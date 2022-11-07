Read full article on original website
KETV.com
U.S. Department of Labor accuses firm active in Nebraska of 'oppressive child labor' violations
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The U.S. Department of Labor is accusing a firm operating in Nebraska of "oppressive child labor" violations. The labor department asked a federal court Thursday for a temporary injunction against Packers Sanitation Services — a leading U.S. provider of food safety sanitation. That temporary...
Labor Dept. alleges 'oppressive child labor' at Nebraska packing plant
The U.S. Department of Labor has asked the U.S. District Court for Nebraska in Lincoln to issue "a nationwide temporary restraining order and injunction against Packers Sanitation Services Inc. LTD.
WOWT
Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
KSNB Local4
Nebraskans approve Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The initiatives to raise the state’s minimum wage and require voters to provide government identification at polling places passed on Tuesday. The pay measure will gradually increase the minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 hourly by 2026, with the first bump to $10.50 instituted in January 2023.
KSNB Local4
Omaha Press Club honors Gov. Ricketts with caricature
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is on the wall. The Omaha Press Club honored the two-term Nebraska governor Thursday night by unveiling a caricature drawing of Ricketts for its Barroom Floor faces gallery. The unveiling will take place during a ceremony that will also include a roasting of...
klkntv.com
Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve minimum wage increase
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans making less than $15 an hour will be getting a raise sometime in the next few years. Voters approved Initiative 433 by an almost 18-point margin, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state’s minimum wage, currently $9 an hour, will increase gradually. The...
This City Has The Most Expensive Homes In Nebraska
Stacker listed the cities with the most expensive homes in each state.
Nebraska votes in favor of a $15 minimum wage
Nebraskans have approved a ballot measure that would gradually increase the state’s minimum wage to $15, making it the latest red state to adopt the policy position long championed by those on the Left.
KETV.com
State Republicans tout 'filibuster-proof' super majority in Unicameral, Democrats react
LINCOLN, Neb. — Issues such as voter photo ID, abortion and critical race theory were at stake in the 25 Nebraska legislative races. The Unicameral is officially non-partisan but partisan politics was at play according to both state Republican and Democratic leaders. "The red wave did happen in Nebraska,"...
klkntv.com
Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
KETV.com
Need for snowplow drivers at Nebraska Department of Transportation, rural counties, Council Bluffs
OMAHA, Neb. — If frost or precipitation accumulates across any stretch of 10,000 miles covered by the Nebraska Department of Transportation, it's as prepared as it can be. But NDOT continues to recruit. A spokesperson says it needs anywhere from 200 to 250 drivers with commercial driver's licenses. She...
klkntv.com
Gov.-elect Jim Pillen begins administration construction with transition appointments
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Gov.-elect Jim Pillen has begun assembling a team for his transition into the governor’s mansion. Dave Lopez, the former assistant attorney general under Jon Bruning and Doug Peterson, will serve as the transition team’s director and Chief of Staff. Lopez also represented State...
News Channel Nebraska
Results: Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, southeast Wyoming midterm election
SIDNEY - Voters decided who occupies state, county, and local positions, and decided on multiple proposed amendments to the state constitution, during the 2022 midterm elections Tuesday in Nebraska, Colorado, and Wyoming. VOTING NOTES. - Results will be available on News Channel Nebraska radio stations, 987 The Big Boy and...
Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
KSNB Local4
Iowa teen in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska
HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old male from Iowa is being lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday night. Just before 10 p.m., a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and sped up. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
klkntv.com
Nebraska GOP claims voter ID initiative will restore people’s faith in elections
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Members of the Nebraska GOP held a press conference Wednesday to discuss the voter ID initiative. Todd Watson, the political director of NEGOP, said there is a lot of talk around the country about election security and said the Nebraska Republican Party is not deaf to it.
News Channel Nebraska
Republicans appear to gain filibuster-proof majority in Nebraska Legislature
LINCOLN — It appears that if vote totals hold in a couple of close races, Republicans captured a filibuster-proof majority in the officially nonpartisan Nebraska Legislature in Tuesday’s election. Unofficial results late Tuesday show that the GOP flipped one seat, the suburban Omaha seat now held by Democratic...
KSNB Local4
St. Paul increases sales tax for new fire station
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s good news for the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department as they passed a major hurdle in getting a new fire station. St. Paul voters approved a 1/2 cent sales tax increase with nearly 800 votes cast on this ballot issue. Unofficial results reveal...
