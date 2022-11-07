Read full article on original website
Suspect connected by DNA to Spokane cold case murder from 1982 was named in investigation 40 years ago
SPOKANE, Wash - 40 years after a Spokane man was found murdered in his home, Spokane Police have linked DNA to a suspect now living in Los Angeles. Court documents show the suspect's name came up in the initial investigation.
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is reporting that a suspect in a 1982 cold case has been arrested in Los Angeles. Detectives arrested 62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on fugitive charges in October 2022 in California. A first-degree murder warrant was issued against Pruitt by Spokane County District Court on Oct. 14, 2022 for the murder of 58-year-old Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford 40 years ago.
SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California. Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department. Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
Missing Spokane man found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane. KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
Downtown Spokane shooting leaves one person injured, no suspect in custody
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — One person was injured after a shooting in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. According to Spokane Police spokesperson Nick Briggs, the shooting happened on E. Pacific Avenue and S. Pine Street. There have not been any arrests, and details about the suspect are unclear. Officers are...
City of Hayden passes levy to increase police presence
HAYDEN, Idaho — The law enforcement levy on the ballot for the city of Hayden passed with 63.62% of the vote Tuesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The residents of Hayden recognized the need for greater public safety in their city,” said Kootenai County...
ATF agent won’t face criminal charges for shooting a man in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Spokane County prosecutors will not charge a local ATF agent for shooting a man during an investigation last year.
Spokane police arrest two men in murder of man found bound and gagged in Peaceful Valley
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) reports two men have been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping and murder of a 51-year-old man found bound and gagged in the Peaceful Valley area on Oct. 23. According to Nick Briggs with SPD, the major crimes units have...
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN...
Coeur d’Alene Police: Man tried to entice children into car with candy
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police are looking for a man they say used candy to try and entice children into his car. Three children told police the man was sitting in a parked SUV near Mill Ave and College Way when he asked them if they wanted candy. One of the kids said he gestured to the back seat...
Man who bailed out Patriot Front members arrested for graffiti at Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man arrested in connection to Patriot Front graffiti on the Gonzaga University campus previously paid the bail for seven members arrested in Coeur d’Alene earlier this year. The graffiti at Gonzaga was found on The Wall northwest of Crosby, according to a letter from...
Missing 87-year-old man located
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Spokane robbery suspect arrested after threatening retail employees with bear mace
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a robbery suspect on Nov. 5 who they say used bear mace to threaten employees. According to SPD, 31-year-old Spencer Media went into a sporting goods store and put thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into the cart. He then attempted to leave the store, but when an employee stopped him, Media threatened the employees with bear mace. Items were taken from Media's cart, but Media and his suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Nicole Terry, both fled the scene.
‘Don’t shut it down’: 80 Shelter beds at risk as funding falls short
SPOKANE, Wash. — The future of one women’s homeless shelter is unclear as Volunteers of America sounds the alarm and the city asks for patience. Volunteers of America says a funding shortfall will force them to close Hope House Women’s Shelter at 3rd and Adams at the end of January. They’ll stop accepting new women January 1 and work to...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson
SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
Collision on NB US 395/ N. Spokane Corridor at Wandermere Bridge cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on the Wanderemere Bridge in North Spokane has been cleared The right lane of NB US 395/North Spokane Corridor was blocked because of the crash. WSDOT said to expect delays through the area and to be careful when driving through there. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST,...
Are face mask still in daily use in Spokane?
I’m going to Spokane next week for a business trip. I’ve been trying to find out if face mask are in daily use in Spokane. For example in shopping centre, cinemas or entering/leaving a restaurant.
