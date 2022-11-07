Read full article on original website
San Antonio Botanical Garden Lightscape is now openAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular grocery store to open in San Antonio this weekAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Popular supermarket chain opening another location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Antonio, TX
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio home values
Texas is currently one of the fastest-growing states in America, which means homes are becoming more and more valuable. Tre Serrano with Cavalry realty team is here for today's Home Market Monday. The Cavalry Realty Group. 18410 US 281 N. Unit 109. (210) 610-1358.
news4sanantonio.com
Help feed families this holiday season with the San Antonio Food Bank
November is here and it's time to kick off the Food4SA campaign. The San Antonio food bank is hoping to help feed families by collecting 1 million pounds of food. Here to tell us more is Eric Cooper, President and CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank. San Antonio Food...
news4sanantonio.com
Inflation hits the Thanksgiving table
"Everything is so expensive," says Sylvia Zapata, describing her budgeting plan of no more than $100 for Thanksgiving grocery shopping. One of the biggest expenses will come from most centerpieces of a Thanksgiving dinner, the turkey. That's due to Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in several bird flocks this past year.
news4sanantonio.com
Holiday season illuminates at the San Antonio Zoo
SAN ANTONIO – They're bigger, brighter, and wilder than ever - Zoo Lights, powered by CPS Energy, is returning to the San Antonio Zoo!. Starting on Nov. 19, guests will be able to experience new realms, festive photo ops, immersive light shows, and displays, along with animal interactions you can't find anywhere else!
news4sanantonio.com
Disabled postal workers claim they're being forced to park farther away
SAN ANTONIO – Controversy swirls at San Antonio’s mail processing plant as disabled workers say they’re being forced to park farther away while their supervisors get prime spots. The Trouble Shooters took the concerns straight to postal management who didn’t have much to say in response to...
news4sanantonio.com
'Unfortunate distraction': how council members plan to move forward after two scandals
SAN ANTONIO — City council has been rocked not only by Councilman Clayton Perry's arrest but also by a no-confidence vote against District One Councilman Mario Bravo. Hours after District One Councilman Bravo was censured and on the receiving end of a no-confidence vote District 10 Councilman Clayton Perry turned himself in after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio City Council censures Councilman Mario Bravo
UPDATE 11/10 11:30am: City council has officially censured and passed a no-confidence vote on Councilman Mario Bravo for attack on fellow Councilwoman Ana Sandoval, with whom he had a romantic relationship. Councilman Bravo issued a statement following the censure:. On the morning of September 15th, I became emotionally overwhelmed and...
news4sanantonio.com
Man shot several times during fight among groups of people in Downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot several times after an altercation in Downtown San Antonio. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Friday on South Alamo Street near East Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard. Police said two groups of people were arguing after leaving a bar when someone pulled out a...
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M. Outreach assists students to learn empowerment, leadership skills
SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping underserved students develop leadership skills in a nine-week program at Memorial High School. The teens of the PAM Media Outreach group took on Memorial High School as they showed off the program hallmarks of team building, organizing a community teen summit, and applying professional skills.
news4sanantonio.com
ATTN Parents: you can vote with the kids, but be mindful of cell phones
SAN ANTONIO -- Election Day 2022 is a holiday for some 230,000 students in the San Antonio area, which brings up a question. A: Yes! Kids are welcome at polling sites. This seems obvious, but it's a question that never needed to be asked. In previous elections, classes have been held uninterrupted as public elementary, middle and high schools turned into voting sites on Election Day. That's not the case in 2022.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio area Fall National Signing Day list
It's a big day for students athletes all across the San Antonio area. Tuesday is Signing Day for some of the non-football sports. There are a lot of happy parents and kids around town. Dozens of students athletes making their college choice official by signing their letters of intent in...
news4sanantonio.com
Election Results: Bexar County, Texas and across the nation
SAN ANTONIO - Election day has gone smoothly so far on Tuesday in Bexar County. Voters are turning out in large numbers, although maybe not as large as previously expected. After initially predicting as many as 650,000 Bexar County citizens would turn out for this midterm election. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen revised that figure down to 500,000 a few days ago when only 358,000 people cast ballots during the 2-week early voting period.
news4sanantonio.com
PHOTOS: Honoring our heroes on Veterans Day
SAN ANTONIO - Veterans Day is November 11 and we are honoring America's veterans for their patriotism, love of country and their willingness to serve and sacrifice. Share a photo of a veteran in your life - and tell us a little bit about them. Use the form below or CLICK HERE...
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M. Outreach's Youth Summit Leadership program teaches kids problem-solving skills
SAN ANTONIO - A local organization is helping middle and high school students develop leadership skills and problem-solving through a 9-week summit for teens. This is a curriculum-based leadership program that helps students to problem solve, among learning other skills. The program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high...
news4sanantonio.com
Bexar County voting averaging 11,000 ballots cast per hour
SAN ANTONIO - Voter turnout for today's midterm election has been under what election officials had expected, averaging about 11,000 ballots cast per hour through 6 p.m. Elections administrator Jacque Callanen reports 128,421 votes cast about an hour before polls at 7 p.m. She had predicted a turnout of 150,000.
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect who stabbed man three times at H-E-B checkout
SAN ANTONIO – Police need your help finding the person who stabbed a man three times while he was checking out at an H-E-B. Police have released surveillance video and photos of the suspect running from the H-E-B on Valley Hi Drive on Oct. 23. The victim is expected...
news4sanantonio.com
Cameron Redus' family reaches settlement with UIW after campus police shot son
SAN ANTONIO - The family of a University of The Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed in 2013 by campus police have settled their lawsuit against the officer and the university. Cameron Redus, 23, was stopped in December 2013 outside his off-campus apartment by Corporal Christopher Carter, who...
news4sanantonio.com
33 people detained after deputies raid two illegal gambling locations
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office detained 33 individuals and more than 50 gambling machines after raiding two illegal gambling operations. Deputies arrived at the two locations around 5 p.m, Nov. 10. One location was at the 2500 block of W. Woodlawn, and the other at the 100 block of Esma. Both locations are believed to be connected.
news4sanantonio.com
Peter Sakai defeats Trish DeBerry to win Bexar County Judge
SAN ANTONIO - A big race we've been closely watching is the race for Bexar County Judge. Bexar County will have a new judge after Nelson Wolff retired from the post. He held the seat since 2001, elected to it five times. Democrat Peter Sakai has declared victory after Republican...
news4sanantonio.com
Mayor Nirenberg said Councilman Perry should 'resign' if details of accident are accurate
SAN ANTONIO - Police sources tell News 4 San Antonio a man being investigated for involvement in a hit-and-run accident late Sunday is District 10 City Councilman Clayton Perry. A redacted police report describing the incident, but blacking out the name of the suspect, was released on Monday by the...
