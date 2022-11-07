ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

cbs4indy.com

Indiana Republicans secure statewide election wins

Republicans saw several big wins Tuesday night in Indiana but didn't flip as many congressional seats as they hoped nationwide. Indiana Republicans secure statewide election wins. Republicans saw several big wins Tuesday night in Indiana but didn't flip as many congressional seats as they hoped nationwide. Investors hampering homebuyers. How...
wevv.com

Tri-State Decides 2022: Midterm election results

It's Election Day, and 44News will be tracking race results throughout the night. For the latest local election results, click here. See statewide Indiana election results here. Kentucky's state election results can be found here. National election results can also be viewed by clicking here.
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales

As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana Republicans maintain supermajorities in state House, Senate

On an election night when a predicted GOP wave didn’t materialize in many places across the country, Hoosier Republicans secured continued supermajorities at the Statehouse. Republicans have controlled a supermajority in the state Senate since the 2010 election. And they gained a supermajority in the House two years later, holding it since the 2012 election.
WISH-TV

Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
95.3 MNC

Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach

Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
wrtv.com

2022 Indiana General Election Results

The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Indiana. Check back here on that date to find live election results from across central Indiana. To find your polling location and hours visit the Indiana Secretary of State Voters Portal. How WRTV gets its results. For...
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana voters reject four school referendums

Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
abc57.com

Election Day in Indiana: What you need to know

Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. The Indiana Secretary of State wants to remind all voters:. You cannot bring election materials inside a polling location. You cannot wear items into a...
warricknews.com

Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County

Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
LAKE COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
FOX59

Multiple winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — While the record-setting Powerball run might have come to an end on Monday after the $2.04 billion jackpot was claimed by a lucky Californian, Hoosier weren’t left completely holding an empty bag. Five considerably smaller winning tickets were sold in Indiana, the Hoosier Lottery announced, including two $100,000 tickets that were purchased in […]
NPR

Here are the key election results from Indiana

Here are the key election results from Indiana

View live election results for key contests in Indiana.
