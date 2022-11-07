John Lawrence Schoby, Jr., age 80, of Marysville, died peacefully Friday, November 4, 2022 at Memorial Hospital. A pipe fitter and welder for Sutphen Corporation, he retired in 2010 after 46 years with the company. He was a 1960 graduate of Jonathan Alder High School where he was on the track team. He liked getting together every month with classmates. A veteran of the United States Navy, he was a member of Millcreek VFW Post 3320. An outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, boating and socializing with family and friends. A huge Ohio State fan, he was a fun-loving grandpa and loved his many canine companions. He will be remembered as a cantankerous, humorous man who will be deeply missed. He was born July 16, 1942 in Powell, Ohio to the late John L. and Gladys “Louise” Muladore Schoby, Sr. He was also preceded in death by his daughters, Denise Schoby Easton and MSgt. Ret. Darlene Schoby; and his grandson, Chase VanScyoc. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Bonnie L. Schoby; his children, Dalene VanScyoc of Milford Center, Dana Nishida of California, Dawn (William) Hardy of Marysville, John Schoby, III of Marysville, William (Amanda) Schoby of Marysville and Royce Schoby of Florida; his grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Chelsea, Kris, Megan, Alex, Leah, Carina, Gavin, Karma, Aaron, Zoie, Mia, Tori, Tai, Peyton, Bryce and Connor; his great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Camille, Camden, Carson, Collette, Kyla and Sophia; his sisters, Katy Edgington, LuAnn (Dale) Nau and Alice (Jay) Hostetler; his in-laws, Garland Price, Rodney (Mary) Price, Jeannie (Ron) Boggs, Sharon Price and Mark Price; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. The family will receive friends 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at Underwood Funeral Home where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022. Rev. Peggy Hoy will officiate and burial will be at Oakdale Cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Union County Military Funeral Honor Guard. Memorial contributions may be made to the Union County Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com.

