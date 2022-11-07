ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Wormleysburg man sentenced after federal courthouse theft

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a man from Wormleysburg has been sentenced to plead guilty to one count of theft of government property back in May of 2022. According to a release, 47-year-old Christopher Gontaryk has been sentenced to 18 months in prison,...
Lancaster City woman convicted of rioting outside city police station in 2020

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A Lancaster city woman was convicted Wednesday of riot, criminal conspiracy, failure to disperse, disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, and defiant trespass for her role in the riots at the Lancaster City Bureau of Police station on the night of September 13 and early morning of September 14 in 2020.
$1 million-winning scratch-off sold in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Lottery says a retailer in York sold a $1 million winning ticket for the scratch-off "We Wish You a Merry Million." The retailer that sold the ticket, Big Mouth On The Run, on North George Street in West York. They will receive a $5,000 for the sale of the ticket.
Human Trafficking in Pa. | Sobering statistics

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — In the past five years, approximately 800 human trafficking offenses were filed in the Pennsylvania court system. Thousands more are never reported. These include sex trafficking, labor trafficking and trafficking in minors. The county with the highest number of reported trafficking offenses in the state is...
Central Pa. driver to pay fine, lose license for crash that killed motorcyclist

Family members of Willie Barnes believe his life was worth more than $741.50, and a six-month suspension of driving privileges. But that was the sentence handed out Thursday in a Silver Spring Township magisterial district judge’s courtroom for Jack Witter, 68, who turned his truck left in front of Barnes’ motorcycle earlier this year, causing a fatal crash.
Six Lucky Pennsylvania Powerball Players Win $1.5 Million

Six winning Pennsylvania Powerball tickets have been sold in six different Pennsylvania counties in the drawing the day before the historic $2.04 billion Powerball drawing on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A $1 million ticket, less withholding sold at the Turkey Hill located at 7601 Allentown Boulevard, Harrisburg, Dauphin County; which earns...
Recent string of murder-suicides in our area: what's the cause?

(WJAC) — Within the last few weeks alone, three people in our viewing area have taken their own lives after murdering -- or attempting to murder -- other people. On October 19th, a man reportedly attempted to shoot others and wrecked his car into a home in Richland Township before turning the gun on himself in Portage.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Dauphin County

(WHTM) — While no one in Pennsylvania won the $2.04 billion Powerball, one player in Harrisburg took home $1 million. According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, six Powerball tickets won a combined $1.5 million. Five prizes worth $100,000 were sold in Northampton, Luzerne, Lycoming, Crawford, and Montgomery counties. The winning...
14-year-old boy arrested in Pennsylvania driving slain man’s car, authorities say

EUCLID, Ohio – A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in Pennsylvania and accused of driving the car of a 71-year-old man found slain in his home, police said. The teenager was on Interstate 80 in Mercer County when an officer of the Pennsylvania State Police pulled him over before 9 a.m. Saturday morning. The trooper discovered the car was owned by Larry Lee Anderson from Euclid, police said.
Powerball ticket worth $1 million sold in Harrisburg

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was sold in Dauphin County, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The winning ticket was sold at Turkey Hill at 7601 Allentown Boulevard in Harrisburg. The ticket matched the five white balls in Monday's drawing, 10-33-41-47-56. The red Powerball was 10. The holder of the...
HARRISBURG, PA

