Grand opening of Missoula Chick-fil-A stirs traffic
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fast-food chain Chick-fil-A opened its Missoula location on Reserve Street on Thursday. This is the second location to open in Montana. The grand opening stirred up an expected traffic jam in the area, with dozens of cars lined up through the parking lot and around the block.
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
Power restored in Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Update: NorthWestern Energy sent out an alert at 10:21 a.m. that the power "outage has been repaired." Over 3,500 people experienced a NorthWestern Energy power outage near Russel Street and the Bitterroot Branch around 9:29 a.m. Missoula County Public Schools say its administrative campus as well...
Chick-fil-A opens in Missoula on Thursday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Chick-fil-A in Missoula is all set to open on Thursday, Nov. 10 on North Reserve. "Chick-fil-A Missoula is working closely with local law officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic. Guests can turn in from American Way and take the second left to enter the drive-thru. Once your order is complete, you’ll take the first right to head out back to American Way," according to a spokesperson on behalf of Chick-fil-A.
MDT to begin wildlife fencing project near St. Ignatius
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews are working on roadside safety improvements near St. Ignatius to reduce wildlife collisions. The Montana Department of Transportation and Montana Fencing started the project along Highway 93, 2 miles south of St. Ignatius and heading north for 5 miles. Fencing will be installed in areas...
Lookout Pass, Homestake Lodge, Great Divide to open to skiers this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lookout Pass Ski Area will open this weekend. The snow report says the ski area has 13 inches at the top and six inches at the base, with early season conditions to watch out for. The website says Lookout will just be open Saturday and Sunday...
Montana Winter Hack – Clearing Driveway with Table
Winter is finally showing itself, and it is not the last we are going to see of the fluffy white stuff. Funny how we all tend to forget what living life with snow is like. The chaos that is the roads when the snow starts flying. The lack of maintenance when we have gone months not having to be on the working end of a snow shovel. Snow has arrived and odds are it isn't going anywhere unless you remove it yourself. As magical as snow is, the chore of clearing it is a pain. If you are smart about how you remove it, you can clear it up in a jiffy.
Missoula officials look to add new bus system to Brooks St.
MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula officials are asking for proposals for a planning analysis to bring a new bus system to Brooks Street. Mountain Line buses would run down the middle of the corridor of the proposed bus system. City officials want to bring a consulting team to carry out...
Montana Highway Patrol Copes With Nearly 30 Westside Crashes in 8-Hours
Judging from the dayshift Wednesday for Montana Highway Patrol troopers, we have a lot more work to do before we're used to winter driving again. The onset of Wednesday's storm resulted in dozens of crashes on Western Montana's main highways with troopers handling nearly 30 crashes between 9 am and 5 pm.
Veterans Day events to take place across Western Montana
MISSOULA, Mont. — Organizers are moving Missoula's Veterans Day ceremony to inside the county courthouse in the rotunda, because of the snowy weather. The Ryman entrance on the east side will be open. U.S. Army Col. Timothy Gardipee will speak. Bigfork. At 10 a.m. Bigfork High will present its...
Man Smashes Missoula Gas Station Window, Consumes Items
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 9, 2022, at approximately 5:19 a.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was dispatched to a gas station in the 3800 block of Reserve Street for a reported burglary that had just occurred. The complainant had called dispatch to report that he had just observed a male wearing all camouflage smash the window of the business.
Emergency Travel only alert for Missoula lifted
The Missoula Police Department lifted the emergency travel only order at approximately 4 p.m. on Monday.
CSKT Division of Fire raffling off cord of firewood
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Division of Fire is raffling off a cord of firewood. A post on their social media page says they will pick two winners this year. Each will get a cord of wood, cut to order. The wood is Douglas fir. The...
Snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties
MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service sent out a snow squall warning in place in Missoula and Ravalli counties until 1:30 p.m. NWS is warning to either slow down or wait to travel. People should be prepared for a quick drop to zero visibility and slippery roads in hefty snow.
Corvallis Schools delayed
MISSOULA, Mont. — Due to increasingly hazardous road conditions, Corvallis School District will be operating on a 2-hour late start. School will start at 10:30 with buses running 2 hours later than normal.
Crash south of Missoula delays traffic on US Highway 93
Emergency vehicles are on the scene of a multi-vehicle accident that is causing delays on US Highway 93 south of Missoula
Wintery weather brings dangerous road conditions across western Montana
A combination of intense snowfall, gusty wind and rapidly plunging temperatures led to dangerous driving conditions throughout western Montana Monday. The Missoula Police Department early Monday afternoon issued a rare ‘emergency travel only’ declaration within the city limits due to extremely slick road conditions. Several accidents were reported throughout the city as street crews raced to get intersections sanded.
Montana National Guard to bring home 300 soldiers
MISSOULA, MT — The Montana National Guard announced the return of around 300 soldiers Wednesday. Two large flights are scheduled for Missoula and Belgrade on Thursday, with soldiers not on the flights having individual tickets to the airports closest to their homes. And for those who need it, military transportation is available if they need a lift from the airport to get home.
Multiple incidents reported on I-90 due to poor road conditions
MISSOULA, Mont. — Multiple incidents are being reported on I-90 between mile marker 70 and 155. Officials are urging drivers to drive slow and stay safe. Evaro Hill on Highway 93 north has has also been reported. I-90 at MP 72.0. Travelers can expect the following: Crash blockage with...
Multi-vehicle crash blocks lanes south of Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol is on scene at a multi-vehicle crash at Highway 93 and Blue Mountain Road that happened around 3:40 p.m. Officials say it is an injury crash, but it is unknown how many people are injured or involved in the crash. According to the...
