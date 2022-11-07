ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
peoplenewspapers.com

Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 31-Nov. 6

Stolen before 12:46 p.m. Nov. 3: a woman’s pool equipment from the 4600 block of Bobbitt Drive. Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 5500 block of West Hanover Avenue. At an unlisted time, someone stole from a man in the 5300...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Here's why the Dallas Police Department followed a stolen vehicle by air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A dangerous scene on a Dallas freeway Wednesday exposed the difficult decisions police have to make about whether to engage in a high speed pursuit. The hour-long chase at one point had suspects in a stolen car driving the wrong way down I-20. It was around 1:45 p.m. when a Dallas Police Department helicopter spotted a stolen car in Oak Cliff and directed patrol vehicles on the ground to make an arrest. The stolen pickup sped off while police continued to track it from the air since DPD's policy only allows high speed pursuits of felony suspects. At one point, the...
DALLAS, TX
North Dallas Gazette

Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities

The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy

White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas family scammed out of rental home

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
MCKINNEY, TX
101.5 KNUE

The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties

As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
TEXAS STATE
fox4news.com

Dallas County man accused in 2 murders, 3 robberies

DALLAS - A man arrested in a traffic stop in Dallas turned out to be a suspect in two separate murders and a series of robberies. Garrett Hamilton is charged with the murder of 48-year-old Clarence Howard, who was shot two weeks ago in front of an apartment in central Oak Cliff.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant

Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village

The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman

At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

LanCarte Commercial announces sale of a downtown historic building

LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas Observer

H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas

Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy