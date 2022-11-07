Read full article on original website
Ford’s October EV Sales Continue to Climb
Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) reported its October sales figures with its sales in the U.S. down 10% year-over-year to 158,327 units. However, sales of electric vehicles (EVs) jumped 119.8% year-over-year to 6,261 units. Ford’s F-150 Lightning continued to be the U.S.’s best-selling electric truck with sales of 2,436 in...
Tesla’s Share of California EV Market Slips as Other Automakers Step Up Offerings
Tesla‘s dominant market share of the electric vehicle market in California slipped again this year, according to Reuters’ calculations based on government data from January to September, as rivals up their game. Tesla controlled 73% of the battery electric market in California from January to September, the lowest...
EV Maker Lucid Falls On Declining Orders, Rivian Up On Guidance
Revenue is growing and losses are narrowing, but that wasn’t enough to stop shares of luxury electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) from gapping down Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter results late Tuesday, with shares plummeting more than 18% on news of declining reservations, or advance orders, for the Lucid Air electric sedan.
Honda Has No Plans To Put Fake Manual Transmissions In Its EVs
Electric vehicles don’t need a gearbox, so there’s no need to change gears, and this news has been met with negative reactions from driving enthusiasts. They bemoan the disappearance of cars with a manual gearbox, which prompted Toyota to announce that its future sporty EVs would allow the driver to change between simulated gears for added engagement.
Toyota Reportedly Considering Electric Vehicle Strategy Reboot
Even though in early September Toyota announced that it was doubling down on its strategy to produce electric vehicles, maintaining course with the $38-billion electrification plan announced in 2021. However, a new report says that inside Toyota things aren’t so simple and that the company is frantically trying to rethink its EV strategy, as it is trying to match not only Tesla, but also other established automakers that have embraced electrification better.
Tesla Cybertruck Hiring Begins
We recently reported that Tesla may begin large-scale production of the Cybertruck toward the end of 2023, though we had the impression that perhaps the massive electric pickup truck would arrive at least slightly sooner. Tesla is already tooling the factory for the Cybertruck, and now it's hiring for several new job positions specific to the electric truck.
Volkswagen Electric Cars To Get New Names
Naming cars can be tricky, and sometimes automakers don't get it right in the first place. Volkswagen has bet its future on electric vehicles, and with that comes whole new naming conventions to get consumers excited about the next best thing. Unfortunately, VW hasn't always hit the nail on the head, like when the ID.4 was initially called the ID. Crozz. Luckily, VW saw through its faults and is brainstorming new naming conventions to make the models consistent across the board.
Nissan overwhelmed by demand for new EV in Japan
Nissan has been forced to pause orders in Japan for their new EV, the Nissan Sakura, after the waiting period for the vehicle spanned over a year. While those in western markets may be familiar with the upcoming Nissan Ariya EV, they are likely less informed about its smaller cousin that will be sold in Japan, the Nissan Sakura. The mini EV, often called a “Kei car” in Japan, has taken the country by storm after it was introduced in May of this year. But now demand has far outpaced supply, and Nissan has been forced to pause reservations for the upcoming vehicle.
Dealership Associations Aren't Too Happy About Ford's EV Requirements for Its Dealers
Ford has big EV plans, and it wants dealers to be in on those plans. But those plans require a big investment by dealers. While it looked like a lot of dealers were on board, dealer association groups have other ideas. Automotive News reports that dealer associations in 13 states are coming out against Ford’s EV investment requirements for its dealers, saying that Ford is “unfairly burdening its retail network with costly requirements for electric vehicle sales and breaking some franchise laws.”
The Reason Toyota's EV Platforms Are Way Behind The Competition
Toyota has been a surprising holdout on the electric vehicle market considering its early contribution to the hybrid conversation.
Lyft-backed plan to fund electric cars flops in California
Proposition 30 would have taxed residents making more than $2 million a year to subsidize electric cars and public charging stations as well as funded wildfire prevention programs. Even with just 41% of the votes tallied so far, the defeat was clear. As of Wednesday afternoon, some 59% of voters rejected the proposition.
What Is the 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCab?
The 2023 Ford F-150 is available in a variety of configurations. What is the SuperCab? The post What Is the 2023 Ford F-150 SuperCab? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Volvo Teased Two New Electric SUVs In EX90 Presentation
As you might know, Volvo just unveiled the EX90, the all-new electric successor to the XC90. Near the end of the EX90 presentation, Volvo included a Marvel-like stinger. In case you don't know what a stinger is, it's essentially a teaser that makes you excited about something without revealing too much.
Tesla Model Y maintains its place as China’s premium SUV king
Tesla China may have focused on exports in October, but based on data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), the Model Y was still able to take its place as the country’s best-selling premium SUV. Tesla China’s wholesale sales in October were listed at 71,704 units, which was...
Consumer Reports Tested DC Fast Charging Stations With Popular Electric Vehicles
Consumer Reports took a Ford Mustang Mach-E, Tesla Model Y, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and a Volkswagen ID.4 to some DC fast charging stations. The post Consumer Reports Tested DC Fast Charging Stations With Popular Electric Vehicles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM recalls nearly 340,000 big SUVs over daytime running lights issue
The recall covers certain 2021 Chevrolet Tahoes and Suburbans, as well as some GMC Yukons and Cadillac Escalades.
