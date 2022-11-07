ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

Los Angeles man arrested for Spokane cold case murder

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department is reporting that a suspect in a 1982 cold case has been arrested in Los Angeles. Detectives arrested 62-year-old Tracy Sabron Pruitt on fugitive charges in October 2022 in California. A first-degree murder warrant was issued against Pruitt by Spokane County District Court on Oct. 14, 2022 for the murder of 58-year-old Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford 40 years ago.
Spokane Police arrest suspect in 1982 cold case murder

SPOKANE, Wash. – The suspect in a 40-year-old cold case murder on the South Hill has been arrested in California.  Tracy Sabron Pruitt, 62, was recently arrested by Spokane Police officers along with the help of the Los Angeles Police Department.  Pruitt is accused of murdering Spokane businessman Archie Rutherford at his South Hill home. Rutherford was found dead by...
Missing Spokane man found safe

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department said a missing man was found safe on Wednesday night. He was reported missing earlier in the day after he was last seen in the area of Holy Family Hospital in Spokane.
City of Hayden passes levy to increase police presence

HAYDEN, Idaho — The law enforcement levy on the ballot for the city of Hayden passed with 63.62% of the vote Tuesday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “The residents of Hayden recognized the need for greater public safety in their city,” said Kootenai County...
Cold case arrest made after 40 years

An arrest has been made in a 40-year old cold case murder investigation. The suspect was arrested in California and is expected to be extradited to Spokane.
1 shot, injured in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — One person was shot and injured in downtown Spokane Wednesday morning. The shooting happened near East Pacific Avenue and South Pine Street. Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and they were clearing the scene. This is a developing story.
Missing 87-year-old man located

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man reported missing out of central Spokane was found Monday night. Spokane Police say the 87-year-old man was located and is safe.
Spokane robbery suspect arrested after threatening retail employees with bear mace

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department (SPD) arrested a robbery suspect on Nov. 5 who they say used bear mace to threaten employees. According to SPD, 31-year-old Spencer Media went into a sporting goods store and put thousands of dollars worth of merchandise into the cart. He then attempted to leave the store, but when an employee stopped him, Media threatened the employees with bear mace. Items were taken from Media's cart, but Media and his suspected accomplice, 31-year-old Nicole Terry, both fled the scene.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold at Spokane County Maverik

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — One lucky person from Airway Heights purchased a $1 million winning Powerball ticket from a Maverik gas station. Additionally, eight people won $50,000 across Washington state. Washington's Lottery shared the news via Facebook on Wednesday. The announcement comes after it was announced that a California...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Four vehicles involved in blocking crash on US-2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) states four vehicles were involved in a crash on US-2 which has both lanes blocked. Cars have been squeezing by on the right shoulder. Injuries were reported, but the details and severity are not known. First responders are at the scene. Drivers should...
John Nowels elected Spokane County sheriff, besting underdog Wade Nelson

SPOKANE, Wash. - Undersheriff John Nowels was elected Spokane County sheriff over Wade Nelson on Tuesday. Nowels will replace outgoing Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich, who announced he would not run for re-election in February. Knezovich had held the position since 2006. He endorsed Undersheriff Nowels. During his campaign, Nelson said he...
