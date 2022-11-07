Read full article on original website
peoplenewspapers.com
Preston Hollow Crime Reports Oct. 31-Nov. 6
Stolen before 12:46 p.m. Nov. 3: a woman’s pool equipment from the 4600 block of Bobbitt Drive. Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time at a home in the 5500 block of West Hanover Avenue. At an unlisted time, someone stole from a man in the 5300...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Elderly' Man Pushed Into Passing DART Bus During Fight With Four Juveniles: Police
An older man got pushed into a DART bus Thursday during a fight with four juveniles, Dallas Police say. According to police, officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. for a disturbance. Once there, officers learned four juvenile boys had been fighting an older man described as elderly.
fox4news.com
Arrest made in road rage shooting on I-30 in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police have arrested a 29-year-old man accused of a road rage shooting on I-30 earlier this week. The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the victim was driving on I-30, near Cooks Lane, when they were shot. Witnesses told responding officers...
Here's why the Dallas Police Department followed a stolen vehicle by air
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A dangerous scene on a Dallas freeway Wednesday exposed the difficult decisions police have to make about whether to engage in a high speed pursuit. The hour-long chase at one point had suspects in a stolen car driving the wrong way down I-20. It was around 1:45 p.m. when a Dallas Police Department helicopter spotted a stolen car in Oak Cliff and directed patrol vehicles on the ground to make an arrest. The stolen pickup sped off while police continued to track it from the air since DPD's policy only allows high speed pursuits of felony suspects. At one point, the...
Food Park returns to Fair Park with a new name and location: Free event features Black-owned vendors and community-based activities
The Sunny South Dallas Food Park, formerly known as the MLK Food Park, will continue its placemaking and community engagement series inside the Grand Place at Fair Park, starting November 13 from noon until 4:00 p.m. The Sunny South Dallas Food Park explicitly represents the South Dallas community and pays homage to its affectionate nickname, Sunny South Dallas.
fox7austin.com
Seagoville, Dallas police pursue wrong-way driver in suspected stolen vehicle
DALLAS - Police are searching for a suspect after pursuing a vehicle that traveled the wrong way down Dallas County highways at high speeds. Seagoville police say they received notice a stolen maroon pickup from a Dallas police helicopter at a convenience store on East Malloy Bridge Road. As police...
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Dallas police seek suspects who fled fatal hit-and-run crash
DALLAS - In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police are looking for three young suspects who got out of their car and ran from a crash that killed an 82-year-old woman. They didn’t try to help the woman they hit or call 911. They also left behind their injured 13-year-old friend.
dmagazine.com
White Rock Medical Center Owner Files for Bankruptcy
White Rock Medical Center owner and operator Pipeline Health System has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, but the operations in the East Dallas hospital continue as normal. In 2018, the California-based system acquired what was then called Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – White Rock, which was a joint venture between Baylor Scott & White Health and Tenet Healthcare. Prior to that, it was called Doctor’s Hospital at White Rock Lake. When it was acquired, the hospital was called City Hospital at White Rock, but was rebranded earlier this year to be White Rock Medical Center.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Surveillance Video Captures Break-In at Family-Owned Tattoo Business in Grand Prairie
The owners of a Grand Prairie tattoo shop hope surveillance video will help catch three thieves who broke into the shop early Monday morning, took expensive equipment and vandalized the place. The video shows a 4-door black pickup backing up to Good Pain Tattoos in the 100 block of Northeast...
North Texas family scammed out of rental home
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With inflation causing rents and mortgages to skyrocket, North Texans are on the move for cheaper places to live. But you'll want to hear about what happened to a McKinney family before you hand over your money to strangers. In McKinney, an investigation is underway to help that family recover thousands of dollars lost on a fraudulent home rental agreement. When mold started appearing inside her McKinney apartment, Breanna Davila wanted to move her family that includes a 9-month-old baby. "So we found this listing, this house on Zillow," Davila said.The two-story home only a few miles away was just...
The 11 Deadliest Roads In These East Texas Counties
As we approach the holiday season, there will be more people on the road and the chances of getting into an accident increases. One of the factors that contribute to this rise is drunk driving and with holiday parties on the way, that number will surely increase. A study done...
fox4news.com
Dallas County man accused in 2 murders, 3 robberies
DALLAS - A man arrested in a traffic stop in Dallas turned out to be a suspect in two separate murders and a series of robberies. Garrett Hamilton is charged with the murder of 48-year-old Clarence Howard, who was shot two weeks ago in front of an apartment in central Oak Cliff.
peoplenewspapers.com
Meet Preston Hollow’s Best New Restaurant
Tex-Mex has returned to Preston Hollow in a big way with restaurateur Jon Alexis’ Escondido, which officially opens Monday, Nov. 14. I got a sneak peek at the experience and can say, with confidence, this place is going to be a huge hit. Located at 5950 Royal Lane in...
Free gas offered to veterans & active-duty military in North Texas this week, here’s when & where
Helpful Honda members will be visiting multiple gas stations in the North Texas area to pump free gas for veterans, active and retired military members, and Honda drivers.
This Northlake Modern Farmhouse on Nine Acres Has Plenty of ‘Wow’ Factor
Don’t we all want a home with that unique ‘Wow’ factor?. A home doesn’t always have to be a mansion or cost millions of dollars or have gold-plated toilet seats (although that would be cool). Homes that are unique, interesting, or have that certain je ne sais quoi are the ones that we seem drawn to the most.
peoplenewspapers.com
Gingerbread Stroll Returning to Highland Park Village
The annual Gingerbread Stroll benefiting Community Partners of Dallas is returning to Highland Park Village. The elaborate gingerbread houses will be on display at various merchants across the shopping center (including Beretta Gallery, Bird Bakery, Bistro 31, ETRO, La Ligne, MARKET Highland Park, Roller Rabbit, and Trina Turk) from Nov. 18-30 and auctioned off with 100% of the proceeds going to Community Partners of Dallas.
dallasexpress.com
City Home Repair Program Fails 92-Year-Old Woman
At a Dallas City Council meeting, a 92-year-old woman approached the council to share that she has been living in poor conditions for years and has received no help from the city, despite twice applying to Dallas’ home repair program. Carrie Mayes, a South Dallas resident in District 7,...
Dallas shortens the warning period before landlords can post eviction notices
A new but temporary eviction ordinance has been enacted in Dallas. The current ordinance was put in place during the peak of the Coronavirus outbreak when many tenants were struggling to pay their rent.
fortworthreport.org
LanCarte Commercial announces sale of a downtown historic building
LanCarte Commercial announces it has brokered the sale of a historical multi-family building located on E. Lancaster. This 20,000 square feet property on 1.34 acres is 4 stories in the heart of the Near East Side Neighborhood. The building was built in 1926 and brought back to life in late 2004. We are excited to see what the new owners bring to this area. Sarah LanCarte, CCIM, SIOR and Riley Dow of LanCarte Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.
Dallas Observer
H-E-B Confirms, Sort of, Then not, a New Store in Southern Dallas
Editor's note: H-E-B's phones blew up with questions within minutes of our posting this story, and the company's senior director of public affairs, Mabrie Jackson, called us back with a clarification. "We often purchase property in anticipation for locations. No timeframe has been set." Things might change. This is similar...
