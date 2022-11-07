Read full article on original website
Related
Make Your Kitchen Cabinets Look Brand New Without Replacing Them
The cabinets are likely the first thing people notice when entering your kitchen, so it’s important to keep them updated and looking good. Luckily, that doesn’t have to mean total replacement. I’ve seen homeowners choose much cheaper and less time-consuming ways to refresh their kitchen cabinets. Here...
My DIY range hood and backsplash build gave my kitchen the perfect farmhouse finish
I craved charm in my kitchen space and adding a custom range hood and shelving was the best move.
housebeautiful.com
A Trio of Design Talents Turn a Once-Trendy Bathroom Timeless—With a Twist
When a family moved into their home in Washington, D.C.’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, they knew the interiors didn’t reflect their style. Built in 1908, the Victorian home had been “stripped of its original character” and filled with “trendy modern farmhouse elements” that included rustic shiplap, says interior designer Sara Swabb of Storie Collective. With the help of Tanya Smith-Shiflett of Unique Kitchens & Baths and builder Cann Construction, the team gave it a loving and timeless refresh—especially in the primary bathroom.
10 Tambour Door and Panel Ideas
Find out how to incorporate the tambour trend into your home and furniture, even if you're on a budget. Tambour wood refers to a fastening method for closely-spaced slats of wood on a flexible backing; think a roll-top desk or a bread box. It’s a great way to add texture and elegance to a door, cabinet or wall panel, and can also be used as a furniture detail. The wood slats can vary from wide to narrow, with semicircular or rectangular profiles.
How a young family transformed a grungy garage into a lavish living space - and added $130k in value to their home
A family-of-five has revealed how they transformed their grungy old garage into a lavish living space, and added $130,000 in value to their property. Husband Rob, wife Sharon and their three young adult daughters had two garages on either side of their home filled with old junk when they enlisted the help of TV renovation queen Cherie Barber to give their property, in Kurnell, NSW, a facelift.
livingetc.com
Transitional style is taking over interior design – top designers on 11 ways to capture the calm and collected look
What is transitional design, to the uninitiated? If your preferred style is a little bit classic and contemporary all at once, you’re likely a fan of this unquestionably popular interior trend without even knowing it. “Transitional design is about blending a traditional aesthetic with modernist sensibilities,” says Los Angeles...
Black Friday Lawn Mower Sales Are Back: Here Are Our Picks for 2022
Lawn mowers are an essential outdoor appliance and a requirement for beautiful landscaping. Anyone who’s used an ineffective lawn mower knows that quality often hinges on price—but Black Friday is the best time to score lawn mower sales at hardware stores like Lowe’s and Tractor Supply and big-box stores like Walmart. Look to these deals for a mower suited to any lawn that runs effectively and doesn’t break the bank.
How To Clean Kitchen Cabinets
Are you ignoring your dirty, greasy kitchen cabinets? Cleaning them doesn't have to be a chore. Get your kitchen sparkling again in five simple steps. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
DIY Toolbox
Projects & Tools for Every Type of DIYer. Get Started with These Handy All-in-One Collections Featuring Tools, Supplies & Plans!. Personalize your current home with budget-friendly projects & products that will help you use every inch of space. DEWALT Retractable Utility Knife. $12.07Add to Cart. HDX 16 oz. Ash Handle...
Dear Abby: Old-fashioned custom is still the best way to say ‘thanks!’
DEAR ABBY: I was taught to write handwritten thank-you notes when I received a gift. Over the last few years, my gifts have been acknowledged with a brief text, Facebook post, a photo or not at all. I enjoy giving gifts, but the lack of response I receive from today's younger folks leaves me feeling frustrated and dismissed. Must I adapt my expectations to a new normal in etiquette? -- MANNERLY MISTER IN TENNESSEE DEAR MANNERLY MISTER: The topic of thank-you notes is one of the most common complaints I get from readers. While there's no excuse for not acknowledging a...
Should You Still Be Painting Your Bathroom White?
At first glance, a white bathroom seems to check every box—it’s neutral, bright and trendy and you can add as many colorful accents as you’d like. But have you ever considered the impact that your bathroom wall color has on your reflection? If not, it’s time to reevaluate.
The 14 Best Unique Gifts Under $25
Giving gifts to our loved ones is something we all treasure. It makes us feel good to spread joy and happiness through a thoughtful and personal gift. All that generosity can be expensive. The average American household spends almost $1,000 on gift giving at the holidays alone. Families with children can easily exceed that, with an average of around $250 per child as the national average, and up to 16% of us say we’re willing to go into debt to buy gifts for our children.
In Style
Amazon Just Listed Thousands of Early Black Friday Deals on Designer Fashion for Up to 63% Off
Picture this: You walk outside and the air feels a little bit different. It’s chillier than normal, and the leaves have started changing colors (think: fiery red hues and burnt orange colors). This can only mean that fall is fully upon us; so someone pass me my pumpkin spice latte and throw me some knee-high boots. But warm drinks and cute boots aren’t the only things that come with autumn. Thanksgiving and — you guessed it — Black Friday are also part of the fun.
29 great gift ideas under $50 for someone you don’t know very well
Buying gifts for someone you don’t know very well can be a tricky endeavor. Not only is it hard to get it right, but it is all too easy to get it wrong! With the help of some experts, we rounded up our favorite gift ideas for someone you don’t know that well, and plenty of tips for avoiding a gifting gaffe.
Woman shares genius duvet cover hack that makes the bed in seconds
It could be argued that having to put a new cover on your duvet is one of the most frustrating chores of all time - admit it, you've had to crawl inside the bed sheets at least once trying to match up the corners to each other properly. If that...
PopSugar
Here's a Wall Shelf For Every Style, From Farmhouse to Modern
As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. If you want more display and storage space (and who doesn't?) there's one very...
Homeowner’s Guide To Choosing and Using Staples
If you’re like most people, your first exposure to staples was probably binding together the pages of a homework project. Paper staples are, ahem, a staple in every school and office in the world. Lots of products apply staples, from mini-staplers to heavy-duty implements that can bind 130 sheets...
Fix Stuck Wooden Drawer Slides with These Easy Hacks
Few things are more annoying than a drawer that won’t open. You’ve taken all that time to organize your kitchen stuff, and then when you need something, you can’t get to it without ripping your arm out of its socket. Well, worry no more! If you have...
Pro Tips For Estimating How Many Plants You Need
When spring arrives and you get the itch to go plant shopping, it’s tempting to buy way more than you have room for. There’s no exact formula for determining how many plants you need, and even experienced gardeners like me over-buy sometimes. As an avid container gardener, I...
Simple Guide To Sharpening Lathe Tools
Woodturners create round or cylindrical objects from wood with a lathe. Having the right lathe accessories is critical to woodturning success, but buying tools like a roughing gouge, bowl gouge, skew chisel and others is only the first step. It’s just as important to keep those tools razor sharp and...
Family Handyman
39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The Family Handyman empowers DIYers to maintain and improve their homes, with inspiring projects, expert advice and clear, step-by-step instructions.https://www.familyhandyman.com/
Comments / 1