Four More Years For Texas Governor Abbott
Governor Abbott wind election over Beto O'RourkeScreenshot from Twitter. As polls closed on Tuesday evening and votes were counted, Texas Governor Greg Abbott was reelected for a third term in the Austin office. Abbott was at the same location where he began his re-election campaign in McAllen.
fox4news.com
Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county
Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
KHOU
Here's how the race for Texas governor played out in Uvalde County
UVALDE COUNTY, Texas — Less than six months after the Uvalde shooting at Robb Elementary school, voters still preferred Republican incumbent Greg Abbott over his Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke in the race for Texas governor. Calls for gun reform and a change in Texas leadership echoed after the shooting...
KFDM-TV
Governor Abbott on victory: "We planted our flag in South Texas"
MCALLEN — Texas Governor Greg Abbott held an election watch party Tuesday night in McAllen and celebrated his victory, defeated Democrat Beto O'Rourke. In his victory speech, he thanked his family, the volunteers who helped with his campaign, as well as his supporters. Abbott explained who he ran for, and vows to preserve the ideals he says make Texas what it is today.
fox4news.com
Texas voter turnout fell from 2018. It was still higher than other midterms.
Participation in Texas elections has ebbed and flowed for years in a clear pattern — turnout rising in presidential years and receding in midterm elections when statewide seats are on the ballot. Then came 2018 when more than half of the state’s registered voters turned out, nearing presidential level...
For the first time, Texas voters send Muslims and openly gay Black men to Legislature
The election of two Democrats to the Texas House will triple the number of openly gay Black lawmakers in the Legislature.
Governor Abbott announces $13.1 million in grants to Texas military communities
AUSTIN, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 9, Governor Greg Abbott announced a new round of $13.1 million in grant funding from the Texas Military Preparedness Commission’s (TMPC) Defense Economic Adjustment Assistance Grant (DEAAG) program. These grants help military communities across the state that are possibly affected by any future Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process. The funds will assist with...
Beto O'Rourke is Well Known Not By Winning Big Elections But By Losing Them
On Wednesday morning, Beto O'Rourke was down by 11 percentage points with some votes still being counted as he lost to Governor Greg Abbott. O’Rourke won in 19 counties which was less than the 32 counties he won against Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate.
fox4news.com
Beto O'Rourke concession speech: 'I'm in this fight for life'
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke took the stage Tuesday night in El Paso facing a crowd of supporters delivering a concession speech for the third time in four years. O'Rourke lost the Texas governor's race to incumbent Republican Greg Abbott in a race that was called very early in the night.
utrgvrider.com
Cameron County midterm election unofficial results
Cameron County has released unofficial results for county, state and federal midterm elections, including the races for Texas governor, attorney general and county judge. The county had 227,750 registered voters, 51,862 or 22.7% of whom cast a ballot during the Oct. 24 to Nov. 4 early voting period in Cameron County, according to the county’s Elections Department website.
Gov. Greg Abbott projected to defeat Democrat challenger Beto O'Rourke
Here are results of major of the Bexar County and Texas midterms.
KHOU
Texas Elections: Greg Abbott leads Beto O’Rourke in polls as race for Texas governor barrels toward finish line
AUSTIN, Texas — The biggest race in Texas will soon be decided. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and voters will cast their ballots to decide who will be victorious in the race for Texas governor: Republican incumbent Greg Abbott or Democrat Beto O’Rourke. The race has been...
kurv.com
Republican Lopez Flips Valley State House Seat
Republicans gained a state House seat in the Rio Grande Valley. Janie Lopez edged out a victory over Luis Villareal to flip House District 37 – a seat long held by Democrats, the last being Alex Dominguez. Lopez, a San Benito school trustee, won with 52 percent of the...
Months after Massacre, Uvalde County Turns Out for Greg Abbott
Uvaldeans voted resoundingly for the incumbent—who opposes even common sense gun control—over Democrat Beto O’Rourke by a 22-point margin. Five and half months after the worst school shooting in Texas history took place in their backyard, Uvalde County voters turned out resoundingly Tuesday night for GOP Governor Greg Abbott, who opposes even common-sense gun control measures. Republican domination in the county prevails despite months of agitation for gun control and transparency by the families of children lost at the Robb Elementary massacre on May 24.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Abbott, O'Rourke Square-Off Tuesday for Texas Governor
After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent, Texans will decide Tuesday whether Republican Gov. Greg Abbott deserves another four years in Austin or if it's time to usher in change with Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke. Polling throughout the campaign showed Abbott with a lead of 5 to 10...
50% of Bexar County's registered voters 'didn't show up' at Texas midterms
Voter registration was high but people didn't show up.
fox4news.com
Republicans increase majority in Texas House and Senate
Republicans increased their majority in the Texas House and Texas Senate. The party picked up at least one new seat from the last legislative session.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gov. Greg Abbott to Host Election Night Watch Party in McAllen; Here's Why
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott will hold his election watch party at a venue in McAllen on Tuesday, the last of many visits he’s made to the Rio Grande Valley during his bid for reelection. "I think by showing up here it's also a sign, he's trying to project to...
De La Cruz turns District 15 red as AP calls race
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Republican candidate Monica De La Cruz captured a sufficient lead Tuesday night in the battle for U.S. Congressional District 15, as AP projected her the victor. Democrat Michelle Vallejo could not garner enough votes to overcome De La Cruz’s lead. The vote is unofficial until canvased by election officials. Michelle Vallejo, […]
Texas Midterm Election 2022 Results
TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - With polls officially closed in Texas, we are breaking down all the results below. Midterm Elections 2022From key races, to what you need to vote, click here for information about Texas' November midterm elections. Attorney General: In September, Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton told supporters he's fighting to save the State of Texas against what he calls the federal government's efforts to trample over the state's rights. "I think we've now sued the Biden administration 32 times in less than two years," Paxton said. "And why does this matter? It matters because we are literally fighting for...
