Here’s what Michelle Wu is looking for in a new MBTA leader, and why

By Abby Patkin
 3 days ago

"We need to see some stability for the organization," Wu said of the MBTA.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu described her MBTA "dream leader" during an appearance on WCVB's "On The Record." Carlin Stiehl/Boston Globe

The MBTA’s next general manager should be someone with a clear vision and an understanding of the transit organization and its surrounding political landscape, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said during an appearance on WCVB’s “On The Record” Sunday.

While the decision ultimately rests on the next governor’s shoulders, Wu shared her vision for who should take over the embattled transit agency after General Manager Steve Poftak steps down in January.

“My dream leader for the MBTA would know the organization internally well, … and would have a clear vision about where we need to go, understand how to be in that leadership role, and then be familiar with Boston and the general political landscape,” Wu said.

She said issues with the T “go back decades and decades, and I think just in recent months, we started to see more urgency, more of a ‘let’s actually solve our real problems’ mindset, but it did take us too long to get to that point.”

Wu also emphasized the need for Boston to have a direct voice when it comes to the MBTA.

OTR co-host Ed Harding noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren had called Poftak’s resignation “long overdue,” and asked Wu if she felt the same.

“Steve served for four years over some of the hardest times in public transportation across the country,” Wu said. “Every time I worked with him, he was responsive, he was diligent.”

She added: “We need to see some stability for the organization, and so I think his finishing out the term and then handing over the reins for a new administration to take over is the right move.”

DeweyCheatem&Howe
3d ago

So another useless hack will be hired.They better clean house of all the top-heavy clowns with needless position that draw off the authority and that's about it.

Ruth Ann Hendricks
3d ago

since when is she in charge of the MBTA? isn't that a private/state company? stick to fixing the mess in the city Michelle. Clean your own house before you start cleaning another!!

