ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.

The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
News-Medical.net

Cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates increase risk of atrial fibrillation

A recent study published in the European Heart Journal reveals that using illicit drugs can increase atrial fibrillation risk. Study: Cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates increase the risk of incident atrial fibrillation. Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock. Background. Atrial fibrillation is a common cardiac disease characterized by rapid and irregular...
CALIFORNIA STATE
verywellmind.com

What is Prosopagnosia?

Prosopagnosia is a neurological condition that makes it difficult to recognize people's faces. It's also known as face blindness or facial agnosia. Depending on its severity, it may cause a person to either find it tricky to recognize faces or make it impossible for a person to distinguish one face from another. In some instances, a person might be unable to distinguish between a face and an inanimate object or recognize their face in a mirror.
The List

What The COVID-19 Vaccine Can Do For Pregnant Women And Their Newborns

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it's been well-documented that pregnancy is a risk factor for having severe complications when the virus is contracted, though not a risk for being more likely to contract the virus. "The mother's cardiovascular system is taxed during a typical pregnancy," reproductive immunologist Elizabeth Ann L....
MedicalXpress

Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's

Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
MINNESOTA STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Agriculture Online

You aren't going home

Dr. Jason scowled as he listened to the rumbles coming from deep in my lungs. “You know you aren’t going home, right?” he asked. “Because you’ve failed at caring for yourself at home.”. This news wasn’t surprising. I had visited the ER a few days earlier...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Ars Technica

Measles outbreak erupts among unvaccinated children in Ohio daycare

Amid declining vaccination rates nationwide, an outbreak of measles has erupted this week among unvaccinated children at a childcare facility in Columbus, Ohio. The outbreak has sickened at least four children so far, all of whom are unvaccinated with no history of travel, meaning they contracted the highly contagious virus locally, according to Columbus-area health officials. An investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. Health officials are notifying parents and tracing contacts. The childcare facility is cooperating and has temporarily closed.
COLUMBUS, OH
The List

CDC Releases Alarming News About Alcohol-Related Deaths Among Women

While men have notoriously been known for consuming more alcohol than women in years past, the gap is quickly narrowing. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, men used to outnumber women by 3:1 in consuming alcohol, but recently the odds have grown to 1:1. In fact, there is evidence from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration showing that young women in their 20s are getting drunk more often than men of the same age.
The List

The List

59K+
Followers
40K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy