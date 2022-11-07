Read full article on original website
Boston Globe
Eight-hour waiting times. Patients leaving before being seen. Mass. hospital emergency departments are beyond the brink.
The emergency department at Massachusetts General Hospital was so backed up one Friday night last month that Janet Cook waited for nearly eight hours in a wheelchair in a crowded hallway before an inpatient bed opened up. That was after the 69-year-old Norfolk resident had writhed in pain for almost two hours before receiving medication.
News-Medical.net
Cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates increase risk of atrial fibrillation
A recent study published in the European Heart Journal reveals that using illicit drugs can increase atrial fibrillation risk. Study: Cannabis, cocaine, methamphetamine, and opiates increase the risk of incident atrial fibrillation. Image Credit: Lightspring / Shutterstock. Background. Atrial fibrillation is a common cardiac disease characterized by rapid and irregular...
verywellmind.com
What is Prosopagnosia?
Prosopagnosia is a neurological condition that makes it difficult to recognize people's faces. It's also known as face blindness or facial agnosia. Depending on its severity, it may cause a person to either find it tricky to recognize faces or make it impossible for a person to distinguish one face from another. In some instances, a person might be unable to distinguish between a face and an inanimate object or recognize their face in a mirror.
A near-record bird flu outbreak means you’ll likely have a harder time finding a Thanksgiving turkey this year—and you’ll probably pay more
The average price of a whole frozen turkey is up nearly 75 cents per pound over last year. The reason: a bad season of bird flu that could end up as one for the history books.
What The COVID-19 Vaccine Can Do For Pregnant Women And Their Newborns
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, it's been well-documented that pregnancy is a risk factor for having severe complications when the virus is contracted, though not a risk for being more likely to contract the virus. "The mother's cardiovascular system is taxed during a typical pregnancy," reproductive immunologist Elizabeth Ann L....
MedicalXpress
Ovary removal before menopause could raise a woman's odds for Parkinson's
Women who have both ovaries removed before menopause may have a heightened risk of developing Parkinson's disease years later, a new study suggests. Looking at decades of data on more than 5,000 women, researchers found that those who had both ovaries removed before age 43 were five times more likely to eventually be diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, versus women their age who did not have the surgery.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA reports another new outbreak of infections from listeria monocytogenes
A new outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections from a not yet identified food has been added to the list of outbreaks under investigation by the Food and Drug Administration. There are two confirmed patients, but the FDA has not revealed their ages or states of residence. This outbreak is separate...
Measles outbreak closes Columbus childcare facility
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An outbreak of measles among children has temporarily closed a Columbus childcare facility. Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are investigating a measles outbreak tied to one unspecified childcare facility in the city, the agencies announced Wednesday. As of Wednesday, there are four confirmed cases of measles tied to […]
RSV, flu outbreaks force schools to close across US
RSV and flu outbreaks are forcing some schools to temporarily close across the United States — something the country has been all too familiar with since the start of COVID-19.
Agriculture Online
You aren't going home
Dr. Jason scowled as he listened to the rumbles coming from deep in my lungs. “You know you aren’t going home, right?” he asked. “Because you’ve failed at caring for yourself at home.”. This news wasn’t surprising. I had visited the ER a few days earlier...
How Pre-Menopausal Ovary Removal Could Lead To A Major Problem Later In Life
No one wants to have their ovaries removed, but it can often help alleviate pain and disease. Having your ovaries removed is known as an oophorectomy, and it's sometimes done as part of a full hysterectomy, but it can also be performed for other reasons (via Mayo Clinic). Some conditions...
Ars Technica
Measles outbreak erupts among unvaccinated children in Ohio daycare
Amid declining vaccination rates nationwide, an outbreak of measles has erupted this week among unvaccinated children at a childcare facility in Columbus, Ohio. The outbreak has sickened at least four children so far, all of whom are unvaccinated with no history of travel, meaning they contracted the highly contagious virus locally, according to Columbus-area health officials. An investigation into the outbreak is ongoing. Health officials are notifying parents and tracing contacts. The childcare facility is cooperating and has temporarily closed.
CDC Releases Alarming News About Alcohol-Related Deaths Among Women
While men have notoriously been known for consuming more alcohol than women in years past, the gap is quickly narrowing. According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, men used to outnumber women by 3:1 in consuming alcohol, but recently the odds have grown to 1:1. In fact, there is evidence from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration showing that young women in their 20s are getting drunk more often than men of the same age.
