Hotel worker sexually assaulted in southwest Charlotte, suspect sought: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought after a woman who was a hotel employee in southwest Charlotte was sexually assaulted this weekend, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday.

Officers from the Westover division responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:30 p.m. Saturday night in southwest Charlotte near 3900 Memorial Parkway.

A woman who was a hotel employee informed detectives that she had been sexually assaulted, the police report indicated.

CMPD

The suspect is described as a 30-45-year-old 5’9″ Black male with an average build.

Suspect arrested prior to CLT sexual assault incident

This is the second sex assault reported over the weekend. CMPD said a victim was brutally assaulted Friday night not far from Tuckaseegee Road. The suspect in that case was arrested Saturday night.

