Henry County, VA

WSLS

One hurt after stabbing incident in Henry County, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a malicious wounding incident that left one woman hurt in Henry County Wednesday. Authorities say at around 10:31 p.m. the Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a call of a reported stabbing at 207 Tenth Street in Fieldale.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
FIELDALE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Deputies looking for stolen travel trailer in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a camper that was stolen from Timberlake RV. Deputes say on Tuesday Nov. 8 at approximately 2 a.m. a small 2022 X Treme Sports camper was taken from Timberlake RV on Timberlake Road in Campbell County. The camper is shaped like a tear drop and the vehicle that stole it is believed to be a 1900s model Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.
WSLS

One airlifted after motorcycle crash in Campbell County, crews say

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – One person was airlifted out after a single-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday in Campbell County, according to the Brookeville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department. On Wednesday evening, authorities said Company 12 responded to Turkey Foot Road for the crash. Rescue 12 found the motorcycle off of the road...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Driver of car charged for crash with school bus

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a car has been charged with failure to yield after a crash with a Roanoke County school bus Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at the intersection of Peters Creek Road and Wood Haven Road NW. Roanoke Police say the driver of the car...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
ROANOKE, VA
FOX8 News

Toddler airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by car in High Point on East Fairfield Drive, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) –A toddler is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car in High Point on Wednesday, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Officers responded to a crash with injuries in the 700 block of East Fairfield Road when they were told a pedestrian was […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WDBJ7.com

Man hospitalized with gunshot wound in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man is in a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound on Pilot St NW Wednesday morning, according to the Roanoke Police Department. Police say they responded at 1:45 a.m. to the 1100 block of Pilot St NW for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna murder case moves to grand jury

First-degree murder charges were certified to a grand jury Monday in connection with the death of Charles Van Hooker of Gretna. The preliminary hearing in Pittsylvania County General District Court rested on the testimony of two witnesses who feared for their safety — Kassie Moore and Troy Layne. Van...
GRETNA, VA
WDBJ7.com

Roanoke woman charged with arson in Wednesday house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Roanoke woman has been charged with arson following an investigation into several home fires Wednesday. According to Roanoke Fire EMS, crews were dispatched to a structure fire around 9:48 Wednesday morning in the 1700 block of Dunbar Street NW. Those crews arrived to find heavy fire and smoke from a two-story, multi-family structure. They were able to put out the fire quickly with no reported injuries. The damage to the building is still being assessed.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Suspect arrested after firing shots in Salem; 3 officers injured in chase

SALEM, Va. (WSET) — The Salem Police Department arrested a suspect who fired shots in Downtown Salem on Monday night leading to a police chase and multiple officers injured, officials said. 25-year-old Griffin Newman was arrested Tuesday night around 8 p.m. and is currently being held without bond. Detectives...
SALEM, VA

