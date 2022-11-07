Read full article on original website
Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States
The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
The Scary Reason Why 25 Cheese Brands Are Being Pulled From Shelves Across The U.S.
For anyone who has bought brie or camembert cheese at their local grocery store as of late, it might be a good time to double check the packaging. On September 30th, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that Old Europe Cheese— a manufacturer based in Michigan— issued a voluntary recall of these two types of cheeses after they were linked to a listeria outbreak. These items were sold at several major grocery store retailers nationwide and in Mexico, including Albertsons, Giant Foods, Lidl, Stop & Shop, Whole Foods, Meijer, Safeway, and “many more,” the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) notes.
Boxes of Cookies Recalled
A Denver company is recalling boxes of its caramel-flavored cookies because they may be dangerous to consumers with peanut allergies. Hammond's Salted Caramel Cookies could include peanuts, but there is no warning on the packaging. People with an allergy to peanuts could have a serious or life-threatening reaction to the cookies.
Nestle Recalls a Key Product for a Disturbing Reason
Nestle USA (NSRGY) - Get Free Report is voluntarily recalling its ready-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling products due to the possible presence of white plastic pieces. The products were produced from June to September and distributed in the continental U.S. and...
Costco Recalls a Key Grocery Product After Consumer Complaints
Poultry company Foster Farms is recalling roughly 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products that were shipped to warehouse club chain Costco (COST) - Get Free Report. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Oct. 29 that the items may be contaminated with...
Yikes! This Frozen Chicken Is Being Recalled From Costco Because Of 'Sharp Hard Plastic Pieces’
Poultry company Foster Farms is currently recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of fully cooked frozen chicken-breast patty products, The Street reports, that were recently shipped to Costco stores. On October 29th, The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service explained that these frozen items may possibly be contaminated, and customers have reported finding hard, clear pieces of plastic within them. Here’s what you need to know:
More Than 33,000 Pounds of Chicken & Pork Potstickers Are Being Recalled
It's a tough week for those of you that can't cook. After Costco said it was pulling nearly 150,000 pounds of chicken from freezers, JYC Enterprise, Inc. announced a frozen food recall of its own. The Texas-based manufacturer is recalling 33,280 pounds of frozen chicken and pork potstickers that were...
7 Rare Canadian Coins Worth Up To $140K That You Might Just Have In Your Change Pouch
Before you use up that spare change for your bus fare, it might be high time to take a closer look at it!. That's because there are some rare Canadian coins that could be worth a lot more than what's printed on them. In fact, there are a ton of...
Nestlé recalls Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide
Nestlé USA is recalling Toll House cookie dough sold nationwide because the ready-to-bake refrigerated products may contain pieces of white plastic. The Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filing products were distributed across the U.S. at retailers including Publix and Walmart, the food producer said in a notice posted on Monday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
A Woman Asked Americans What They Think About Canadians & TikTok Is Roasting Toronto (VIDEO)
An Alberta TikToker took to the streets of the U.S.A. to ask people some questions about their neighbours in the Great White North. The Canadians out there will probably be shaking their heads in disbelief watching, while some people on TikTok started roasting Toronto because of it. The Calgary TikToker,...
A son posted his nervous mother’s painting online and it set off a chain reaction of creativity
Definitely the coolest thing we've seen in a long time.
Cat Absolutely Loses It Every Time It Goes Near a Wall and Owners Cannot Figure It Out
This orange cat was meowing for attention when its owner discovered it staring strangely at a particular corner of the kitchen. The cat seems to be staring at a wall by the door and goes closer to investigate. As soon as it passes by the wall seems to suck the cat into a body slam. The cat starts literally flipping out, doing a series of flips and kicks in what appears to be a violent attack on the offending wall.
Lotto Max Winner In BC Thought There Was 'An Error' When She Won Big With Her Husband
A Lotto Max winning couple in B.C. gets to celebrate their 20th anniversary in style, after taking home the $1 million Maxmillions prize from the October 21, 2022 Lotto Max draw. At first, Michelle and Ben Tessarolo thought it was a big mistake. Michelle said that when she checked the...
A Canadian Server Slammed 'Entitled Parents' For Demanding Free Food But Not Everyone Agrees
A Canadian server has slammed a family online for demanding free food and smashing plates, but not everyone agrees that the customers were totally in the wrong. In a post in the Reddit community r/entitledparents, a user, whose account has since been deleted, shared a story about "possibly the worst customer" they said they've ever had to deal with.
Nestlé edible cookie dough recalled after consumers find plastic film in product
Nestlé USA is recalling certain Edible Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough tubs from NESTLÉ® TOLL HOUSE® because of the potential presence of soft plastic film. According to the announcement published by the Food and Drug Administration, the company took this action after consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue.
Manitoba Lotto Max Winner Thought She Won $2 In The Lottery But Actually Scored $1 Million
A Lotto Max winner in Manitoba couldn't believe her luck when she checked her lottery ticket and found that she had actually won much more than she thought. Diane Hebert of Lorette, Manitoba, initially thought she had won a measly $2 in an October 15 Lotto Max draw and was shocked to hear that her windfall was actually a lot more.
A Lotto Max Winner In Ontario Deleted The Million-Dollar Email Because He Thought It Was Fake
As it turns out, not every email telling people they're the next "Lotto Max winner in Ontario" is just sketchy spam. According to OLG, Richmond Hill resident Bin Bin Liu became $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize in the September 9, 2022, Lotto Max draw. The 40-year-old father,...
Reformation Is Opening A Toronto Flagship & You Can Try Your Outfits In 'Magic Wardrobes'
Calling all shopaholics! Reformation is opening a massive flagship store in Toronto this year, and it will offer a "first-of-its-kind customer-centric experience" for shoppers. The LA-based sustainability-focused fashion retailer opened its first Canadian store in Yorkdale Mall in 2019, and the upcoming flagship is set to open in Yorkville in...
Tackle Holiday Shopping & Earn Tons Of PC Optimum Points With These 9 Online Offers
Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, which was created by the Narcity Studio team. Items are in stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. The holidays are a time for festive...
