While men have notoriously been known for consuming more alcohol than women in years past, the gap is quickly narrowing. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, men used to outnumber women by 3:1 in consuming alcohol, but recently the odds have grown to 1:1. In fact, there is evidence from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration showing that young women in their 20s are getting drunk more often than men of the same age.

2 DAYS AGO