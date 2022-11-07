ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City Council discusses capping cannabis dispensaries at 55, equity issues, at caucus

The Jersey City Council discussed their proposal to cap adult-use cannabis dispensary licenses at 55, along with possible equity issues, during their caucus yesterday. Commerce Director Maynard Woodson noted Cream Dispensary is poised get council consideration to open at 284 1st St. They were approved by the Jersey City Cannabis Control Board in September.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Rooney will retire from Assembly

Assemblyman Kevin Rooney (R-Wyckoff) has announced that he will not seek re-election to the State Assembly in 2023, clearing the way for Essex County GOP Chairman Al Barlas to succeed him on the 40th district Republican ticket. “This has been something I have been weighing for the past six months,...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Hudson County

Voters in Hudson County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

It’s Election Day. Little Drama Anticipated In Hudson County

It’s General Election Day. The polls will remain open in New Jersey until 8 o’clock this evening, and although there are few, if any races you would call competitive in Hudson County, the Hoboken, Jersey City and Bayonne Board of Education races represent the face offs with the most interest, if not drama.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Republicans flip mayor’s office in Paramus

The New Jersey Globe projects that Republican Christopher DiPiazza has won the mayor’s office in Paramus, defeating Democrat MariaElena Bellinger and flipping the town to Republicans. DiPiazza and Bellinger, both incumbent members of the borough council, were chosen earlier this year as their parties’ standard-bearers after Democratic incumbent Richard...
PARAMUS, NJ
thepressgroup.net

DiPaola wins re-election; Republicans surprise in Park Ridge

PASCACK VALLEY—Municipal election results are in and contested races showed a mixed result, with both Republicans and Democrats winning seats and Emerson’s incumbent Republican mayor Danielle DiPaola — alleged by her opponent delaying the Emerson Station downtown redevelopment project — handily winning reelection. DiPaola, and her...
EMERSON, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Official: Hudson County voter turnout at about 16.7%, no ID required at polling locations

Hudson County voter turnout is up significantly from the June 7th primary, an official said, also reminding voters that no identification is required at polling locations. Approximately 15,000 vote-by-mail ballots, 13,000 people voted early, and around 42,000 registered voters have already hit the polls today as of about 2 p.m., according to Hudson County Board of Elections Clerk Michael Harper.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
nyacknewsandviews.com

Dubious Robo Calls and Attack Ads as Tight Rockland Races Twist to the Finish Line

This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
insidernj.com

Bergen County Democrats Sweep

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco has prevailed in Bergen, along with the countywide Democratic slate.

