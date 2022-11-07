Read full article on original website
Related
woodworkingnetwork.com
Biomass company files for bankruptcy
Stored Solar LLC, a West Enfield, Me.-based company that owns two biomass electricity plants in Maine and several others in New England, has filed for bankruptcy while owing money to several companies and after receiving a $13 million bailout by Maine lawmakers. According to news reports, the company that had...
WMTW
Heating aid error leaves some low-income Mainers cold, confused
DRESDEN, Maine — An error processing home heating assistance payments for certain low-income households is resolved, according to officials with the Maine Department of Health and Human Services. However, payments aren’t expected to hit beneficiaries’ accounts until next week. One recipient sent 8 Investigates a notice stating...
mainepublic.org
Maine’s top judge makes plea for more attorneys to address ‘crisis’
Maine's chief justice is asking more attorneys to represent low-income defendants as the state faces a “dual crisis" in the court system. The state commission that provides free lawyers to criminal defendants who can't afford to hire one has been sounding the alarm about the dire situation for several years now. And this week, Chief Justice Valerie Stanfill of Maine's Supreme Judicial Court appealed to private attorneys to join Maine's shrinking pool of indigent legal defense lawyers.
beckersspine.com
Maine orthopedic practice moves to larger space
Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, an affiliate of MaineHealth, has moved to a new location double the size of its previous office, according to a Nov. 10 report from Penobscot Bay Pilot. The new office is just down the hall from its old location in...
wabi.tv
Federal officials arrest 3, including 2 from Maine, on international gun trafficking charges
NEW YORK, NY (WABI) - A man and a woman from Maine and another man from Massachusetts are facing charges related to international gun trafficking. Federal authorities say they arrested 20-year-old Jemyni True of Corinth, 18-year-old Trenton Michael Judkins of Garland, and 21-year-old Elvis Gurrero of Massachusetts last week. U.S....
Know Your Rights When You Enter a Sobriety Checkpoint on a Maine Road
Many police departments throughout Maine have conducted sobriety checkpoints. These are roadblocks that the police set up in an effort to keep the roads safe from those who may be driving while under the influence. For those drivers that have not been drinking, this can not only be an inconvenience but can also put them in an uncomfortable position.
WGME
Deer collisions on the rise in Maine, drivers urged to be on lookout
Deer collisions are up so far this year. AAA says dawn and dusk are the most common times for these types of crashes. The MaineDOT says there were over 6,000 deer vs. car crashes in 2021. More than 1,300 happened in November alone. According to AAA, the November spike is...
themainewire.com
2022 Autopsy: Maine Republicans Need Fundamental Transformation and New Leaders
It’s difficult to overstate just how horrible last night went for Maine Republicans. Truly, the 2022 Maine elections will go down in history as one of the most humiliating defeats ever suffered by the Maine Republicans. For the next two years, Republicans in Augusta will be mere spectators to one-party rule. A few days ago, they were plotting which of them would ascend to Speaker of the House, but now the few GOPers who remain are an endangered species, operating an insurgency from remote outposts in the Great North Woods and Aroostook County. At times like these, it’s traditional and altogether fitting for the routed party to conduct an autopsy of sorts and search out the root causes. Were Maine Republicans capable of such introspection, they might not find themselves in this predicament in this first place. So let us join the crowd of Monday Morning Quarterbacks to hazard a few guesses as to what went wrong last night with a view to charting a path for the future.
wagmtv.com
Secretary of State announces ranked-choice tabulation for Congressional District 2
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Two-term incumbent Jared Golden will have to wait until Tuesday to see if he defeated Republican Bruce Poliquin in Maine’s Second Congressional District. The Secretary of State’s Office says the race will head to a ranked choice runoff. Golden had to contend with both...
themainewire.com
Maine Socialists Win Rent Control in Portland, Lose Minimum Wage Hike and Airbnb Regs
The Maine Democratic Socialists of America viewed Portland as a proving ground for progressive city reforms, but even the overwhelmingly Democrat city rejected most of the socialist proposals. City voters rejected an $18 per hour minimum wage increase that also eliminated the tip credit for restaurant workers. And the city...
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
mainepublic.org
The fate of the senate could be determined by elections in Arizona and Nevada
Well, it's looking like control of the U.S. Senate is going to come down to three very close races in three states. Georgia's Senate race will go to a runoff next month. And so for now, all eyes are on Arizona and Nevada, where the results are still being counted. We've got reporters out in the southwest - NPR's Deepa Shivaram in Las Vegas, Nev., and NPR's Ximena Bustillo in Phoenix, Ariz. Hey to both of you.
newscentermaine.com
Golden declares CD2 victory ahead of official results
U.S. Rep. Jared Golden made the announcement Thursday morning in Lewiston. Neither AP nor the Maine secretary of state's office have declared a winner.
mainepublic.org
St. Croix River fish get a $5 million boost
The St. Croix River once teemed with millions of migratory fish. New federal funding announced Thursday should give a boost to the recovering fish runs. The river's runs of alewives, Atlantic salmon, eels, and shad declined after a series of dams blocked the fish from their spawning grounds, and the state of Maine blocked fish passage at those dams.
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
Confused by a Red Arrow Plus a Green Light on Maine Traffic Signals?
There was a time not that long ago that traffic signals in Maine were only red light, yellow light and green light. But as roads got busier and intersections more complicated, new versions of traffic lights have been popping up. Even still, most of those new versions have been simplistic and easy to understand. That is, until the newest traffic signal arrived and has left even the most experienced and understanding drivers confused.
themainewire.com
Mills Eases Air Quality Rules for Kerosene, Hedges on Heating Oil
Maine Gov. Janet Mills, in response to increasing home heating prices and dropping temperatures, has eased air pollution rules concerning the importation of non-low sulfur kerosene. However, Mills is hedging her bets on whether she’ll also bend the rules for the import of non-low sulfur No. 2 heating oil.
themainewire.com
Did Maine Gov. Janet Mills Fake a Phone Call from Angus King on Election Night?
Maine Gov. Janet Mills was ecstatic Tuesday night after it appeared she’d sailed to victory over former Republican Gov. Paul LePage to win a second term in the Blaine House. Amid her victory speech, something odd happened: a phone call from U.S. Sen. Angus King, who is unenrolled but who caucuses with and endorses Democrats, including Mills.
Comments / 1