Goldsboro, NC

NC woman wins $217,058 after buying $5 lottery ticket

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Patricia Taylor, of Pikeville, bought a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

When Taylor bought her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116.

Since a $5 ticket receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount, she won $217,058.

She claimed her prize on Friday.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $153,485.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased.

On Monday morning, the jackpot had grown past $372,000. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Where can I get the latest lottery numbers?

Watch lottery drawings on FOX8! Mega Millions airs at 11 p.m. on Tuesday and Friday. Powerball airs at 10:59 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. The NC Lottery airs at 11:22 p.m. every night.

You can also find the lottery results online on the FOX8 website .

