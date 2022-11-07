ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Related
WOWT

Election 2022: Nebraska voters raise the minimum wage

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The argument over the minimum wage in Nebraska is over. Some argue a minimum wage increase from $9 to eventually $15 an hour will hurt small businesses and cost low-wage earners their jobs, others argue the wage increase will help pull people out of poverty. Miranda...
NEBRASKA STATE
unothegateway.com

Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare

With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Nebraskans approve Voter ID and Minimum Wage initiatives

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The initiatives to raise the state’s minimum wage and require voters to provide government identification at polling places passed on Tuesday. The pay measure will gradually increase the minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 hourly by 2026, with the first bump to $10.50 instituted in January 2023.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Omaha Press Club honors Gov. Ricketts with caricature

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts is on the wall. The Omaha Press Club honored the two-term Nebraska governor Thursday night by unveiling a caricature drawing of Ricketts for its Barroom Floor faces gallery. The unveiling will take place during a ceremony that will also include a roasting of...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approve minimum wage increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraskans making less than $15 an hour will be getting a raise sometime in the next few years. Voters approved Initiative 433 by an almost 18-point margin, as of 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. The state’s minimum wage, currently $9 an hour, will increase gradually. The...
NEBRASKA STATE
klkntv.com

Jim Pillen elected 41st governor of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska’s next governor. ABC called the race at about 9:25 p.m., as Pillen secured enough votes to defeat State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat. Pillen, a University of Nebraska regent and owner of Pillen Family Farms, will replace Gov. Pete...
NEBRASKA STATE
The Associated Press

Republican hog farmer Jim Pillen elected Nebraska governor

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Republican Jim Pillen comes into Election Day the favorite over Democratic state Sen. Carol Blood, as Nebraskans haven’t elected a Democrat as governor since 1994. Pillen emerged from a contentious primary in the spring by beating eight other candidates, including businessman Charles Herbster, who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. The primary highlighted divisions in the Republican Party between activists who support Trump and want to take the party further to the right and more moderate members who backed Pillen, who serves on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents. Most top GOP leaders...
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Iowa teen in custody following pursuit in central Nebraska

HAMILTON COUNTY, Neb. (KSNB) - A 16-year-old male from Iowa is being lodged in the Sarpy County Juvenile Justice Center after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol Tuesday night. Just before 10 p.m., a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and sped up. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
PHILLIPS, NE
KSNB Local4

St. Paul increases sales tax for new fire station

ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s good news for the St. Paul Volunteer Fire Department as they passed a major hurdle in getting a new fire station. St. Paul voters approved a 1/2 cent sales tax increase with nearly 800 votes cast on this ballot issue. Unofficial results reveal...
SAINT PAUL, NE

