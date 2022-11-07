This week in the Villages: Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the contentious battle for the 17th Congressional district leads an interesting slate of “toss-up” races to represent Rockland at almost every level of government. Plus, all your final election day updates and voting information, more local news, your weekly weather prediction, health updates, upcoming meetings and much more. Thanks for being here!

ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO