Harrisburg, PA

news4sanantonio.com

Woman celebrates 115th birthday as oldest person in U.S.

LAKE CITY, Iowa (KCCI) — An Iowa woman celebrated her 115th birthday Monday making her the oldest person in the United States. Bessie Hendricks has lived through 21 presidents, two World Wars, a depression, the sinking of the Titanic and two Chicago Cubs World Series Championships. For a 115th...
LAKE CITY, IA
news4sanantonio.com

Why some races in Arizona still aren't called

Election officials assured voters that every ballot would be counted after a printing malfunction at about one-quarter of the polling places across Arizona's most populous county slowed down voting. The snag on Tuesday fueled conspiracy theories about the integrity of the vote in the tightly contested state as former President...
ARIZONA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
FLORIDA STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Tropical Storm Nicole forecast to become hurricane on Wednesday

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole is intensifying and expected to become a hurricane on Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday afternoon. Also on Tuesday, Palm Beach County called for mandatory evacuations beginning Wednesday morning. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
news4sanantonio.com

Greg Abbott's victory in Uvalde County is both surprising and expected

AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott was re-elected to a third term Tuesday night—defeating Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. One spot that helped propel him to victory in Uvalde County where the deadliest school shooting in the state happened at Robb Elementary. Abbott’s win in Uvalde is surprising...
UVALDE COUNTY, TX

