The Staten Island Advance

Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ new this week? Host, musical guest for next ‘SNL’ episode on Nov. 12, 2022

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — “Saturday Night Live” will welcome Dave Chappelle back to Studio 8H this week for a second-straight new episode. Saturday’s show will mark the third time the controversial comedian has hosted the NBC variety sketch show, and the third time he has hosted after U.S. elections. Chappelle first hosted “SNL” after the 2016 presidential election, and again after the 2020 presidential election.
