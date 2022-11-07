Read full article on original website
WSLS
One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
wakg.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Office Looking for Individual that Stole a Package
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual that stole a package from a porch in Collinsville. The unidentified individual stole the package from a porch on Woodshire Drive. The pictures below show the individual and the vehicle he was driving. If...
Man arrested, charged after 1 killed, another shot in Kernersville, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after two people were shot in Kernersville on Monday. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, they were called about a shooting around 5 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Weatherton Drive in Kernersville. When they got on the scene, they found two victims […]
wfxrtv.com
Deputies looking for stolen travel trailer in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a camper that was stolen from Timberlake RV. Deputes say on Tuesday Nov. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. a small 2022 X Treme Sports camper was taken from Timberlake RV on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. The camper is shaped like a tear drop and the vehicle that stole it is believed to be a 1900s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
WSLS
One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
Authorities search for owners of dog abandoned at in Greensboro park with bookbag, note
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Guilford County Animal Resource Center is looking for the owner of a dog that was abandoned inside the Country Park in Greensboro. Officials with the center said he was left at the park on Halloween and was roaming around looking for his owner. Phil Valla was one of the […]
WSET
Pulaski Police details search and capture of fugitive who stole cop car, hit officers
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Pulaski Police Department is releasing details related to the arrest of a wanted fugitive in their area after an incident in which police said he stole a cop car, tried to hit two officers, and stole firearms after crashing the car. Last Friday, efforts...
Grand Jury hands down indictments for NC family accused of making 9-year-old live in dog kennel, sheriff’s office says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A grand jury has indicted three people who are accused of forcing a young boy to live in a dog cage for months. On Monday, detectives testified before a grand jury about the case and they returned a total of nineteen indictments against Shelley Barnes, Jonathan Starr and Sarah Starr. […]
WSET
Have you seen him? FBI, Roanoke police looking 'armed and dangerous' bank robber
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — FBI Richmond, Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force is working with the Roanoke City Police Department to investigate two bank robberies that occurred in October 2022. On October 26, an unknown black male subject, armed with a gun, entered the Truist Bank located...
WDBJ7.com
Driver of car charged for crash with school bus
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
WSET
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
Toddler airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in High Point on East Fairfield Drive, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in High Point on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when they were told a pedestrian was […]
Large police presence in Winston-Salem on South Hawthorne Road, Ebert Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a large police presence in Winston-Salem on Hawthorne Street and Ebert Street. FOX8 crews captured video showing cars crashed near the front yard of a home in the Ardmore area near the Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Police were called and told about guns being fired, and […]
WDBJ7.com
Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
chathamstartribune.com
Gretna murder case moves to grand jury
First-degree murder charges were certified to a grand jury Monday in connection with the death of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. The preliminary hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court rested on the testimony of two witnesses who feared for their safety — Kassie Moore and Troy Layne. Van...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
WSLS
Man arrested, charged after Salem police chase that left three officers hurt
SALEM, Va. – UPDATE. The Salem Police Department has arrested a man in connection with a police chase that left three officers with minor injuries. Authorities say 25-year-old Griffin Newman was taken into custody Tuesday (Nov.8) at 8:11 p.m. in Salem and is currently being held without bond. Newman...
WSET
Suspect arrested after firing shots in Salem; 3 officers injured in chase
SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department arrested a suspect who fired shots in Downtown Salem on Monday night leading to a police chase and multiple officers injured, officials said. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested Tuesday night around 8 p.m. and is currently being held without bond. Detectives...
WSET
BEDFORD SCAM ALERT: Callers claim to be with sheriff's office collecting debts
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — If you live in Bedford County and get a call from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office or other local government trying to collect a debt, you're being scammed. The Bedford County Sheriff's Office took to Facebook to warn citizens of a common scam going...
