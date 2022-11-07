ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Tom Handy

Four More Years For Texas Governor Abbott

Governor Abbott wind election over Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. As polls closed on Tuesday evening and votes were counted, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term in the Austin office. Abbott was at the same location where he began his re-election campaign in McAllen.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county

Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County

UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"

MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.

Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
TEXAS STATE
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants to Texas military communities

AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants help military communities across the state that are possibly affected by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. The funds will assist with...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
TEXAS STATE
utrgvrider.com

Cameron County midterm election unofficial results

Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat

Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
SAN BENITO, TX
Texas Observer

Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott

Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
UVALDE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor

After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

De La Cruz turns District 15 red as AP calls race

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz captured a sufficient lead Tuesday night in the battle for U.S. Congressional District 15, as AP projected her the victor. Democrat Michelle Vallejo could not garner enough votes to overcome De La Cruz’s lead. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Michelle Vallejo, […]
HARLINGEN, TX
CBS DFW

Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below.  Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
TEXAS STATE

