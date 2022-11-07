Read full article on original website
Manhattan Chef Confronts Man Who Allegedly Molested His Son, Is Later Found DeadStill UnsolvedManhattan, NY
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Female inmate found dead in the Hudson County Correctional FacilityBLOCK WORK MEDIAHudson County, NJ
Mayor Adams’ Failed Migrant Tent Cost TaxPayers Over $325,000Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Man defecates on ex-wife’s grave because he still had a ‘grudge’ 50 years laterIngram AtkinsonNew York City, NY
hudsoncountyview.com
LETTERS: Jersey City BOE Trustee Velazquez, Trustee-Elect Tisdale, thank voters
In two separate letters to the editor, Jersey City Board of Education Trustee Noemi Velazquez and Trustee-Elect Christopher Tisdale – who both ran under the “Education Matters” banner on Tuesday – are thanking voters for their support. Dear Jersey City Voters,. THANK YOU for coming out...
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Together We Can’ Bayonne BOE team wins 3 of 4 seats, Maggio wins final 3-year term
The “Together We Can” Bayonne Board of Education seat won three of the four seats on the line today, with Saverio “Sam” Maggio, of the “Voices for Progress” team, taking the third and final three-year term. Mary Jane Desmond, a former trustee, was the...
hudsoncountyview.com
‘Education Matters’ Jersey City BOE team pulls off 3rd consecutive sweep
The “Education Matters” Jersey City Board of Education team, the slate historically backed by the local teachers union, pulled off their third consecutive sweep in today’s election. The trio of Trustee Noemi Velazquez, Christopher Tisdale, and Afaf Muhammed was able to stave off the “Change for Children”...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City & Beit Shemesh, Israel sign sister cities agreement to bolster economic partnerships
The City of Jersey City and Beit Shemesh, Israel signed a sister cities agreement to bolster economic partnerships between relevant industries such as urban planning, diversity and inclusion, and workforce development at City Hall yesterday. “This is a particularly special moment not only for our sister city relationship but also...
hudsoncountyview.com
Citing equity concerns for the south side, Jersey City Council votes down dispensary cap
The Jersey City Council voted down an ordinance on second reading to cap adult-use cannabis dispensaries at 55 citywide, with the majority of the governing body citing concerns about equity issues on the south side. “My concerns are that a lot of brothers went to jail for illegally selling cannabis....
hudsoncountyview.com
Morris Canal Manor project finally moving forward in Jersey City after 2nd lawsuit ends
After two lawsuits in a little under two years, the Morris Canal Manor project is finally moving forward after the latest court filing has concluded: paving the way for 400-plus unit development with a rec center, retail plaza, and retail incubator. “While this baseless lawsuit has done a tremendous disservice...
hudsoncountyview.com
2022 General Election: The biggest winners and losers in Hudson County
Yesterday was an “off-year” mid-term election in Hudson County, where Congress was on top of the ballot and little else in most municipalities besides school board races. Let’s take a look at the biggest local winners and losers. WINNERS. Rob Menendez. Certainly, he was given a golden...
NYC Mayor Is Disappointed That Allied PAC Gave Zeldin Campaign $10,000
On the eve of his NYC election battle with Governor Hochul, Lee Zeldin received a $10,000 donation from a political organization with whom Mayor Eric Adams is closely associated.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus
The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
New Jersey Globe
Rooney will retire from Assembly
Assemblyman Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff) has announced that he will not seek re-election to the State Assembly in 2023, clearing the way for Essex County GOP Chairman Al Barlas to succeed him on the 40th district Republican ticket. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months,...
N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County
Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
hudsontv.com
It’s Election Day. Little Drama Anticipated In Hudson County
It’s General Election Day. The polls will remain open in New Jersey until 8 o’clock this evening, and although there are few, if any races you would call competitive in Hudson County, the Hoboken, Jersey City and Bayonne Board of Education races represent the face offs with the most interest, if not drama.
New Jersey Globe
Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus
The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
thepressgroup.net
DiPaola wins re-election; Republicans surprise in Park Ridge
PASCACK VALLEY—Municipal election results are in and contested races showed a mixed result, with both Republicans and Democrats winning seats and Emerson’s incumbent Republican mayor Danielle DiPaola — alleged by her opponent delaying the Emerson Station downtown redevelopment project — handily winning reelection. DiPaola, and her...
Many in NYC’s Orthodox neighborhoods flipped for Zeldin as yeshiva school oversight strengthens
Voters at at a poll site in South Williamsburg. Data shows that Orthodox Jewish voters were swayed to vote for the Republican candidate as yeshiva school face more oversight. [ more › ]
hudsoncountyview.com
Official: Hudson County voter turnout at about 16.7%, no ID required at polling locations
Hudson County voter turnout is up significantly from the June 7th primary, an official said, also reminding voters that no identification is required at polling locations. Approximately 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 13,000 people voted early, and around 42,000 registered voters have already hit the polls today as of about 2 p.m., according to Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk Michael Harper.
nyacknewsandviews.com
Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line
This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
hudsoncountyview.com
Archdiocese of Newark honors late Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Vogel at Blue Mass
The Archdiocese of Newark honored late Hudson County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matthew Vogel, who died from COVID-19 at the end of last year, at their 29th Annual Blue Mass last week. The November 3rd ceremony was held in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin,...
insidernj.com
Bergen County Democrats Sweep
Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.
Veterans Day 2022: What’s open, closed on Friday in NYC
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Veterans Day, which falls on Friday, honors the end of World War I and pays tribute to military veterans of the United States Armed Forces. Across the nation, there will be parades to honor all U.S. veterans. The NYC Veterans Day Parade will see over 20,000 marchers on Fifth Avenue.
