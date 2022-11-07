ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon Heights, MI

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Grand Rapids Press

Muskegon Heights Academy says management company isn’t cooperating with efforts to fix problems

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Attorneys for the Muskegon Heights Academy System Board say New Paradigm for Education, the academy’s management company, has not cooperated with ongoing efforts to mitigate staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. The academy’s lawyers claim that New Paradigm has been “resistant...
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

East Grand Rapids voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to school board

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Voters reelected two incumbent candidates and added one newcomer to the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. There were seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats. The board was guaranteed to have at least one new member because current board member Natalie Bernecker chose not to seek reelection.
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022

MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?

GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bridgemi.com

Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs

Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy