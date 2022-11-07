Read full article on original website
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university
A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Ancient yew in ruined Surrey abbey crowned UK tree of the year
A gnarled yew whose twisted trunk has been growing for more than half a millennium has been crowned tree of the year. The roots of the yew snake around the ruins of Waverley Abbey in Surrey, which was the first monastery founded in Britain by the Cistercian religious order in 1128.
BBC
Ukrainian refugees told to leave hotel next month
One of almost 60 Ukrainian refugees who have been told they have a month to leave a Perthshire hotel says she hopes to be able to stay in the area. Nataliia Parkhomenko has been living in the Killin Hotel since July and expected to be there until February. The refugees...
King and Queen Consort to carry out away days to Yorkshire
The King and Queen Consort are to visit Yorkshire next week, when the monarch will unveil a statue of his mother, the late Queen.Charles will spend two days carrying out official engagements, visiting Bradford and Leeds on November 8, and then York and Doncaster on November 9, with Camilla joining him on the second day.The King and Queen Consort will attend a service in York Minster, with the monarch unveiling the Platinum Jubilee tribute to Elizabeth II, crafted by Minster stone mason Richard Bossons.The Archbishop of York will bless the statue.The late Queen chose the final design of the statue...
‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
EXCLUSIVE: At least 64 people have died in London this year after waiting a dangerously long time for an ambulance, figures reveal
At least 64 patients died in London this year after dangerously long ambulance waits saw their medical emergencies including strokes deteriorate to immediately life-threatening. These patients were among the 4,700 in England this year who waited more than 40 minutes as their 999 calls were upgraded to the most serious...
BBC
Man dies after apparent dog rescue bid at Aberdeen beach
A man has died after apparently trying to reach a dog in the sea off Aberdeen beach. Two lifeboats, two helicopters and coastguard teams were involved in the major operation to try to find the 33-year-old on Tuesday night. He was pulled from the water at about 20:30, and taken...
BBC
Bee made from weapons to tour schools in Shropshire and Worcester
A giant Anti-Violence Bee is heading to the region to help raise awareness about the danger of carrying a knife. The sculpture, made from thousands of knives and firearms collected by amnesty banks in Manchester, is being used as part of an education programme. The bee will visit schools and...
BBC
Two men found dead in Edinburgh flats will be 'forever missed'
The families of two men found dead in a block of flats in Edinburgh have said they will be "forever missed". The bodies of Desmond Rowlings, 66, and Derek Johnston, 37, were discovered at Greendykes Road, Craigmillar, last Tuesday. On Friday Ian MacLeod, 65, was charged with two counts of...
digitalspy.com
Peter Kay announces monthly residency at London’s O2
Comedian Peter Kay has shared more details about his upcoming comeback tour, which includes a monthly residency at London's O2 arena. While speaking to Zoe Ball on BBC Radio 2's breakfast show, the Phoenix Nights and Car Share star confirmed his tour will feature multiple dates in the capital, saying: "I'm doing the O2 once a month, I'm doing a residency. There's only been me and Prince who have done it."
buckinghamshirelive.com
Covid hotspots in every Buckinghamshire district and Milton Keynes as winter looms
The winter is well on its way, as many of us ponder if it's time to turn on the central heating. Colder weather is slowly creeping into Buckinghamshire and as a result, a number of illnesses begin to thrive. Unfortunately, coronavirus is one such ailment that is spreading during the...
thenationalnews.com
Anger at plan to house asylum seekers at Yorkshire wedding venue with helipad
On a quiet leafy country lane in East Yorkshire, with views across 6.8 hectares of grounds to the Humber Bridge, is a four-star boutique hotel. With its own helipad, the Hull Humber View in North Ferriby, 14 kilometres from Hull, has been one of the jewels in the crown for hotel chain Best Western.
Britannia named worst UK hotel chain for tenth year in a row
Britannia has been named as one of the UK’s worst hotel chains, after coming bottom in a consumer survey for the tenth year in a row. The group has more than 60 hotels across Great Britain, many with illustrious histories: the Adelphi in Liverpool, for example, counted Winston Churchill among its high-profile guests.
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
BBC
Eastbourne: Police issue appeal after woman raped on beach
Police investigating the rape of a woman on a beach in East Sussex have issued an image of a man they would like to trace. The woman was attacked near the Eastbourne bandstand in Grand Parade in the early hours of 23 October. She is being supported by specially-trained officers...
King thanks Morrisons staff on tour of supermarket giant’s HQ
The King was cheered by Morrisons workers after he wished them an early “happy Christmas” at the beginning of a two-day tour of Yorkshire.Charles toured the Bradford HQ of the supermarket giant as hundreds of staff watched from balconies and stairwells.As he arrived, he chatted to people who worked at stores around the region, telling them: “Thank-you for your wonderful efforts.“I hope they let you off at Christmas.”Later, in a short speech, he told the staff: “It’s a great joy to see you all today.“I had no idea quite how many of you worked here at Morrisons.”After discussing his tour...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England star Seb Bechara on wheelchair game 'trending on Twitter'
Hosts: Copper box Arena, London Date: Wednesday, 9 November Kick-off: 13:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England star Seb Bechara has said he loves...
BBC
University of Edinburgh apologises over payment backlog
The University of Edinburgh has apologised after payments to students, staff and suppliers were delayed by the rollout of a new financial system. The apology came after a letter from academics and staff urged it to take action over the "devastating" effect of the new system. The university said it...
