Indiana Daily Student
District 62 election undecided as uncounted ballots narrow margin to 37 votes
The race to represent District 62 in the Indiana House of Representatives continues after 6,642 early voting ballots were added to Monroe County’s vote totals Wednesday morning. The ballots were excluded initially due to an issue with transferring data to digital storing drives, according to what Monroe County deputy...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Republicans secure statewide election wins
Republicans saw several big wins Tuesday night in Indiana but didn't flip as many congressional seats as they hoped nationwide. Indiana Republicans secure statewide election wins. Republicans saw several big wins Tuesday night in Indiana but didn't flip as many congressional seats as they hoped nationwide. Investors hampering homebuyers. How...
wevv.com
Tri-State Decides 2022: Midterm election results
It's Election Day, and 44News will be tracking race results throughout the night. For the latest local election results, click here. See statewide Indiana election results here. Kentucky's state election results can be found here. National election results can also be viewed by clicking here.
Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales
As I write, votes are still being counted in many places across America. That vital process, which has defined who we are since the dawn of the republic, had a big night Tuesday. So did voters. In most places, that is. Just not in Indiana. It would be easy to interpret that opening as just […] The post Indiana voters shamefully and prominently elect Morales appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana Election Results: Democrat Frank Mrvan holds onto NW Indiana congressional seat
National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push toward regaining a majority in the closely divided U.S. House
2022 Election Maps: Senate and House balance of power, Indiana overview
Control of the Senate and House is still in question as several key races remained too close to call Wednesday morning. Senate races in Nevada, Georgia and Arizona could still determine which party controls the chambers. The following maps were provided by ABC News. Check out the maps below for...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana Republicans maintain supermajorities in state House, Senate
On an election night when a predicted GOP wave didn’t materialize in many places across the country, Hoosier Republicans secured continued supermajorities at the Statehouse. Republicans have controlled a supermajority in the state Senate since the 2010 election. And they gained a supermajority in the House two years later, holding it since the 2012 election.
WISH-TV
Indiana Republicans bullish following strong election night
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Election night 2022 left the state’s Republicans in a jubilant mood. As the polls closed, Indiana Republican Party Chair Kyle Hupfer told News 8 he expected his party would retain its control over the legislature and all statewide offices. The mood at the state GOP watch party was relaxed throughout the evening.
95.3 MNC
Gov. Holcomb plans to build Indiana’s economy with “all of the above” approach
Governor Holcomb’s approach to building Indiana’s economy is an “all of the above” approach. Governor Eric Holcomb is heading to Egypt to address a global climate summit and talk energy investments and jobs for Indiana. Governor Holcomb tells Gerry Dick with Inside Indiana Business that his approach has always been to bring the world to Indiana and Indiana to the world.
wrtv.com
2022 Indiana General Election Results
The 2022 General Election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 in Indiana. Check back here on that date to find live election results from across central Indiana. To find your polling location and hours visit the Indiana Secretary of State Voters Portal. How WRTV gets its results. For...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana voters reject four school referendums
Four of the eight Indiana school districts with ballot questions to approve property-tax levies for operational funds failed to receive voter approval Tuesday in the midterm election. That was not case in Westfield, where voters approved a property-tax change to help fund operations at the fast-growing Westfield Washington Schools district....
Indiana elections 2022: Republicans aiming for longtime Democratic NW IN US House seat
Democrats have typically won the 1st District, which hugs Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline near Chicago, by large margins, but former President Donald Trump closed the gap by appealing to working class voters in the district that has some of the country's largest steel mills.
abc57.com
Election Day in Indiana: What you need to know
Polls are open in Indiana from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. If you are in line at 6 p.m. you will be allowed to vote. The Indiana Secretary of State wants to remind all voters:. You cannot bring election materials inside a polling location. You cannot wear items into a...
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
WLFI.com
Gov. Holcomb on Delphi homicide suspect: 'We need to know the truth.'
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Gov. Eric Holcomb is touting the state's renewable energy projects this week at a U.N. climate conference in Egypt. Holcomb joined News 18 for an interview about Indiana's wind and solar efforts, election results, the Delphi investigation and more. "This is a wonderful opportunity...
WCPO
Indiana 2022 midterm election: Where to vote, who's on the ballot
INDIANA — It's Election Day! Here's everything voters in Indiana need to know before heading to the polls Tuesday. Polls in Indiana are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you are in line by 6 p.m., your vote will count. Where do you vote?. You can find...
