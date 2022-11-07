ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

Walmart deli and a Biloxi restaurant with 6 violations cited by MS health department

By Mary Perez
Biloxi Sun Herald
 3 days ago

Restaurant managers in South Mississippi continue to have issues hiring and keeping certified managers and also with keeping bugs and rodents away.

Here are the results of the latest Mississippi State Department of Health restaurant inspections.

Walmart Store Deli at 4253 Denny Ave., Pascagoula was inspected for a permit renewal on Oct. 31. The deli was cited for:

  • No person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty
  • No certified manager
  • Improper cold holding temperatures

This is the first C since 2015.

Petra Cafe , 2600 Beach Blvd., Biloxi, had a scheduled inspection Nov. 2. It was cited for:

  • No person in charge present who demonstrates knowledge and performs duty
  • No certified manager
  • Hands not clean and properly washed
  • Inadequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible
  • Food not separated and protected
  • Plumbing not installed with proper backflow devices

Corrected during the inspection was proper date marking and disposition.

The restaurant also had a C in January for no certified manager and for food contact surface cleaned and sanitized, both repeat offenses.

This was the second C since 2020.

Circle K , 11006 U.S. 49 in Gulfport was inspected Nov. 2 for a permit renewal

It was cited for:

  • Insects, rodents or animals present

Corrected during the inspection was adequate hand washing facilities supplied and accessible.

This is the first C dating back to 2020.

SAI Chevron , 8413 Woolmarket Road, Biloxi, was inspected Oct. 31 for a permit and got its third C this year.

The kitchen was cited for:

  • Inadequate handwashing facilities supplied and accessible, a repeat offense

Corrected during the inspection was food separated and protected.

A follow-up inspection was performed Nov. 2 and the kitchen got a B when all violations were corrected

The kitchen had two Cs in March, when it was cited for having no certified manager and other violations .

Restaurants and other food service establishments in Mississippi are rated “A” if they pass the health department inspection, “B” if violations are corrected during the inspection, and “C” if the violations are critical.

Since Oct. 26, the health department graded 134 restaurants and school kitchens with an A, 22 with a B and four with a C.

