofit organizations today.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
azmarijuana.com

New Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Arizona on Nov 11

Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Mint Cannabis will celebrate the official opening of its fourth Arizona dispensary, located near the I-17...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. OLLI has...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Complaints over unfinished pools across the Valley

Scammers hack your email and pretend to be your title company to hijack your money. Prop 209 passes - How will it impact Arizona consumers?. Some advocates say it's a huge win for consumers, protecting them from predatory debt collectors, but the business community says the new law will have unintended consequences.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Oregon-Based Restaurant Coming to Town

A new neighborhood restaurant and pub is opening.Carles Rabada/Unsplash. Metro Phoenix has quickly become one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Outside of a handful of Texas-based communities, Phoenix continues to grow and expand. This isn’t only limited to its population but also the number of restaurants migrating into the Valley. It is fertile ground for both new and established brands from around the country. And now, one popular Oregon-based restaurant has announced it will make the move to the greater Phoenix area in the coming months.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

DCS received several complaints regarding Phoenix group home prior to deadly shooting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Complaints from the Department of Child Safety for the North Star Independent Living Service Group Home for the last two years show a concerning trend. Arizona’s Family requested the records in December when an 18-year-old former resident was shot and killed. The Department of Child Safety oversees the private Phoenix group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
WGAU

Why some races in Arizona still haven't been called

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of votes were still being tallied Wednesday in Arizona, where contested races including Senate and gubernatorial races remained uncalled. What's the delay? Here's what we know:. MARICOPA MATH. Part of it is because of all of the ballots that got dropped...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

New results from Maricopa County ballot drop

Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results. State law allows Arizona voters to drop off early ballots on Election Day, which is one reason why it's taking so long to declare winners from Tuesday's election.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Fuzzy green substance on food, seafood kept past discard date at Phoenix area restaurants

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
KYMA News 11

Kari Lake votes in downtown Phoenix

Voting in Maricopa County got off to a rocky start in the morning, with election officials saying 20% of voting locations had issues with tabulators. The post Kari Lake votes in downtown Phoenix appeared first on KYMA.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona state law creating long waiting game for election results

Democrats have padded their narrow leads in key Arizona contests, but the races for U.S. Senate and attorney general are still too early to call. Democrat Katie Hobbs is 1.4 points ahead of Republican Kari Lake in the governor's race. Explainer: Why is it taking so long to count ballots...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

More than 2,200 hunt permits available for spring 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of leftover hunting permits for turkey and javelina are still available for spring 2023, according to the Arizona Game and Fish Department. Permit tags are available for the following hunts:. 1,041 handgun, archery or muzzleloader (HAM) javelina. 659 archery-only javelina. 371 general javelina.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Dozens of homeowners say Mesa pool company took large sums of money and abandoned their projects

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - His name is Jack Vinson Smith III, and as you can see, he’s not very popular with some folks. “You stiffed people,” one On Your Side viewer can be heard yelling at Jack Smith outside his home. So why are consumers tracking down Jack Smith to his Mesa home and trying to confront him? Well, here’s the answer. Phoenix Shirk is a homeowner who hired Jack Smith in April to build a swimming pool. Smith owns a company called Outdoor Luxury Living Incorporated, which also goes by OLLI. “They seemed competent. We liked what they gave us,” Shirk said.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Baby hospitalized after reported overdose in west Phoenix home

MARYVALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A baby is in the hospital after reportedly overdosing on an unknown substance Monday night in west Phoenix. Phoenix police say they responded around 8 p.m. to a home near 103rd Avenue and Indian School Road after a child called to report that a baby wasn’t breathing. Police say the parents began CPR before Phoenix firefighters arrived, who then took the child to a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Popular Italian restaurant, sushi spot cited for health code violations

Records reveal numerous complaints over Phoenix group home where teen was killed. Documents show one teen overdosed twice in a week and staff didn't stop residents from sneaking in weapons, guns and drugs into the facility. Taxpayers spending $9 million for new pedestrian bridge leading to Tempe ballpark. Updated: Nov....
PHOENIX, AZ
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
8K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy