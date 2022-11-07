In 2017, it took the Whittier Fire only 45 minutes to devastate a 215-acre camp that has been at the heart of the Santa Barbara community for over 50 years. Located on the San Marcos Pass near Cachuma Lake, Camp Rancho Alegre has served over 10,000 boys and girls and their families each year prior to 2017. In addition to hosting Boy Scout camps, church retreats and community gatherings, Camp Rancho Alegre is also the site of The Outdoor School.

