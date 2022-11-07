Boyfriend Charged with Stabbing Brooklyn Woman to Death, Dismembering Her Body, and Stuffing Remains in Suitcases

Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
fox5ny.com
Teen fatally shot after leaving school in Queens
NEW YORK - An 18-year-old was shot and killed just after leaving his school in Queens on Thursday afternoon, police said. The shooting happened by a bus stop near Main Street and 77th Road in Kew Gardens Hills just after 3 p.m., the NYPD said. The victim was shot several...
Suspect shot by police in Brooklyn
It happened in Coney Island near West 36th Street and Neptune Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
Man, 30, slashed by trio after accidental bump at Bronx subway station
The NYPD is looking to identify a trio after a man was slashed in the face following an argument inside a Bronx subway station on Wednesday, authorities said.
Woman punches 10-year-old girl, her mom at Bronx subway station: NYPD
LONGWOOD, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman punched a 10-year-old girl and the child’s mom while on a train at a Bronx subway station, police said Thursday. The 36-year-old mom and her daughter were standing on the No. 5 train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station on Oct. 18 when they were […]
Postal carrier threatened, robbed by 2 men in Brooklyn
Police are searching for the men who robbed a postal carrier in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found Dead
Masa Kobayashi(https://frankfalzon.com/) Chef Masa Kobayashi always walked home from work. After dinner service at his self-named restaurant “Masa’s”, Kobayashi would help to lock up for the night before. He would then take a 10-minute walk up Bush Street to his apartment at 1111 Pine. On the night of November 13, 1983, he got home around 2:00 a.m. He had a brief exchange with a building manager before heading up to his third-floor flat.
Police shoot at car in Brooklyn; 6 NYPD officers taken to hospital
CANARSIE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — NYPD officers in Brooklyn opened fire on a car as the driver fled from police on Wednesday afternoon, officials said. At least one officer was hit by the car, police said. Six officers were taken to the hospital in connection with the incident, but it wasn’t immediately clear why all of […]
Bronx man, 27, sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing wife, 19, while kids watched
A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally stabbing his 19-year-old wife to death in 2019, the Bronx District Attorney’s Office announced on Wednesday.
Driver allegedly went 100 mph before deadly Brooklyn crash
MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A driver allegedly sped down a Brooklyn street at 100 mph before he crashed, killing a teenage passenger and injuring three others, officials said Wednesday. Jonathan Mikhaylov, 23, tried to turn from National Drive onto Strickland Avenue on June 10, 2021, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. He allegedly failed […]
Bronx gang member sentenced to 37 years in prison for murder, drug dealing, other crimes
A Bronx gang member has been sentenced to 37 years in prison for several crimes including drug dealing and murder, federal authorities said Thursday.
Man indicted for fatal shooting of 33-year-old Long Island mother
A Long Island man has been indicted for the murder of a 33-year-old woman, authorities said Wednesday.
2 Bronx men arrested for using bear spray, gun in $800K smash-grab jewelry store robbery
Two Bronx men were arrested and charged by federal authorities for robbing a jewelry store of over $800,000 using bear spray, a gun and hammers, prosecutors said Wednesday.
NYPD: Man wanted for stealing $2,000 cash, headphones at Royal Coach Diner
Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is wanted for a diner robbery in the Bronx.
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in Bronx
BRONX - Police on Halloween walked in to what looked like a scene from a horror movie with blood soaked walls and floors in the hallway of a Bronx building. Cops say the building’s super was fatally stabbed by a tenant.
Brooklyn man dead more than a week after being shot in the head: ‘My mother shot me’
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 28-year-old Brooklyn man died days after he was shot twice the head, officials said Tuesday. Christopher Jenkins was shot and critically injured on Oct. 12, police said. Body-camera footage from police captured his words after he was wounded. “My mother shot me,” he said, according to court documents. “I’m […]
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation Murder
Gang violence in New York has taken a shift – for the worse.(Nicholas Free/iStock) Feds are charging a Bronx man with murder after linking the killing to a gang initiation. On June 3, 2021, Jaleel Shakoor snuck up behind Gerry Mazzella and shot him in the back of the head. Gerry Mazzella was working in a bagel shop in the Bronx and had plans to move his family out of the city. Formerly associated with selling weed in the community before the law changed around marijuana, Mazzella had made great strides in bettering himself to turn his life around and be a better person for his family, and community.
Officers injured by woman, 18, during arrest on Long Island
A woman is facing charges for multiple assaults that occurred during an arrest on Long Island Monday night, authorities said.
Minor subway bump leads to attack at Queens station
A man attacked a subway rider with his backpack after the victim’s bag brushed up against him as they walked down the stairs of a Queens station on Tuesday.
Brooklyn driver reached 100 mph before deadly crash sent Tesla flying 40 feet in air: DA
A Brooklyn man has been indicted for a 100 mph Tesla crash that killed his passenger and injured three others, the borough’s district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
Female inmate found dead in New Jersey jail cell, officials say
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — A female inmate was found dead in her cell at a New Jersey jail Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers found the 38-year-old woman’s lifeless body in the cell at the Hudson County Correctional Facility at around 7:10 a.m., prosecutors said. Officers and medical staff rendered aid but she was pronounced dead […]
