Maine State

Biomass company files for bankruptcy

Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
Heating aid error leaves some low-income Mainers cold, confused

DRESDEN, Maine — An error processing home heating assistance payments for certain low-income households is resolved, according to officials with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. However, payments aren’t expected to hit beneficiaries’ accounts until next week. One recipient sent 8 Investigates a notice stating...
Maine’s top judge makes plea for more attorneys to address ‘crisis’

Maine's chief justice is asking more attorneys to represent low-income defendants as the state faces a “dual crisis" in the court system. The state commission that provides free lawyers to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one has been sounding the alarm about the dire situation for several years now. And this week, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court appealed to private attorneys to join Maine's shrinking pool of indigent legal defense lawyers.
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space

Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road

Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
2022 Autopsy: Maine Republicans Need Fundamental Transformation and New Leaders

It’s difficult to overstate just how horrible last night went for Maine Republicans. Truly, the 2022 Maine elections will go down in history as one of the most humiliating defeats ever suffered by the Maine Republicans. For the next two years, Republicans in Augusta will be mere spectators to one-party rule. A few days ago, they were plotting which of them would ascend to Speaker of the House, but now the few GOPers who remain are an endangered species, operating an insurgency from remote outposts in the Great North Woods and Aroostook County. At times like these, it’s traditional and altogether fitting for the routed party to conduct an autopsy of sorts and search out the root causes. Were Maine Republicans capable of such introspection, they might not find themselves in this predicament in this first place. So let us join the crowd of Monday Morning Quarterbacks to hazard a few guesses as to what went wrong last night with a view to charting a path for the future.
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada

Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
St. Croix River fish get a $5 million boost

The St. Croix River once teemed with millions of migratory fish. New federal funding announced Thursday should give a boost to the recovering fish runs. The river's runs of alewives, Atlantic salmon, eels, and shad declined after a series of dams blocked the fish from their spawning grounds, and the state of Maine blocked fish passage at those dams.
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
Confused by a Red Arrow Plus a Green Light on Maine Traffic Signals?

There was a time not that long ago that traffic signals in Maine were only red light, yellow light and green light. But as roads got busier and intersections more complicated, new versions of traffic lights have been popping up. Even still, most of those new versions have been simplistic and easy to understand. That is, until the newest traffic signal arrived and has left even the most experienced and understanding drivers confused.
Mills Eases Air Quality Rules for Kerosene, Hedges on Heating Oil

Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
Did Maine Gov. Janet Mills Fake a Phone Call from Angus King on Election Night?

Maine Gov. Janet Mills was ecstatic Tuesday night after it appeared she’d sailed to victory over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to win a second term in the Blaine House. Amid her victory speech, something odd happened: a phone call from U.S. Sen. Angus King, who is unenrolled but who caucuses with and endorses Democrats, including Mills.
