As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO