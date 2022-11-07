Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Michigan schools temporarily close due to structural concerns
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Structural concerns at a more than century-old school building in western Michigan have prompted officials to temporarily close it and shift nearly 700 students to virtual learning. Contractors working on a renovation project at Innovation Central High School and Grand Rapids Montessori Middle High School...
Michigan’s only two 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are from the same district
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Byron Center Public Schools was the only school district in Michigan to have its schools be recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools. Brown and Marshall elementary schools were among 297 schools across the country named National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
Four candidates elected to the West Ottawa school board
HOLLAND, MI — Voters in the West Ottawa Public School District cast their ballots Tuesday for four seats on the school’s board of education. Five candidates were up for the seats, all of which are four-year terms. Darrin Duistermars, Lynn Rutan, Randy Schipper and Jim Otteman garnered the...
Muskegon Heights Academy says management company isn’t cooperating with efforts to fix problems
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Attorneys for the Muskegon Heights Academy System Board say New Paradigm for Education, the academy’s management company, has not cooperated with ongoing efforts to mitigate staffing shortages, compliance violations, management issues and other concerns. The academy’s lawyers claim that New Paradigm has been “resistant...
‘Get rid of them trash books,’ voter says after West Michigan library millage fails again over LGBTQ materials
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – After voters on Tuesday again shot down a millage proposal for the embattled Patmos Library, resident John Mast said he hopes it sends a message. “We’ll pay for this library completely, but we’re not going to pay for it as long as they got them kind of books in there,” Mast said as he returned books to the library Thursday, Nov. 10.
East Grand Rapids voters elect 2 incumbents, 1 newcomer to school board
EAST GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Voters reelected two incumbent candidates and added one newcomer to the East Grand Rapids Board of Education in the Tuesday, Nov. 8 general election. There were seven candidates vying for three, four-year seats. The board was guaranteed to have at least one new member because current board member Natalie Bernecker chose not to seek reelection.
Eco-friendly trash compactors coming to Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach
MUSKEGON, MI – More than a dozen mini trash compactors, some that also will take recyclables, are coming to Muskegon’s Pere Marquette beach. The 14 compactors will replace many of the traditional trash barrels at the city park out of which wind can whip refuse at times. The...
Muskegon County election results for Nov. 8, 2022
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – It’s election day in Muskegon County and across Michigan. Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, and will close at 8 p.m. Judicial, county commission, city council, mayoral, school board and state House and Senate candidates will be on the ballot as will those running for statewide office, including governor.
Voters elect 2 incumbents, 2 newcomers for Muskegon Heights school board seats
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI - Voters elected two newcomers and two incumbents to the Muskegon Heights Board of Education in Tuesday’s general election. Majorie Cook, Trinell Renee Scott, Dee Oakes and Julius Muhammad were selected among five candidates on Nov. 8, for the six-year seats. Newcomer Dee Oakes led all...
Ottawa Impact secures huge majority on county board with election wins
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI — The 2023 Ottawa County Board of Commissioners will be comprised of one Democrat and 10 Republicans, nine of whom were endorsed by the far-right Republican group, Ottawa Impact. Four Ottawa County Board of Commissioner districts were in contested races Tuesday, Nov. 8. Between the August...
See the Veterans Day events planned in West Michigan for 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — People looking to honor military veterans Friday have a host of options, including a parade in Grand Rapids. The Grand Rapids parade is one of several events planned throughout West Michigan for the 2022 holiday. Most of the events are scheduled for Friday in various communities.
Election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Nov. 8, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8, will decide several state, local and federal elections, tax requests, ballot questions and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested races in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Jamestown Township library millage trailing again in early returns after LGBT book controversy
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, MI — As of 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Jamestown Township Patmos Library millage is failing with an unofficial count of 1,641 no votes and 1,314 yes votes. Two of five precincts are partially reporting and one of five is fully reporting, according to unofficial returns...
Grand Rapids school board race remains too close to call Tuesday night
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With no precincts fully reporting Tuesday, the highly contested Grand Rapids school board general election race remains too close to call. Once the ballots are tallied, voters will have elected five candidates to the Grand Rapids Board of Education. There are 11 candidates running for the five, four-year seats.
Snyder wins state House seat representing most of Muskegon County
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Democrat Will Snyder will be headed to Lansing to represent much of Muskegon County in the state House 87th District after a victory at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8. Snyder defeated Republican Michael L. Hausien by a tally of 19,292 votes to 12,040 votes, according...
Some Michigan counties see dramatic political shift after voting red for decades
As results have come in, some traditionally Republican counties that were key to a Tudor Dixon victory, like Oakland and Kent, remained blue.
Former Navy SEAL talks to Muskegon students about discipline at new military-style charter school
MUSKEGON, MI – When a friend approached former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke several years ago about helping open a military-style charter school in Muskegon Heights, he knew it was a “match made in heaven.”. Adeleke – an actor living in San Diego, California – had never even heard...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Much of Michigan is in a population decline. Why is Grand Rapids booming?
GRAND RAPIDS — As many parts of Michigan saw declining populations between 2010 and 2020, people flocked to greater Grand Rapids for health care, construction and manufacturing jobs. Recent transplants to the west side say the region’s intentional planning and “special” culture is what keeps them around.
Incumbents defeated as 3 newcomers will join Grand Rapids City Commission
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids will have three new faces on its seven-member city commission. Two incumbent city commissioners faced challenges Tuesday, Nov. 8, and were both defeated. In the Third Ward race – left open by term-limited Third Ward Commissioner Senita Lenear – another newcomer also won.
bridgemi.com
Gretchen Whitmer’s path to victory: Expanding support in Michigan suburbs
Whitmer won by growing her wins in vote-rich Oakland, Macomb and Kent counties. Tudor Dixon outperformed 2018 GOP nominee Bill Schuette in 47 counties. Historic turnout, propelled by an abortion-rights measure, helped Whitmer turn back Republican challenger. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second term Tuesday buoyed by historic turnout,...
The Grand Rapids Press
Grand Rapids, MI
26K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.comhttps://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/
Comments / 3