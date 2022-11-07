FBI chooses TSU students for first-of-its-kind recruitment course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Who better to learn from than FBI investigators whose fingerprints have made a mark on cases around the world?

This is the first time the FBI has taught a Collegiate Academy class in the state, and they chose Tennessee State University.

“This is just fantastic to hear the stories and the things that they can be a part of,” said Rodney Stanley, the Interim Dean of the College of Public Service. “It means so much to the university and so much to the students.”

“I have learned some very interesting things,” added Christie Black, a master’s student in the College of Public Administration.

Black applied to attend Monday’s session as a way to hear from experts in different divisions, learning more about the variety of opportunities offered.

“The College of Public Service really fits in with the FBI’s mission of protecting the American people and upholding the constitution,” Black explained. “So when you think about what we are being trained to do as students, and you think about what it is that the FBI does, we are all here to serve the citizens and the nation.”

And that’s exactly what Supervisory Special Agent Doug Korneski was hoping the students would take away from this.

(Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN) (Photo: WKRN)

“One of the things we’re trying to do is light that fire and spark that interest with a potential career with the FBI,” Korneski said.

The interactive class is just another way to show TSU students the FBI is aware of what they bring to the table.

“In fact,” Korneski continued, “one of our recent interns, Mariah Rhodes, was Miss TSU, so we have a history of recruiting from TSU which is just an amazing opportunity.”

The day ended with resume and interviewing tips from the experts. The FBI is actively looking for qualified candidates and has a host of jobs listed on its site .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.