County of Santa Barbara Releases Proposed Zoning Map to Meet Future Housing Needs
The Planning and Development Department invites the public to review the proposed zoning interactive map (available here) and attend upcoming workshops on County housing needs and opportunities. The County of Santa Barbara’s Planning and Development Department recently released an interactive map showing areas of the county that are under consideration...
Prescribed Training Burns to Occur in November
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is informing the public of two prescribed fires (burns) that will occur for the month of November. Prescribed fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.
Local First Responders Will Come Together for Emergency Management Drill
First responders representing departments from across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties will come together Monday, Nov. 14 to participate in an interagency, All Hazard Incident Management Team drill at the Santa Maria Veterans Hall, 313 West Tunnel Street. In preparation for future emergencies, both counties have established local...
County Releases Latest Birth Data and Findings
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has analyzed local birth data from 2017 through 2021 through a survey of birth certificates in Santa Barbara County and has compiled a report highlighting key findings. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, birth rate is one of the most important determinants of population growth, potentially impacting policy decisions about the health system, education, and economy. Reporting on birth data is an essential component of understanding the health of residents.
Three More Boats Ashore Converge with Santa Barbara Homeless Camps
This week, 3 more boats broke free of their moorings off East Beach and landed at various places on our coastline, including the East Beach Bathhouse and below “Graveyards,” near Butterfly Beach. Boat #1 was fortunately intercepted by the Santa Barbara harbor patrol before hitting the shore. This...
New Medical Director Announced for County Health Centers
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is pleased to announce the selection of Dr. Noemi “Mimi” Doohan as the Medical Director for the County’s Health Care Centers effective October 31, 2022. Dr. Doohan, as a member of the Department’s Executive Team, will direct the 25 staff physicians, eight advanced practice practitioners and 24 contracted specialists delivering care at the County’s five Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and three shelter-based Health Care for the Homeless clinics.
Boy Scouts of America Los Padres Council to Reopen Outdoor School in 2023
In 2017, it took the Whittier Fire only 45 minutes to devastate a 215-acre camp that has been at the heart of the Santa Barbara community for over 50 years. Located on the San Marcos Pass near Cachuma Lake, Camp Rancho Alegre has served over 10,000 boys and girls and their families each year prior to 2017. In addition to hosting Boy Scout camps, church retreats and community gatherings, Camp Rancho Alegre is also the site of The Outdoor School.
Election Party at Timbers Restaurant Goleta
The Timbers Restaurant in western Goleta hosted the election night celebration party for many local candidates. There was much for them to celebrate. Not only did all of them sweep to victory. But Goleta City Council Member James Kyriaco was also successful in his campaign for Goleta's Measure B sales tax to fund investment in local infrastructure that is desperately needed.
Scanner Review: Tree Down & Pharmacy Break-in
I listen to the scanner off-and-on, sometimes I'm by my computer and will send a report but othertimes I'll keep a note and send it in later. Here are some items I heard from the storm and other things around town in case anyone is interested. 1. Large Oak Tree...
Surfer Dies from Heart Attack off Guadalupe Beach
A surfer died from a medical emergency while in the ocean off Guadalupe Beach Friday morning. At 9:32 a.m., Santa Barbara County and Guadalupe Firefighters, State Parks officials, Sheriff's Deputies, and a ground ambulance responded to the beach off the Dunes Preserve for a report of an unconscious surfer. Upon...
Westerlay Orchids Raises Funds for Carpinteria Education Foundation
We’re thrilled to announce our week-long fundraiser to the Carpinteria Education Foundation Inc. was a success! This being the 5th year in a row, Westerlay Orchids raised $33,463 for our local students!. Led by a second-generation Flower Cultivator and Owner/President of Westerlay Orchids, Toine Overgaag believes its the company’s...
Mesa Home Erupts in Flames Thursday Night
The garage of a residential home in Santa Barbara's Mesa neighborhood erupted in flames on Thursday evening. Around 10:00 p.m., Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to the 200 block of Selrose Lane and discovered active flames coming from the home's garage area. Crews began an aggressive attack while checking the...
Five Juvenile Hall Inmates Attempt Escape
On November 9, 2022 at approximately 6:00 pm, five youth in custody at the Susan J. Gionfriddo Juvenile Justice Center (JJC) in Santa Maria engaged in a disturbance in one unit of the JJC. These youth destroyed property inside the unit, barricaded themselves on an upper tier, and attempted to...
Santa Barbara Nature Scenes Inspire Local Composer in Latest Project
How lucky are we? As we stare towards the Pacific at sunset, a pod of dolphins surfaces. As we walk the foothills deer cautiously observe. As we picnic in the park agroup of squirrels hop from branch to branch. And as you look to the sky a hawk soars above.
Diwali Festival of Lights Celebration
Diwali is the Hindu Festival of Lights celebration. Similar to the Jewish Festival of Lights called Hanukkah. A celebration of light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance and good over evil. Such festivals are common in the dark time of winter. Diwali originated in the Hindu religion, but it is also celebrated by Jains and Sikhs and some Buddhists.
Man Arrested for Attempting to Kidnap Carpinteria Child
Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Santa Barbara man for an attempted kidnapping that occurred earlier in the week. On Tuesday, November 9, 2022, Community Resource Deputy (CRD) Bryan Dickey was notified by Carpinteria Middle School staff of a kidnapping incident that had occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Monday, November 8, 2022, in the 5500-block of Carpinteria Avenue near the entrance to the bicycle path. CRD Dickey spoke with the female juvenile reporting party who provided a thorough account of the incident and a suspect description.
Three Arrested and One Injured in Lompoc Shooting
On 11/10/22, at about 11:53 am, the Lompoc Police Department received several phone calls regarding multiple shots being fired around the 600 block North Fourth Street. When officers arrived, they located a 36-year-old male with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Through...
