Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These 2 Pennsylvania Restaurants Offers Award-Winning Wine Along With Locally Sourced Food [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Asian business owners targets of burglariesLauren JessopHarrisburg, PA
Major retail chain opens another new store in Pennsylvania, bringing 200+ jobs to the areaKristen WaltersLebanon, PA
This Massive Antique Mall in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenLemoyne, PA
Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain sideRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Related
abc27.com
Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
MULTI-COUNTY MANHUNT: Shooter, Robber Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
An accused robber and shooter in central Pennsylvania is sought by state police in Central Pennsylvania according to multiple police releases. 28-year-old, Adam Douglas Fink of McVeytown allegedly shot someone in the leg in the 5800 block of State Route 522 in Decatur Township on Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 10:15 p.m.
local21news.com
Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
Police: Can you ID this suspect in a York County bank robbery?
YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify the suspect in a recent bank robbery. According to West Manchester Township Police, the pictured suspect robbed a Traditions Bank on the 2100 block of White Street at 9:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7. The unidentified suspect allegedly entered...
Lebanon man was among the three killed in shooting rampage in Lycoming County
WILLIAMSPORT — A Lebanon man was one of three individuals killed Saturday in a shooting rampage in eastern Lycoming County. Jerry Zhering, 55, was shot after returning to a cabin along Route 239 in Jordan Twp. from archery deer hunting, Coroner Charles E. Kiessling Jr. said. He was the...
Rare disciplinary case against Pa. doctor offers glimpse into big business of medical marijuana cards
HARRISBURG — When Bette Grey considered using cannabis to help with chronic pain last year, she turned to the nationwide medical marijuana card company Veriheal. The company connected her to Theodore Colterelli, a Pennsylvania doctor who had the power to decide whether patients qualify for the state’s medical marijuana program.
Club closes after Harrisburg city flags ‘illegal activity’ with hookah lounge
A Harrisburg restaurant and nightclub along Second Street has permanently closed after city officials said they informed the owner about illegal activity taking place at the venue. Owner Joe Hobbs said he recently shutdown Nyree’s Lounge at 321 N. Second St., citing frustrations operating in the city. Nyree’s opened in...
‘Major forest fire’ burning in heart of Pennsylvania Elk Range
Crews from at least 19 fire companies in six counties on Wednesday night are battling what’s described as a “major forest fire” in an area a couple of miles east of the Elk Country Visitor Center near Benezette, the heart of the Pennsylvania Elk Range. Reports by...
local21news.com
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist
Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
Cumberland County woman trying to sell coffee table scammed out of $1,450
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $1,450 to a scammer while attempting to sell a coffee table on Craigslist, the Lower Allen Township Police Department said in a release. The woman reported the scam to police on May 6, 2020. She said that on April 26, she had posted a coffee table […]
WGAL
Man with dog vandalizes Dallastown church, looks right into security camera, police say
DALLASTOWN, Pa. — A man who brought his dog along as he vandalized a church in York County gave investigators a nice look at him when he walked up to a surveillance camera and tried to cover it with his hand, police say. The incident happened Tuesday around 10:45...
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million
Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
WJAC TV
Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?
(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
abc27.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County
(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say
EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
Merry Million: Scratch-off ticket sold in central Pa. wins top prize
A “We Wish You a Merry Million” scratch-off ticket worth $1 million was sold in York County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced. Big Mouth on the Run on North George Street, West York, will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The scratch-off ticket sells for $20,...
WGAL
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
Day drinking gets best of Pennsylvania man with warrant: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to a Pearl Road business, where a drunk customer was seen lying on the ground -- partly on the sidewalk and partly on the grass. An arriving officer located the Pennsylvania man. It turned out that he had a warrant from back home related to failing to appear on an OVI charge. The man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
Comments / 0